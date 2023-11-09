

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) reported October consolidated revenues of NT$19.35 billion, up 7.2% year-on-year. Notebook business revenues grew 13.9%, Gaming business revenues were up 27.7%, while Chromebook revenues grew 20.6%. Year-to-October revenues were NT$197.52 billion, higher than pre-pandemic levels.



Acer sees its computer business move back on the right track with inventory gradually coming under control, while new usage models based on generative AI are emerging. The company noted that its strategy to establish multiple business engines through pushing its business scope boundaries has provided with more opportunities in the evolving industry dynamics.



