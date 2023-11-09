Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023

WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055
München
09.11.23
08:01 Uhr
4,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
09.11.2023 | 10:37
32 Leser
Acer Reports October Consolidated Revenues at NT$19.35 Billion, Up 7.2% Year-on-year

Business other than computers and displays contributed 27.4% of October revenues

TAIPEI, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its October consolidated revenues at NT$ 19.35 billion with 7.2% growth year-on-year (YoY). Year-to-October revenues reached NT$ 197.52 billion, which was higher than pre-pandemic (2016 to 2019) levels for the same period.

October business highlights:

  • Notebook business revenues grew 13.9% YoY
  • Gaming business [1] revenues grew 27.7% YoY
  • Chromebook revenues grew 20.6% YoY

Acer has seen its computer business move back on the right track with inventory gradually coming under control, while new usage models based on generative AI are emerging.

Acer's strategy to establish multiple business engines through pushing its business scope boundaries has provided the company with more opportunities in the evolving industry dynamics. Eleven public subsidiaries have announced their revenues and highlights for businesses under incubation include:

  • Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues in October grew 50.0% YoY
  • Altos Computing revenues in October grew 24.2% YoY
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues in October grew 25.5% YoY
  • Acer ITS Inc. revenues in October grew 19.9% YoY

[1] Acer's gaming related products and businesses

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2023 PR Newswire
