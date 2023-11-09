

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded lower on Thursday, with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and mixed earnings updates weighing on sentiment.



Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson on Wednesday said that high uncertainty could warrant an aggressive, rather than a gradual, policy response.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn't comment on monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks at a conference on Wednesday. He will appear again on a panel discussing monetary policy challenges later today.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,387.



Drug maker AstraZeneca jumped over 3 percent after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results and raising its profit outlook.



Flutter Entertainment plunged 12 percent. The online betting firm said it has finalized its plans to list in the U.S. and delist from Euronext Dublin, the Irish Stock Exchange.



Wizz Air Holdings slumped 7.4 percent after the budget carrier narrowed its annual profit forecast.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose nearly 2 percent after backing its 2023 view.



