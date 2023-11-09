

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 3-day high of 185.78 against the yen, from an early low of 185.25.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 1.2300 and 1.1067 from early lows of 1.2270 and 1.1042, respectively.



Moving away from an early 6-day low of 0.8772 against the euro, the pound advanced to 0.8697.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 187.00 against the yen, 1.24 against the greenback, 1.12 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.



