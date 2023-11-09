Anzeige
09.11.2023
Agenda for Essity's webcast - Innovating for profitable and sustainable growth

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join Essity, a global, leading hygiene and health company, for a live webcast on Innovation, between 15:00 and 16:30 CET on November 27, 2023. The webcast will start with a presentation of Essity and its strategy for value creation and will subsequently focus on how the company innovates for profitable and sustainable growth. The event will be broadcast live from Stockholm, Sweden, with members of Essity's Executive Management Team, concluding with a Q&A session.

Agenda:
Strategy for value creation - Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and Executive Vice President
Trendspotting - Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy Officer
Innovating for happy customers & consumers - Tuomas Yrjölä, President, Global Brand, Innovation and Sustainability
Leveraging AI - Carl-Magnus Månsson, Chief Digital & Information Officer
Innovating for best in class supply chain - Donato Giorgio, President, Global Supply Chain
Innovating for better health - Ulrika Kolsrud, President, Health & Medical
Q&A

"Innovation drives Essity's competitiveness and accelerates growth opportunities. Through our innovation work, we achieve happy customers and consumers, increased sales and profit as well as a leading position in sustainability," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

Link to the webcast: https://event.vvenues.com/essity_innovation_webcast/idle

The webcast will also be available via LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

A very warm welcome!

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3872428/2418497.pdf

Agenda for Essity's webcast - Innovating for profitable and sustainable growth

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/1,c3237164

1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agenda-for-essitys-webcast---innovating-for-profitable-and-sustainable-growth-301983026.html

