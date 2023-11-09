Weibo Corporation: Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
"We further improved our platform's traffic structure and enhanced our operating efficiency this quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On user front, our MAUs crossed the 600 million milestone and continued to grow healthily. On content operation, we focused on reinforcing our content ecosystem through developing key content verticals, aiming to drive traffic growth across various content verticals, improve user engagement and unlock monetization potentials of our platform. On monetization, our advertising business exhibited modest recovery this quarter. We also achieved further margin expansion through solid execution of our efficiency initiatives, with operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin reaching 30% and 37% this quarter, respectively."
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net revenues were US$442.2 million, a decrease of 3% year-over-year or an increase of 2% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
- Advertising and marketing revenues were US$389.3 million, a decrease of 1% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
- Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$52.9 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year or a decrease of 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
- Income from operations was US$134.0 million, representing an operating margin of 30%.
- Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$77.5 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.32 .
- Non-GAAP income from operations was US$163.9 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 37%.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$136.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.57 .
- Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 605 million in September 2023, a net addition of approximately 21 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
- Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 260 million in September 2023, a net addition of approximately 8 million users on a year-over-year basis.
[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2023 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2022, or RMB6.85=US$1.00.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
For the third quarter of 2023, Weibo's total net revenues were US$442.2 million, a decrease of 3% compared to US$453.6 million for the same period last year.
Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$389.3 million, a decrease of 1% compared to US$393.4 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were US$367.6 million, a decrease of 3% compared to US$378.4 million for the same period last year.
VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were US$52.9 million, a decrease of 12% year-over-year compared to US$60.1 million for the same period last year, primarily due to decrease of game-related revenues .
Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 totaled US$308.2 million, a decrease of 7% compared to US$330.3 million for the same period last year. The decrease of costs and expenses was mainly resulted from unfavorable foreign exchange impact on the reported numbers as well as decrease of personnel related costs.
Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was US$134.0 million, compared to US$123.2 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 30%, compared to 27% last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$163.9 million, compared to US$162.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 37%, compared to 36% last year.
Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was US$28.4 million, compared to US$120.4 million for the same period last year. Non-operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 mainly included (i) a US$19.5 million net interest and other loss; (ii) a US$15.9 million investment related impairment, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a US$6.9 million gain from fair value change of investments in DiDi Global Inc. (OTC Pink: DIDIY), which was excluded under non-GAAP measures.
Income tax expenses were US$25.4 million, compared to US$19.8 million for the same period last year.
Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$77.5 million, compared to a loss of US$17.1 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$0.32, compared to diluted net loss per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders of US$0.07 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$136.6 million, compared to US$119.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2023 was US$0.57, compared to US$0.50 for the same period last year.
As of September 30, 2023, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.8 billion . For the third quarter of 2023, cash provided by operating activities was US$131.6 million, capital expenditures totaled US$7.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$13.9 million .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, impairment of intangible assets, net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible debt, senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.
The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."
About Weibo
Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.
Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China ; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
Net revenues:
Advertising and marketing
$ 393,426
$ 385,674
$ 389,301
$ 1,206,106
$ 1,130,275
Value-added services
60,134
54,566
52,850
182,228
165,894
Net revenues
453,560
440,240
442,151
1,388,334
1,296,169
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
94,383
94,272
93,998
294,498
274,123
Sales and marketing (1)
113,619
105,425
109,776
354,442
321,695
Product development (1)
97,025
92,945
82,764
315,862
266,385
General and administrative (1)
25,322
24,145
21,627
93,358
80,037
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
10,176
-
Total costs and expenses
330,349
316,787
308,165
1,068,336
942,240
Income from operations
123,211
123,453
133,986
319,998
353,929
Non-operating loss:
Investment related loss, net
(105,901)
(25,190)
(8,915)
(309,527)
(6,950)
Interest and other income (loss), net
(14,460)
11,357
(19,498)
(21,765)
(5,459)
(120,361)
(13,833)
(28,413)
(331,292)
(12,409)
Income (loss) before income tax expenses
2,850
109,620
105,573
(11,294)
341,520
Less: Income tax expenses
19,760
25,450
25,407
48,978
72,709
Net income (loss)
(16,910)
84,170
80,166
(60,272)
268,811
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
227
257
474
(3,911)
1,287
Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests
-
2,526
2,203
-
8,156
Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$ (17,137)
$ 81,387
$ 77,489
$ (56,361)
$ 259,368
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
$ (0.07)
$ 0.35
$ 0.33
$ (0.24)
$ 1.10
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Weibo's
$ (0.07)
$ 0.34
$ 0.32
$ (0.24)
$ 1.09
Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share
attributable to Weibo's shareholders
235,894
235,361
235,842
235,543
235,307
Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share
attributable to Weibo's shareholders
235,894
237,886
238,655
235,543
237,817
(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:
Cost of revenues
$ 2,544
$ 2,238
$ 2,308
$ 7,597
$ 7,082
Sales and marketing
5,107
4,113
4,243
15,224
12,969
Product development
14,424
13,256
13,306
44,520
40,362
General and administrative
7,749
6,460
5,834
20,995
18,970
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,690,768
$ 2,455,007
Short-term investments
480,428
314,629
Accounts receivable, net
502,443
434,069
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
391,502
374,940
Amount due from SINA(1)
487,117
497,108
Current assets subtotal
4,552,258
4,075,753
Property and equipment, net
249,553
216,765
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
245,223
218,428
Long-term investments
993,630
1,283,578
Other non-current assets
1,088,790
916,013
Total assets
$ 7,129,454
$ 6,710,537
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 161,029
$ 156,243
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
923,678
606,608
Income tax payable
55,282
74,887
Deferred revenues
79,949
79,028
Unsecured senior notes
-
798,991
Current liabilities subtotal
1,219,938
1,715,757
Long-term liabilities:
Unsecured senior notes
1,540,717
743,453
Long-term loans
880,855
888,947
Other long-term liabilities
97,404
84,930
Total liabilities
3,738,914
3,433,087
Redeemable non-controlling interests
45,795
59,296
Shareholders' equity :
Weibo shareholders' equity
3,330,250
3,207,129
Non-controlling interests
14,495
11,025
Total shareholders' equity
3,344,745
3,218,154
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and
$ 7,129,454
$ 6,710,537
(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$420.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and US$429.0 million as of
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
Income from operations
$
123,211
$
123,453
$
133,986
$
319,998
$
353,929
Add:
Stock-based compensation
29,824
26,067
25,691
88,336
79,383
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
4,381
4,271
4,209
15,027
12,919
Accrual of non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
4,689
-
-
15,587
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
10,176
-
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
162,105
$
153,791
$
163,886
$
449,124
$
446,231
Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$
(17,137)
$
81,387
$
77,489
$
(56,361)
$
259,368
Add:
Stock-based compensation
29,824
26,067
25,691
88,336
79,383
Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions
4,381
4,271
4,209
15,027
12,919
Accrual of non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest
4,689
-
-
15,587
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
-
10,176
-
Investment related gain/loss, net (1)
105,901
25,190
8,915
309,527
6,950
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method
(3,503)
(11,262)
19,430
2,414
12,351
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss
(154)
(156)
(101)
(5,063)
(414)
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)
(6,605)
(727)
(645)
(22,917)
(1,176)
Amortization of issuance cost of convertible debt, unsecured senior
1,611
1,606
1,607
4,833
4,819
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$
119,007
$
126,376
$
136,595
$
361,559
$
374,200
Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's
$
0.50
*
$
0.53
$
0.57
$
1.52
*
$
1.57
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
235,894
237,886
238,655
235,543
237,817
Add:
The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt (3)
6,753
-
-
6,753
-
The number of shares for dilution resulted from unvested restricted
1,550
-
-
1,167
-
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share
244,197
237,886
238,655
243,463
237,817
Adjusted EBITDA:
Net income (loss) attributable to Weibo's shareholders
$
(17,137)
$
81,387
$
77,489
$
(56,361)
$
259,368
Non-GAAP adjustments
136,144
44,989
59,106
417,920
114,832
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders
119,007
126,376
136,595
361,559
374,200
Interest (income) expense, net
(8,896)
1,366
2,823
(28,325)
(5,554)
Income tax expenses
26,365
26,177
26,052
71,895
73,886
Depreciation expenses
8,268
9,962
9,354
25,614
29,917
Adjusted EBITDA
$
144,744
$
163,881
$
174,824
$
430,743
$
472,449
(1)
To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.
(2)
To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business
(3)
To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt and unvested restricted share units which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.
*
Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
Net revenues
Advertising and marketing
Non-Ali advertisers
$ 378,378
$ 358,894
$ 367,633
$ 1,141,405
$ 1,063,558
Alibaba - as an advertiser
15,048
26,780
21,668
64,701
66,717
Subtotal
393,426
385,674
389,301
1,206,106
1,130,275
Value-added services
60,134
54,566
52,850
182,228
165,894
$ 453,560
$ 440,240
$ 442,151
$ 1,388,334
$ 1,296,169
SOURCE Weibo Corporation