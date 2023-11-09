Hicks Nurseries: Hicks Landscapes Offers 3 Tips to Add Value to Your Home

Properties with eye-catching curb appeal sell faster than those without

WESTBURY, N. / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Hicks Landscapes, the award-winning design/build division of Hicks Nurseries, is committed to helping customers reach their design goals. Experts in the Long Island landscape, they are known for their ability to transform spaces while also increasing a home's property value.

Hicks Landscapes Design for Curb Appeal

Hicks Landscapes Design & Installation includes plantings, driveway, Belgium block curb & inlays and bluestone walkway

The design team offers these three tips to increase curb appeal:

Update Plantings

Curb appeal is what people first notice about a home. The experts suggest creating an inviting entryway that guests can easily find. Lush, colorful plantings draw people into walkways and soften retaining walls and foundations. Consider all four seasons. Start with an evergreen framework and then add layers of color for year-round appeal.

Renovate Hardscaping

Upgraded walkways, steps, retaining walls, porches and driveways can instantly yield a high visual return. For example, tidy up a driveway by adding a cobblestone apron or add a stone border to define garden beds and complement existing masonry.

Focus on the Details

In addition to hardscapes and plantings, the experts at Hicks Nurseries recommend focusing on the smaller details, such as lighting, paint color, outdoor furniture, and potted plants. Make sure each item is cohesive with your aesthetic and overall plan.

"Landscaping isn't just about aesthetics; it's a sound investment in your property," says William Winiecki, General Manager at Hicks Landscapes. "There's an undeniable connection between landscaping and increased home values. Homeowners who invest in their outdoor spaces can enjoy not only a more beautiful living environment but also a substantial financial benefit when it's time to sell."

