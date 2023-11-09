BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company," "Walker & Dunlop," or "W&D") reported third quarter total transaction volume of $8.6 billion, down 49% year over year, due to the rapidly changing interest-rate environment and market dynamics during the third quarter of 2023. The drop in total transaction volume led to a decline in total revenues of 15% year over year. Net income was $21.5 million in the third quarter, down 54% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA declined only 1% due to the stability of revenues from our servicing and asset management segment.

" A 49% decrease in transaction volumes in the third quarter comes from a dislocated market. A much smaller 15% reduction in revenues is driven by dramatically lower originations offset by an exceptional business model that includes long-term, recurring revenue streams. An adjusted EBITDA reduction of just 1% is due to a business model and management team working exceptionally well in a highly challenging market. And that is the story of Walker & Dunlop in Q3 and for all of 2023," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker.

" We will continue to invest in our people, brand and technology in pursuit of our five-year business plan titled the Drive to '25. Regardless of the rate environment in 2024, with a 73% increase in multifamily maturities between 2023 and 2024, we plan to capitalize on our brand and scale as financing and sales volumes return."

CONSOLIDATED THIRD QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

TRANSACTION VOLUMES (dollars in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance Fannie Mae $ 1,739,332 $ 3,038,788 $ (1,299,456 ) (43 )% Freddie Mac 1,072,048 1,885,492 (813,444 ) (43 ) Ginnie Mae - HUD 86,557 338,054 (251,497 ) (74 ) Brokered (3) 3,149,457 6,601,244 (3,451,787 ) (52 ) Principal Lending and Investing (4) - 62,015 (62,015 ) (100 ) Debt financing volume $ 6,047,394 $ 11,925,593 $ (5,878,199 ) (49 )% Property sales volume 2,508,073 4,993,615 (2,485,542 ) (50 ) Total transaction volume $ 8,555,467 $ 16,919,208 $ (8,363,741 ) (49 )%

Discussion of Results:

Debt financing volumes decreased 49% primarily due to the rapidly rising interest rate environment during the third quarter 2023.

The decline in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs") debt financing volumes was a result of reduced market-wide transaction volumes. The GSEs have only used 50% of their 2023 lending caps through the first nine months of 2023. During that period, Walker & Dunlop's GSE market share was 11.3%.

HUD volumes decreased 74% in the third quarter of 2023. As one of the largest construction lenders with HUD, a rising interest rate environment and elongated processing times are impacting our HUD pipeline and drove the decrease.

The decrease in brokered debt and property sales volume was driven by higher interest rates, decreased liquidity supplied to the commercial real estate sector, and dramatically lower acquisition and capital markets activity as the commercial real estate industry continues to adjust to a higher and evolving interest-rate environment.

MANAGED PORTFOLIO (dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance Fannie Mae $ 62,850,853 $ 58,426,446 $ 4,424,407 8 % Freddie Mac 38,656,136 37,241,471 1,414,665 4 Ginnie Mae - HUD 10,320,520 9,634,111 686,409 7 Brokered 17,091,925 15,224,581 1,867,344 12 Principal Lending and Investing 40,000 251,815 (211,815 ) (84 ) Total Servicing Portfolio $ 128,959,434 $ 120,778,424 $ 8,181,010 7 % Assets under management 17,334,877 17,017,355 317,522 2 Total Managed Portfolio $ 146,294,311 $ 137,795,779 $ 8,498,532 6 % Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions) $ 2.8 $ 3.1 Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points) 24.2 24.7 Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years) 8.4 8.9

Discussion of Results:

Our servicing portfolio continues to expand as a result of the additional GSE and brokered debt financing volumes over the past 12 months, partially offset by principal paydowns and loan payoffs.

During the third quarter of 2023, we added $2.3 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $8.2 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 71% of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.

$9.7 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a low weighted-average servicing fee of 18.7 basis points, represent only 9% of our total Agency loans in the portfolio.

The mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2023 compared to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2023 consisted of $15.2 billion of tax-credit equity funds, $1.4 billion of commercial real estate loans and funds, and $0.7 billion of loans in our interim lending joint venture.

KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance Walker & Dunlop net income $ 21,458 $ 46,833 $ (25,375) (54) % Adjusted EBITDA 74,065 74,990 (925) (1) Diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 1.40 $ (0.76) (54) % Adjusted core EPS $ 1.11 $ 1.41 $ (0.30) (21) % Operating margin 10 % 17 % Return on equity 5 11 Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues): Personnel expenses 51 % 50 % Other operating expenses 11 11

Discussion of Results:

The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was primarily due to the decline in total transaction volume and associated revenues, combined with an increase in the effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased from 14.0% in the third quarter of 2022 to 25.1% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was unusually low in the third quarter of 2022 due to a one-time benefit to tax expense related to our corporate restructuring and repatriation of intellectual property acquired from GeoPhy, which reduced our tax expense by $6.3 million.

The slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of lower fee income from the decline in total transaction volumes and a decrease in net warehouse interest income. These decreases were largely offset by increased placement fees and other interest income (formerly known as "escrows and other interest income") and lower personnel and other operating expenses.

Operating margin decreased due to the significant decline in total transaction volume this quarter that decreased income from operations. Our transaction-related businesses are scaled to execute a significantly larger volume of business, and lower commercial real estate transaction activity has put pressure on our operating margins.

Return on equity declined due to the 54% decrease in net income combined with a 3% increase in stockholders' equity over the past year.

KEY CREDIT METRICS (dollars in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance At-risk servicing portfolio (5) $ 57,857,659 $ 53,430,615 $ 4,427,044 8 % Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (6) 11,750,068 10,826,654 923,414 9 Defaulted loans (7) $ - $ 78,203 $ (78,203 ) (100 )% Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio): Defaulted loans 0.00 % 0.15 % Allowance for risk-sharing 0.05 0.09 Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure): Allowance for risk-sharing 0.26 % 0.46 %

Discussion of Results:

Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. As of September 30, 2023, no at-risk loans were in default compared to three loans totaling $78.2 million as of September 30, 2022, as losses on two loans were settled with Fannie Mae over the past year, and another loan was brought current. The at-risk servicing portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.

The on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which we have full risk of loss, was $40.0 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $251.8 million as of September 30, 2022. We did not have any defaulted loans in our interim loan portfolio as of September 30, 2023, compared to one defaulted loan of $14.7 million in our interim loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the defaulted asset. The two remaining loans in the on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio are current and performing as of September 30, 2023. The interim loan joint venture held $736.3 million of loans as of September 30, 2023 and $900.0 million of loans as of September 30, 2022. We share in a small portion of the risk of loss, and, as of September 30, 2023, all loans in the interim loan joint venture are current and performing.

We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have no credit exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.

THIRD QUARTER 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS (dollars in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees") $ 56,149 $ 89,752 $ (33,603 ) (37 )% Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income") 35,375 55,291 (19,916 ) (36 ) Property sales broker fees 16,862 30,308 (13,446 ) (44 ) Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS (2,565 ) 2,178 (4,743 ) (218 ) Other revenues 11,875 11,011 864 8 Total revenues $ 117,696 $ 188,540 $ (70,844 ) (38 )% Personnel $ 97,973 $ 128,981 $ (31,008 ) (24 )% Amortization and depreciation 1,137 1,052 85 8 Interest expense on corporate debt 4,874 2,430 2,444 101 Other operating expenses 4,193 6,869 (2,676 ) (39 ) Total expenses $ 108,177 $ 139,332 $ (31,155 ) (22 )% Income from operations $ 9,519 $ 49,208 $ (39,689 ) (81 )% Income tax expense 2,386 12,468 (10,082 ) (81 ) Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 7,133 $ 36,740 $ (29,607 ) (81 )% Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests 83 277 (194 ) (70 ) Walker & Dunlop net income $ 7,050 $ 36,463 $ (29,413 ) (81 )% Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume): Origination fee margin (8) 0.93 % 0.76 % MSR margin (9) 0.58 0.47 Agency MSR margin (10) 1.22 1.05 Key performance metrics: Operating margin 8 % 26 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,704 ) $ 1,302 $ (17,006 ) (1,306 )%

Capital Markets - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, and housing market research businesses.

The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in the origination fee margin due to (i) an increase in Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume from 44% in the third quarter of 2022 to 48% in the third quarter of 2023 and (ii) increased profitability from our Agency debt financing volume.

The decrease in MSR income is attributable to a 45% decrease in Agency debt financing volume, partially offset by a 17 basis point increase in the Agency MSR margin due to an increase in the prepayment-protected term of the loans year over year.

The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by the decrease in property sales volumes.

The significant decrease in net warehouse interest income was driven by an inverted yield curve during the third quarter of 2023. Short-term interest rates upon which we incur interest expense were higher than the long-term mortgage rates upon which we earn interest income.

Personnel expense decreased primarily due to decreases in (i) commissions expense as a result of the decline in origination fees and property sales broker fees and (ii) salaries and bonuses due to the workforce reduction announced in April and our financial performance.

The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.

The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is due to the decreases in origination fees and property sales broker fees, partially offset by the decreases in personnel costs and other operating expenses.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT (dollars in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ - $ 1,106 $ (1,106 ) (100 )% Servicing fees 79,200 75,975 3,225 4 Investment management fees 13,362 16,301 (2,939 ) (18 ) Net warehouse interest income, LHFI 534 1,802 (1,268 ) (70 ) Placement fees and other interest income 39,475 17,760 21,715 122 Other revenues 15,569 16,378 (809 ) (5 ) Total revenues $ 148,140 $ 129,322 $ 18,818 15 % Personnel $ 17,139 $ 18,728 $ (1,589 ) (8 )% Amortization and depreciation 54,375 57,139 (2,764 ) (5 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses 421 1,218 (797 ) (65 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 11,096 6,324 4,772 75 Other operating expenses 5,039 5,237 (198 ) (4 ) Total expenses $ 88,070 $ 88,646 $ (576 ) (1 )% Income from operations $ 60,070 $ 40,676 $ 19,394 48 % Income tax expense 15,040 10,204 4,836 47 Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 45,030 $ 30,472 $ 14,558 48 % Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (397 ) (451 ) 54 (12 ) Walker & Dunlop net income $ 45,427 $ 30,923 $ 14,504 47 % Key performance metrics: Operating margin 41 % 31 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,849 $ 106,281 $ 18,568 17 %

Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.

The $8.2 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.

Placement fees and other interest income increased largely as a result of higher placement fees from escrow deposits due to substantially higher short-term interest rates.

Personnel expense was lower due to a decrease in performance-based compensation expenses year over year.

The decrease in the provision (benefit) for credit losses was related to a lower increase in the at-risk servicing portfolio during the third quarter of 2023 than during the third quarter of 2022.

The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.

The increase in adjusted EBITDA was largely the result of a significant increase in placement fees and other interest income.

FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE (dollars in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $ Variance % Variance Other interest income $ 3,525 $ 369 $ 3,156 855 % Other revenues (618 ) (2,620 ) 2,002 (76 ) Total revenues $ 2,907 $ (2,251 ) $ 5,158 (229 )% Personnel $ 21,395 $ 9,350 $ 12,045 129 % Amortization and depreciation 1,967 1,655 312 19 Interest expense on corporate debt 1,624 552 1,072 194 Other operating expenses 19,297 21,885 (2,588 ) (12 ) Total expenses $ 44,283 $ 33,442 $ 10,841 32 % Income (loss) from operations $ (41,376 ) $ (35,693 ) $ (5,683 ) 16 % Income tax expense (benefit) (10,357 ) (15,140 ) 4,783 (32 ) Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ (31,019 ) $ (20,553 ) $ (10,466 ) 51 % Key performance metric: Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,080 ) $ (32,593 ) $ (2,487 ) 8 %

Corporate - Discussion of Quarterly Results:

The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups ("support functions"). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.

The increase in total revenues was primarily driven by the increase in interest income from our corporate cash balances due to higher short-term interest rates combined with an increase in average balances held in interest earning accounts. Additionally, other revenues, which primarily consist of gains and losses on equity-method investments, shifted to a smaller loss year over year due to improved performance of several equity-method investments.

The increase in personnel expense is related to the timing of adjustments to performance-based compensation. In the third quarter of 2022, we significantly decreased the accruals for subjective bonuses and performance-based stock compensation due to the Company's performance during the third quarter of 2022 and expectations for the remainder of the year, resulting in very low net personnel expenses. For the third quarter of 2023, there were no such adjustments.

The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.

The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.

CONSOLIDATED YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (dollars in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $ Variance % Variance Debt financing volume $ 17,781,027 $ 35,711,568 $ (17,930,541 ) (50 )% Property sales volume 5,907,138 16,417,367 (10,510,229 ) (64 ) Total transaction volume $ 23,688,165 $ 52,128,935 $ (28,440,770 ) (55 )% Total revenues 780,104 975,903 (195,799 ) (20 ) Total expenses 681,274 758,112 (76,838 ) (10 ) Walker & Dunlop net income $ 75,758 $ 172,328 $ (96,570 ) (56 )% Adjusted EBITDA 212,541 232,470 (19,929 ) (9 ) Diluted EPS $ 2.25 $ 5.13 $ (2.88 ) (56 )% Adjusted core EPS $ 3.25 $ 4.38 $ (1.13 ) (26 )% Operating margin 13 % 22 % Return on equity 6 14

Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

The decrease in total transaction volume was driven by declines in every execution, including a 36% decrease in Agency debt financing volume, a 59% decrease in brokered debt financing volume, and a 64% decrease in property sales volume.

The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was primarily driven by the decreased transaction volume.

The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven by decreases in (i) origination fees and property sales broker fees driven by the decreases in related transaction volumes and (ii) net warehouse interest income due to the inverted yield curve throughout 2023, partially offset by an increase in placement fees and other interest income and investment banking fees and decreases in (i) commissions costs from lower transaction volume, and (ii) other operating expenses due to our cost-reduction initiatives that have resulted in $16.0 million in savings year to date in 2023.

Operating margin decreased primarily as a result of the significant decline in our transaction activity.

Return on equity declined largely as a result of the 56% decrease in net income combined with a 3% increase in stockholders' equity over the past year.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS (dollars in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ 167,679 $ 273,660 $ (105,981 ) (39 )% MSR income 107,446 159,970 (52,524 ) (33 ) Property sales broker fees 38,831 100,092 (61,261 ) (61 ) Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS (7,006 ) 9,415 (16,421 ) (174 ) Other revenues 40,735 29,838 10,897 37 Total revenues $ 347,685 $ 572,975 $ (225,290 ) (39 )% Personnel $ 281,502 $ 372,656 $ (91,154 ) (24 )% Amortization and depreciation 3,412 2,191 1,221 56 Interest expense on corporate debt 13,870 5,488 8,382 153 Other operating expenses 15,037 19,943 (4,906 ) (25 ) Total expenses $ 313,821 $ 400,278 $ (86,457 ) (22 )% Income from operations $ 33,864 $ 172,697 $ (138,833 ) (80 )% Income tax expense 8,462 41,878 (33,416 ) (80 ) Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 25,402 $ 130,819 $ (105,417 ) (81 )% Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests 1,741 995 746 75 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 23,661 $ 129,824 $ (106,163 ) (82 )%

Capital Markets - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in the origination fee margin due to (i) an increase in Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume and (ii) increased profitability in our GSE debt financing volume.

The decrease in MSR income is primarily attributable to a 36% decrease in Agency debt financing volume partially offset by a five-basis point increase in our Agency MSR margin.

The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by a 64% decrease in property sales volumes.

The decrease in net warehouse interest income was primarily due to an inverted yield curve during 2023. Short-term interest rates upon which we incur interest expense were higher than the long-term mortgage rates upon which we earn interest income.

The increase in other revenues was primarily a result of an increase in investment banking revenues, driven by a large transaction closed by our team during the first quarter of 2023, and assumptions fees.

The decrease in personnel expense was primarily driven by a decrease in commissions expense related to lower year-over-year property sales broker fees and origination fees.

The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.

The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT (dollars in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $ Variance % Variance Origination fees $ 522 $ 2,113 $ (1,591 ) (75 )% Servicing fees 232,027 222,916 9,111 4 Investment management fees 44,844 47,345 (2,501 ) (5 ) Net warehouse interest income, LHFI 3,450 4,606 (1,156 ) (25 ) Placement fees and other interest income 100,636 26,166 74,470 285 Other revenues 42,697 57,624 (14,927 ) (26 ) Total revenues $ 424,176 $ 360,770 $ 63,406 18 % Personnel $ 53,669 $ 53,211 $ 458 1 % Amortization and depreciation 161,935 170,501 (8,566 ) (5 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses (11,088 ) (13,120 ) 2,032 (15 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 31,385 15,388 15,997 104 Other operating expenses 16,465 15,535 930 6 Total expenses $ 252,366 $ 241,515 $ 10,851 4 % Income from operations $ 171,810 $ 119,255 $ 52,555 44 % Income tax expense 42,931 28,919 14,012 48 Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 128,879 $ 90,336 $ 38,543 43 % Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (3,364 ) (2,027 ) (1,337 ) 66 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 132,243 $ 92,363 $ 39,880 43 %

Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

The $8.2 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.

Placement fees and other interest income increased, largely as a result of higher placement fee revenue on escrow deposit accounts due to substantially higher short-term interest rates, partially offset by a slight decrease in average escrow deposits.

Other revenues decreased primarily due to a significant decline prepayment activity, partially offset by increases in syndication and other miscellaneous fees from our LIHTC operations.

The decrease in amortization and depreciation is largely the result of a reduction in write offs of MSRs due to early loan prepayments in a higher interest rate environment, partially offset by an increase in amortization expense for existing MSRs.

For both 2023 and 2022, the benefits for credit losses were primarily due to the impact of updating our historical loss rate factor. The updates occurred in the first quarter of each year and resulted in a reduction of the historical loss rate for both 2023 and 2022. The historical loss rate adjustment in 2023 was less than the adjustment in 2022.

The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.

YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE (dollars in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $ Variance % Variance Other interest income $ 8,674 $ 517 $ 8,157 1,578 % Other revenues (431 ) 41,641 (42,072 ) (101 ) Total revenues $ 8,243 $ 42,158 $ (33,915 ) (80 )% Personnel $ 53,254 $ 43,741 $ 9,513 22 % Amortization and depreciation 5,390 4,409 981 22 Interest expense on corporate debt 4,623 1,247 3,376 271 Other operating expenses 51,820 66,922 (15,102 ) (23 ) Total expenses $ 115,087 $ 116,319 $ (1,232 ) (1 )% Income (loss) from operations $ (106,844 ) $ (74,161 ) $ (32,683 ) 44 % Income tax expense (benefit) (26,698 ) (24,302 ) (2,396 ) 10 Walker & Dunlop net income (loss) $ (80,146 ) $ (49,859 ) $ (30,287 ) 61 %

Corporate - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:

The increase in other interest income was primarily driven by interest income from our corporate cash balances due to higher short-term interest rates year over year combined with an increase in the average balance held in interest earnings accounts.

The decrease in other revenues was primarily driven by a $39.6 million gain from the revaluation of an equity-method investment in connection with an acquisition, a unique transaction in 2022. Additionally, income from equity-method investments decreased, partially offset by an increase in revenues from our deferred compensation plan.

The increase in personnel expense is related to (i) an increase in corporate average headcount, which was the primary driver in increased subjective bonus and salaries and benefits expenses, and (ii) and increase in deferred compensation costs, partially offset by a decrease in performance-based stock compensation expense. The corporate average headcount for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 does not fully reflect the impact of our workforce reduction that we announced in April and that was effective at the beginning of May.

The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.

The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.

CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES

On November 8, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.63 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2023 to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of November 24, 2023.

On January 12, 2023, the Company entered into a lender joinder agreement and amendment to our existing credit agreement that provided for an incremental term loan with a principal amount of $200 million. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. Proceeds from the debt were used to repay $116 million of debt assumed in the Company's acquisition of Alliant and strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes.

On February 20, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2024 ("2023 Share Repurchase Program"). As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program.

Any purchases made pursuant to the 2023 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

_____________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and " Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP by Segment." (2) Adjusted core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of Adjusted core EPS to Diluted EPS, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation." (3) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. (4) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts. (5) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. (6) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. (7) Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio which are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e. loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that have defaulted but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here. (8) Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (9) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (10) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,321 $ 228,091 $ 188,389 $ 225,949 $ 152,188 Restricted cash 17,768 21,769 20,504 17,676 40,246 Pledged securities, at fair value 177,509 170,666 165,081 157,282 151,413 Loans held for sale, at fair value 758,926 1,303,686 934,991 396,344 2,180,117 Mortgage servicing rights 921,746 932,131 946,406 975,226 967,770 Goodwill 949,710 963,710 959,712 959,712 948,164 Other intangible assets 185,927 189,919 194,208 198,643 202,834 Receivables, net 265,234 242,397 224,776 202,251 216,963 Committed investments in tax credit equity 212,296 165,136 207,750 254,154 214,430 Other assets, net 552,414 589,919 651,235 658,122 928,888 Total assets $ 4,277,851 $ 4,807,424 $ 4,493,052 $ 4,045,359 $ 6,003,013 Liabilities Warehouse notes payable $ 790,742 $ 1,342,187 $ 1,031,277 $ 537,531 $ 2,540,106 Notes payable 774,677 775,995 777,311 704,103 711,107 Allowance for risk-sharing obligations 30,957 32,410 33,087 44,057 49,658 Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity 196,250 156,617 196,522 239,281 198,073 Other liabilities 754,234 775,718 739,759 803,558 809,366 Total liabilities $ 2,546,860 $ 3,082,927 $ 2,777,956 $ 2,328,530 $ 4,308,310 Stockholders' Equity Common stock $ 328 $ 327 $ 327 $ 323 $ 323 Additional paid-in capital 420,062 412,182 405,303 412,636 407,417 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,864 ) (1,465 ) (1,621 ) (1,568 ) (1,460 ) Retained earnings 1,287,653 1,287,334 1,281,119 1,278,035 1,256,663 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,706,179 $ 1,698,378 $ 1,685,128 $ 1,689,426 $ 1,662,943 Noncontrolling interests 24,812 26,119 29,968 27,403 31,760 Total equity $ 1,730,991 $ 1,724,497 $ 1,715,096 $ 1,716,829 $ 1,694,703 Commitments and contingencies - - - - - Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,277,851 $ 4,807,424 $ 4,493,052 $ 4,045,359 $ 6,003,013

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Unaudited Quarterly Trends Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees") $ 56,149 $ 64,968 $ 47,084 $ 72,234 $ 90,858 $ 168,201 $ 275,773 Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income") 35,375 42,058 30,013 31,790 55,291 107,446 159,970 Servicing fees 79,200 77,061 75,766 77,275 75,975 232,027 222,916 Property sales broker fees 16,862 10,345 11,624 20,490 30,308 38,831 100,092 Investment management fees 13,362 16,309 15,173 24,586 16,301 44,844 47,345 Net warehouse interest income (expense) (2,031 ) (1,526 ) 1 1,756 3,980 (3,556 ) 14,021 Placement fees and other interest income 43,000 35,386 30,924 26,147 18,129 109,310 26,683 Other revenues 26,826 28,014 28,161 28,572 24,769 83,001 129,103 Total revenues $ 268,743 $ 272,615 $ 238,746 $ 282,850 $ 315,611 $ 780,104 $ 975,903 Expenses Personnel $ 136,507 $ 133,305 $ 118,613 $ 137,758 $ 157,059 $ 388,425 $ 469,608 Amortization and depreciation 57,479 56,292 56,966 57,930 59,846 170,737 177,101 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 421 (734 ) (10,775 ) 1,142 1,218 (11,088 ) (13,120 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 17,594 17,010 15,274 12,110 9,306 49,878 22,123 Other operating expenses 28,529 30,730 24,063 26,736 33,991 83,322 102,400 Total expenses $ 240,530 $ 236,603 $ 204,141 $ 235,676 $ 261,420 $ 681,274 $ 758,112 Income from operations $ 28,213 $ 36,012 $ 34,605 $ 47,174 $ 54,191 $ 98,830 $ 217,791 Income tax expense 7,069 10,491 7,135 9,539 7,532 24,695 46,495 Net income before noncontrolling interests $ 21,144 $ 25,521 $ 27,470 $ 37,635 $ 46,659 $ 74,135 $ 171,296 Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests (314 ) (2,114 ) 805 (3,857 ) (174 ) (1,623 ) (1,032 ) Walker & Dunlop net income $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 $ 41,492 $ 46,833 $ 75,758 $ 172,328 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes (399 ) 156 (53 ) (108 ) (1,238 ) (296 ) (4,018 ) Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income $ 21,059 $ 27,791 $ 26,612 $ 41,384 $ 45,595 $ 75,462 $ 168,310 Effective Tax Rate 25 % 29 % 21 % 20 % 14 % 25 % 21 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.64 $ 0.82 $ 0.80 $ 1.25 $ 1.41 $ 2.26 $ 5.18 Diluted earnings per share 0.64 0.82 0.79 1.24 1.40 2.25 5.13 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.60 0.60 1.89 1.80 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding 32,737 32,695 32,529 32,361 32,290 32,654 32,300 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 32,895 32,851 32,816 32,675 32,620 32,853 32,645

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA Unaudited Quarterly Trends Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 2023 2022 Transaction Volume: Components of Debt Financing Volume Fannie Mae $ 1,739,332 $ 2,230,952 $ 1,358,708 $ 994,590 $ 3,038,788 $ 5,328,992 $ 8,955,562 Freddie Mac 1,072,048 1,212,887 975,737 2,305,826 1,885,492 3,260,672 4,014,375 Ginnie Mae - HUD 86,557 147,773 127,599 186,784 338,054 361,929 931,230 Brokered (1) 3,149,457 3,316,223 2,363,754 4,375,704 6,601,244 8,829,434 21,502,815 Principal Lending and Investing (2) - - - 31,512 62,015 - 307,586 Total Debt Financing Volume $ 6,047,394 $ 6,907,835 $ 4,825,798 $ 7,894,416 $ 11,925,593 $ 17,781,027 $ 35,711,568 Property Sales Volume 2,508,073 1,504,383 1,894,682 3,315,287 4,993,615 5,907,138 16,417,367 Total Transaction Volume $ 8,555,467 $ 8,412,218 $ 6,720,480 $ 11,209,703 $ 16,919,208 $ 23,688,165 $ 52,128,935 Key Performance Metrics: Operating margin 10 % 13 % 14 % 17 % 17 % 13 % 22 % Return on equity 5 7 6 10 11 6 14 Walker & Dunlop net income $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 $ 41,492 $ 46,833 $ 75,758 $ 172,328 Adjusted EBITDA (3) 74,065 70,501 67,975 92,625 74,990 212,541 232,470 Diluted EPS 0.64 0.82 0.79 1.24 1.40 2.25 5.13 Adjusted core EPS (4) 1.11 0.98 1.17 1.41 1.41 3.25 4.38 Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues): Personnel expenses 51 % 49 % 50 % 49 % 50 % 50 % 48 % Other operating expenses 11 11 10 9 11 11 10 Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume): Origination fee margin (5) 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.97 % 0.92 % 0.76 % 0.94 % 0.77 % MSR margin (6) 0.58 0.61 0.62 0.40 0.47 0.60 0.45 Agency MSR margin (7) 1.22 1.17 1.22 0.91 1.05 1.20 1.15 Other Data: Market capitalization at period end $ 2,433,494 $ 2,586,519 $ 2,489,200 $ 2,542,476 $ 2,708,162 Closing share price at period end $ 74.24 $ 79.09 $ 76.17 $ 78.48 $ 83.73 Average headcount 1,344 1,385 1,440 1,464 1,452 Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period): Fannie Mae $ 62,850,853 $ 61,356,554 $ 59,890,444 $ 59,226,168 $ 58,426,446 Freddie Mac 38,656,136 38,287,200 38,184,798 37,819,256 37,241,471 Ginnie Mae - HUD 10,320,520 10,246,632 10,027,781 9,868,453 9,634,111 Brokered (8) 17,091,925 16,684,115 16,285,391 16,013,143 15,224,581 Principal Lending and Investing (9) 40,000 71,680 187,505 206,835 251,815 Total Servicing Portfolio $ 128,959,434 $ 126,646,181 $ 124,575,919 $ 123,133,855 $ 120,778,424 Assets under management (10) 17,334,877 16,903,055 16,654,566 16,748,449 17,017,355 Total Managed Portfolio $ 146,294,311 $ 143,549,236 $ 141,230,485 $ 139,882,304 $ 137,795,779 Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period): Custodial escrow deposit balance (in billions) $ 2.8 $ 2.8 $ 2.2 $ 2.7 $ 3.1 Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points) 24.2 24.3 24.3 24.5 24.7 Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years) 8.4 8.6 8.7 8.8 8.9

____________________________________________ (1) Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources. (2) Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts. (3) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (4) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted core EPS, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (5) Origination fees as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (6) MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing. (7) MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume. (8) Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies. (9) Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture. (10) Walker & Dunlop Affordable Equity ("WDAE"), formerly known as "Alliant" assets under management, commercial real estate loans and funds managed by WDIP, and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture.

KEY CREDIT METRICS Unaudited September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Risk-sharing servicing portfolio: Fannie Mae Full Risk $ 53,549,966 $ 52,383,701 $ 50,713,349 $ 50,046,219 $ 49,241,243 Fannie Mae Modified Risk 9,295,368 8,947,292 9,170,127 9,172,626 9,177,094 Freddie Mac Modified Risk 23,415 23,515 23,515 23,615 23,615 Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 62,868,749 $ 61,354,508 $ 59,906,991 $ 59,242,460 $ 58,441,952 Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio: Fannie Mae No Risk $ 5,519 $ 25,561 $ 6,968 $ 7,323 $ 8,109 Freddie Mac No Risk 38,632,721 38,263,685 38,161,283 37,795,641 37,217,856 GNMA - HUD No Risk 10,320,520 10,246,632 10,027,781 9,868,453 9,634,111 Brokered 17,091,925 16,684,115 16,285,391 16,013,143 15,224,581 Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio $ 66,050,685 $ 65,219,993 $ 64,481,423 $ 63,684,560 $ 62,084,657 Total loans serviced for others $ 128,919,434 $ 126,574,501 $ 124,388,414 $ 122,927,020 $ 120,526,609 Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio 40,000 71,680 187,505 206,835 251,815 Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance $ 128,959,434 $ 126,646,181 $ 124,575,919 $ 123,133,855 $ 120,778,424 Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1) $ 736,320 $ 895,491 $ 894,829 $ 892,808 $ 900,037 At-risk servicing portfolio (2) $ 57,857,659 $ 56,430,098 $ 54,898,461 $ 54,232,979 $ 53,430,615 Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3) 11,750,068 11,346,580 11,132,473 10,993,596 10,826,654 Defaulted loans(4) - 36,983 36,983 36,983 78,203 Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.15 % Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio 0.05 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.09 Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure 0.26 0.29 0.30 0.40 0.46

____________________________________________ (1) This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table. (2) At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans. (3) Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur. (4) Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio which are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e. loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that have defaulted but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP Unaudited Quarterly Trends Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 $ 41,492 $ 46,833 $ 75,758 $ 172,328 Income tax expense 7,069 10,491 7,135 9,539 7,532 24,695 46,495 Interest expense on corporate debt 17,594 17,010 15,274 12,110 9,306 49,878 22,123 Amortization and depreciation 57,479 56,292 56,966 57,930 59,846 170,737 177,101 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 421 (734 ) (10,775 ) 1,142 1,218 (11,088 ) (13,120 ) Net write-offs (1) (2,008 ) (6,033 ) - (4,631 ) - (8,041 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 7,427 7,898 7,143 6,833 5,546 22,468 27,154 Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment - - - - - - (39,641 ) Write off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment - - (4,420 ) - - (4,420 ) - Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net (35,375 ) (42,058 ) (30,013 ) (31,790 ) (55,291 ) (107,446 ) (159,970 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,065 $ 70,501 $ 67,975 $ 92,625 $ 74,990 $ 212,541 $ 232,470

____________________________________________ (1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 is related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment during the second quarter of 2023.

ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT Unaudited Capital Markets Three months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 7,050 $ 36,463 Income tax expense 2,386 12,468 Interest expense on corporate debt 4,874 2,430 Amortization and depreciation 1,137 1,052 Stock-based compensation expense 4,224 4,180 Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net (35,375 ) (55,291 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (15,704 ) $ 1,302 Servicing & Asset Management Three months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 45,427 $ 30,923 Income tax expense 15,040 10,204 Interest expense on corporate debt 11,096 6,324 Amortization and depreciation 54,375 57,139 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 421 1,218 Net write-offs (2,008 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 498 473 Adjusted EBITDA $ 124,849 $ 106,281 Corporate Three months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss) $ (31,019 ) $ (20,553 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (10,357 ) (15,140 ) Interest expense on corporate debt 1,624 552 Amortization and depreciation 1,967 1,655 Stock-based compensation expense 2,705 893 Adjusted EBITDA $ (35,080 ) $ (32,593 )

ADJUSTED CORE EPS RECONCILIATION Unaudited Quarterly Trends Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted Core Net Income Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 $ 41,492 $ 46,833 $ 75,758 $ 172,328 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 421 (734 ) (10,775 ) 1,142 1,218 (11,088 ) (13,120 ) Net write-offs(1) (2,008 ) (6,033 ) - (4,631 ) - (8,041 ) - Amortization and depreciation 57,479 56,292 56,966 57,930 59,846 170,737 177,101 Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net (35,375 ) (42,058 ) (30,013 ) (31,790 ) (55,291 ) (107,446 ) (159,970 ) Contingent consideration accretion and fair value adjustments, net of goodwill impairment(2) 574 176 177 (12,637 ) 1,944 927 3,767 Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment - - - - - - (39,641 ) Income tax expense adjustment(3)(4) (5,285 ) (2,227 ) (3,372 ) (4,279 ) (7,391 ) (11,267 ) 6,802 Adjusted Core Net Income $ 37,264 $ 33,051 $ 39,648 $ 47,227 $ 47,159 $ 109,580 $ 147,267 Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted core EPS Walker & Dunlop Net Income $ 21,458 $ 27,635 $ 26,665 $ 41,492 $ 46,833 $ 75,758 $ 172,328 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 32,895 32,851 32,816 32,675 32,620 32,853 32,645 Diluted EPS $ 0.64 $ 0.82 $ 0.79 $ 1.24 $ 1.40 $ 2.25 $ 5.13 Adjusted Core Net Income $ 37,264 $ 33,051 $ 39,648 $ 47,227 $ 47,159 $ 109,580 $ 147,267 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 32,895 32,851 32,816 32,675 32,620 32,853 32,645 Adjusted Core EPS $ 1.11 $ 0.98 $ 1.17 $ 1.41 $ 1.41 $ 3.25 $ 4.38

____________________________________________ (1) The net write-off in Q2 2023 is related to the write off of the collateral-based reserves related to a loan held for investment during the second quarter of 2023. (2) In cases where a fair value adjustment to the contingent consideration liability also results in goodwill impairment, the fair value adjustment is netted against the corresponding and offsetting goodwill impairment. (3) Income tax impact of the above adjustments to adjusted core net income. Uses quarterly or annual effective tax rate as disclosed in the Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income in this "Press Release." (4) Income tax expense adjustment for Q3 2022 includes an adjustment for a one-time tax benefit of $6.3 million related to the corporate restructuring and repatriation of intellectual property acquired from an acquired subsidiary.

