

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Syngenta Group reported that its Group sales for the first nine months of 2023 were $24.3 billion, down 6 percent year-on-year, or a decline of 3% CER. EBITDA was 22% lower or down 20% CER to $3.5 billion. Syngenta Group's EBITDA margin for the first nine months was 14.6 percent.



Third quarter sales were $6.8 billion, down 13 percent or a decline of 13% CER. EBITDA was $0.3 billion, down 68 percent from prior year.



