

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK housing market activity continued to be weak as demand and sales metrics remained negative and near-term sales expectations signaled subdued activity over coming months, survey data published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday.



The new buyer enquiries index posted a net balance of -28 percent in October, marking the eighteenth negative score. Nonetheless, this was the least negative score since May.



The net balance for agreed sales posted -25 percent in October, but the score improved from -35 percent recorded in September. The near-term sales expectations gauge stood at -20 percent, up from -22 percent in the previous month. The score suggested that there is unlikely to be any significant turnaround in the sales picture.



Further, new instructions coming onto the sales market continued to slow. The corresponding balance came in at -7 percent.



Regarding prices, the survey showed that national house prices continued to decline but the pace of drop appeared to be leveling off, the survey showed. The headline house price balance rose to -63 percent from -67 percent in September.



Expectations around the outlook for house prices point to a further falls at both the three and twelve-month time frames.



