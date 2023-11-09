Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
09.11.2023 | 11:48
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation KfW EUR 1bn green tap due 2032

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

November 9, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

€ 1 bn Green increase due 2032

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor (if any):

Federal Republic of Germany

ISIN:

XS2475954900 (immediately fungible)

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 1,000,000,000

Description:

1.375 % Green tap due 2032

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays

Danske Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


