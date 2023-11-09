Doug Doerr, PE, Elected President and CEO of SCS Engineers

LONG BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / SCS Engineers, a leading global environmental solutions provider, announces that the firm's Board of Directors elected Doug Doerr as President and Chief Executive Officer. James Walsh, the current President and CEO, will turn over his responsibilities to Doerr on Jan. 1, 2024.

Doug Doerr, PE

President and CEO Elect

Doerr, a Senior Vice President, has over three decades of professional engineering experience spanning the firm's solid waste and environmental services practices. He brings strategic direction and operations experience as SCS's geographically largest Business Unit Director. Doerr also serves on SCS's Board of Directors and was one of the founding principals of Aquaterra Environmental Solutions, Inc., which merged with SCS in 2013.

A Professional Engineer in six states, Doerr earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and his Master of Business Administration at the University of Kansas. He serves clients in North America by providing technical expertise, primarily in the solid waste management and utility sectors.

As an engineer and consultant, Doerr prides himself on providing environmental solutions to address clients' technical and regulatory challenges by understanding the business, economic, and social drivers that frame each challenge. Over his career, he has successfully implemented hundreds of environmental solutions that involve studies, permitting, compliance, and design across multiple market sectors for public and private clients.

"Our deep bench of engineers, scientists, consulting professionals, and environmental technicians are employee-owners who drive SCS as one company, keeping us sustainable for over 50 years. From our client's perspective, our stability and holistic expertise bring a wealth of resources to achieve their goals," says Doerr.

Walsh will continue to serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and assist Doerr as he transitions into the CEO role. Walsh also plans to spend more time on technical and client work as an expert witness, an authority on elevated temperature landfills, and an expert in the solid waste industry.

Under Walsh's 22-year tenure, SCS Engineers and its specialty practices, SCS Field Services, SCS Energy, and SCS Tracer, have grown tremendously. Walsh, senior executives, and the Board of Directors feel 2024 is an opportune time for the transition.

"We have a stellar reputation, we're financially healthy, our Employee Stock Ownership Plan is strong, and we have the next generation of leadership ready to lead the company into the future," states Walsh.

