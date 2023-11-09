BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company," "Walker & Dunlop," or "W&D") reported third quarter total transaction volume of $8.6 billion, down 49% year over year, due to the rapidly changing interest-rate environment and market dynamics during the third quarter of 2023. The drop in total transaction volume led to a decline in total revenues of 15% year over year. Net income was $21.5 million in the third quarter, down 54% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA declined only 1% due to the stability of revenues from our servicing and asset management segment.
"A 49% decrease in transaction volumes in the third quarter comes from a dislocated market. A much smaller 15% reduction in revenues is driven by dramatically lower originations offset by an exceptional business model that includes long-term, recurring revenue streams. An adjusted EBITDA reduction of just 1% is due to a business model and management team working exceptionally well in a highly challenging market. And that is the story of Walker & Dunlop in Q3 and for all of 2023," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO Willy Walker.
"We will continue to invest in our people, brand and technology in pursuit of our five-year business plan titled the Drive to '25. Regardless of the rate environment in 2024, with a 73% increase in multifamily maturities between 2023 and 2024, we plan to capitalize on our brand and scale as financing and sales volumes return."
CONSOLIDATED THIRD QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS
TRANSACTION VOLUMES
(dollars in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
1,739,332
$
3,038,788
$
(1,299,456
)
(43
)%
Freddie Mac
1,072,048
1,885,492
(813,444
)
(43
)
Ginnie Mae - HUD
86,557
338,054
(251,497
)
(74
)
Brokered (3)
3,149,457
6,601,244
(3,451,787
)
(52
)
Principal Lending and Investing (4)
-
62,015
(62,015
)
(100
)
Debt financing volume
$
6,047,394
$
11,925,593
$
(5,878,199
)
(49
)%
Property sales volume
2,508,073
4,993,615
(2,485,542
)
(50
)
Total transaction volume
$
8,555,467
$
16,919,208
$
(8,363,741
)
(49
)%
Discussion of Results:
- Debt financing volumes decreased 49% primarily due to the rapidly rising interest rate environment during the third quarter 2023.
- The decline in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs") debt financing volumes was a result of reduced market-wide transaction volumes. The GSEs have only used 50% of their 2023 lending caps through the first nine months of 2023. During that period, Walker & Dunlop's GSE market share was 11.3%.
- HUD volumes decreased 74% in the third quarter of 2023. As one of the largest construction lenders with HUD, a rising interest rate environment and elongated processing times are impacting our HUD pipeline and drove the decrease.
- The decrease in brokered debt and property sales volume was driven by higher interest rates, decreased liquidity supplied to the commercial real estate sector, and dramatically lower acquisition and capital markets activity as the commercial real estate industry continues to adjust to a higher and evolving interest-rate environment.
MANAGED PORTFOLIO
(dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
62,850,853
$
58,426,446
$
4,424,407
8
%
Freddie Mac
38,656,136
37,241,471
1,414,665
4
Ginnie Mae - HUD
10,320,520
9,634,111
686,409
7
Brokered
17,091,925
15,224,581
1,867,344
12
Principal Lending and Investing
40,000
251,815
(211,815
)
(84
)
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
128,959,434
$
120,778,424
$
8,181,010
7
%
Assets under management
17,334,877
17,017,355
317,522
2
Total Managed Portfolio
$
146,294,311
$
137,795,779
$
8,498,532
6
%
Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions)
$
2.8
$
3.1
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
24.2
24.7
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
8.4
8.9
Discussion of Results:
- Our servicing portfolio continues to expand as a result of the additional GSE and brokered debt financing volumes over the past 12 months, partially offset by principal paydowns and loan payoffs.
- During the third quarter of 2023, we added $2.3 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $8.2 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 71% of which were Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans.
- $9.7 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a low weighted-average servicing fee of 18.7 basis points, represent only 9% of our total Agency loans in the portfolio.
- The mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2023 compared to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2022.
- Assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2023 consisted of $15.2 billion of tax-credit equity funds, $1.4 billion of commercial real estate loans and funds, and $0.7 billion of loans in our interim lending joint venture.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
21,458
$
46,833
$
(25,375)
(54)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
74,065
74,990
(925)
(1)
Diluted EPS
$
0.64
$
1.40
$
(0.76)
(54)
%
Adjusted core EPS
$
1.11
$
1.41
$
(0.30)
(21)
%
Operating margin
10
%
17
%
Return on equity
5
11
Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
51
%
50
%
Other operating expenses
11
11
Discussion of Results:
- The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was primarily due to the decline in total transaction volume and associated revenues, combined with an increase in the effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased from 14.0% in the third quarter of 2022 to 25.1% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was unusually low in the third quarter of 2022 due to a one-time benefit to tax expense related to our corporate restructuring and repatriation of intellectual property acquired from GeoPhy, which reduced our tax expense by $6.3 million.
- The slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of lower fee income from the decline in total transaction volumes and a decrease in net warehouse interest income. These decreases were largely offset by increased placement fees and other interest income (formerly known as "escrows and other interest income") and lower personnel and other operating expenses.
- Operating margin decreased due to the significant decline in total transaction volume this quarter that decreased income from operations. Our transaction-related businesses are scaled to execute a significantly larger volume of business, and lower commercial real estate transaction activity has put pressure on our operating margins.
- Return on equity declined due to the 54% decrease in net income combined with a 3% increase in stockholders' equity over the past year.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
(dollars in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
At-risk servicing portfolio (5)
$
57,857,659
$
53,430,615
$
4,427,044
8
%
Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (6)
11,750,068
10,826,654
923,414
9
Defaulted loans (7)
$
-
$
78,203
$
(78,203
)
(100
)%
Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio):
Defaulted loans
0.00
%
0.15
%
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.05
0.09
Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure):
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.26
%
0.46
%
Discussion of Results:
- Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. As of September 30, 2023, no at-risk loans were in default compared to three loans totaling $78.2 million as of September 30, 2022, as losses on two loans were settled with Fannie Mae over the past year, and another loan was brought current. The at-risk servicing portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.
- The on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which we have full risk of loss, was $40.0 million as of September 30, 2023 compared to $251.8 million as of September 30, 2022. We did not have any defaulted loans in our interim loan portfolio as of September 30, 2023, compared to one defaulted loan of $14.7 million in our interim loan portfolio as of September 30, 2022. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the defaulted asset. The two remaining loans in the on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio are current and performing as of September 30, 2023. The interim loan joint venture held $736.3 million of loans as of September 30, 2023 and $900.0 million of loans as of September 30, 2022. We share in a small portion of the risk of loss, and, as of September 30, 2023, all loans in the interim loan joint venture are current and performing.
- We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have no credit exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.
THIRD QUARTER 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS
(dollars in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees")
$
56,149
$
89,752
$
(33,603
)
(37
)%
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")
35,375
55,291
(19,916
)
(36
)
Property sales broker fees
16,862
30,308
(13,446
)
(44
)
Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS
(2,565
)
2,178
(4,743
)
(218
)
Other revenues
11,875
11,011
864
8
Total revenues
$
117,696
$
188,540
$
(70,844
)
(38
)%
Personnel
$
97,973
$
128,981
$
(31,008
)
(24
)%
Amortization and depreciation
1,137
1,052
85
8
Interest expense on corporate debt
4,874
2,430
2,444
101
Other operating expenses
4,193
6,869
(2,676
)
(39
)
Total expenses
$
108,177
$
139,332
$
(31,155
)
(22
)%
Income from operations
$
9,519
$
49,208
$
(39,689
)
(81
)%
Income tax expense
2,386
12,468
(10,082
)
(81
)
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
7,133
$
36,740
$
(29,607
)
(81
)%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
83
277
(194
)
(70
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
7,050
$
36,463
$
(29,413
)
(81
)%
Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination fee margin (8)
0.93
%
0.76
%
MSR margin (9)
0.58
0.47
Agency MSR margin (10)
1.22
1.05
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
8
%
26
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(15,704
)
$
1,302
$
(17,006
)
(1,306
)%
Capital Markets - Discussion of Quarterly Results:
The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, and housing market research businesses.
- The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in the origination fee margin due to (i) an increase in Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume from 44% in the third quarter of 2022 to 48% in the third quarter of 2023 and (ii) increased profitability from our Agency debt financing volume.
- The decrease in MSR income is attributable to a 45% decrease in Agency debt financing volume, partially offset by a 17 basis point increase in the Agency MSR margin due to an increase in the prepayment-protected term of the loans year over year.
- The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by the decrease in property sales volumes.
- The significant decrease in net warehouse interest income was driven by an inverted yield curve during the third quarter of 2023. Short-term interest rates upon which we incur interest expense were higher than the long-term mortgage rates upon which we earn interest income.
- Personnel expense decreased primarily due to decreases in (i) commissions expense as a result of the decline in origination fees and property sales broker fees and (ii) salaries and bonuses due to the workforce reduction announced in April and our financial performance.
- The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.
- The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.
- The decrease in adjusted EBITDA is due to the decreases in origination fees and property sales broker fees, partially offset by the decreases in personnel costs and other operating expenses.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Origination fees
$
-
$
1,106
$
(1,106
)
(100
)%
Servicing fees
79,200
75,975
3,225
4
Investment management fees
13,362
16,301
(2,939
)
(18
)
Net warehouse interest income, LHFI
534
1,802
(1,268
)
(70
)
Placement fees and other interest income
39,475
17,760
21,715
122
Other revenues
15,569
16,378
(809
)
(5
)
Total revenues
$
148,140
$
129,322
$
18,818
15
%
Personnel
$
17,139
$
18,728
$
(1,589
)
(8
)%
Amortization and depreciation
54,375
57,139
(2,764
)
(5
)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
421
1,218
(797
)
(65
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
11,096
6,324
4,772
75
Other operating expenses
5,039
5,237
(198
)
(4
)
Total expenses
$
88,070
$
88,646
$
(576
)
(1
)%
Income from operations
$
60,070
$
40,676
$
19,394
48
%
Income tax expense
15,040
10,204
4,836
47
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
45,030
$
30,472
$
14,558
48
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(397
)
(451
)
54
(12
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
45,427
$
30,923
$
14,504
47
%
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
41
%
31
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,849
$
106,281
$
18,568
17
%
Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Quarterly Results:
The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.
- The $8.2 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.
- Placement fees and other interest income increased largely as a result of higher placement fees from escrow deposits due to substantially higher short-term interest rates.
- Personnel expense was lower due to a decrease in performance-based compensation expenses year over year.
- The decrease in the provision (benefit) for credit losses was related to a lower increase in the at-risk servicing portfolio during the third quarter of 2023 than during the third quarter of 2022.
- The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.
- The increase in adjusted EBITDA was largely the result of a significant increase in placement fees and other interest income.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE
(dollars in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Other interest income
$
3,525
$
369
$
3,156
855
%
Other revenues
(618
)
(2,620
)
2,002
(76
)
Total revenues
$
2,907
$
(2,251
)
$
5,158
(229
)%
Personnel
$
21,395
$
9,350
$
12,045
129
%
Amortization and depreciation
1,967
1,655
312
19
Interest expense on corporate debt
1,624
552
1,072
194
Other operating expenses
19,297
21,885
(2,588
)
(12
)
Total expenses
$
44,283
$
33,442
$
10,841
32
%
Income (loss) from operations
$
(41,376
)
$
(35,693
)
$
(5,683
)
16
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(10,357
)
(15,140
)
4,783
(32
)
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
(31,019
)
$
(20,553
)
$
(10,466
)
51
%
Key performance metric:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(35,080
)
$
(32,593
)
$
(2,487
)
8
%
Corporate - Discussion of Quarterly Results:
The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups ("support functions"). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.
- The increase in total revenues was primarily driven by the increase in interest income from our corporate cash balances due to higher short-term interest rates combined with an increase in average balances held in interest earning accounts. Additionally, other revenues, which primarily consist of gains and losses on equity-method investments, shifted to a smaller loss year over year due to improved performance of several equity-method investments.
- The increase in personnel expense is related to the timing of adjustments to performance-based compensation. In the third quarter of 2022, we significantly decreased the accruals for subjective bonuses and performance-based stock compensation due to the Company's performance during the third quarter of 2022 and expectations for the remainder of the year, resulting in very low net personnel expenses. For the third quarter of 2023, there were no such adjustments.
- The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.
- The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.
CONSOLIDATED YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 OPERATING RESULTS
YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(dollars in thousands)
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Debt financing volume
$
17,781,027
$
35,711,568
$
(17,930,541
)
(50
)%
Property sales volume
5,907,138
16,417,367
(10,510,229
)
(64
)
Total transaction volume
$
23,688,165
$
52,128,935
$
(28,440,770
)
(55
)%
Total revenues
780,104
975,903
(195,799
)
(20
)
Total expenses
681,274
758,112
(76,838
)
(10
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
75,758
$
172,328
$
(96,570
)
(56
)%
Adjusted EBITDA
212,541
232,470
(19,929
)
(9
)
Diluted EPS
$
2.25
$
5.13
$
(2.88
)
(56
)%
Adjusted core EPS
$
3.25
$
4.38
$
(1.13
)
(26
)%
Operating margin
13
%
22
%
Return on equity
6
14
Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:
- The decrease in total transaction volume was driven by declines in every execution, including a 36% decrease in Agency debt financing volume, a 59% decrease in brokered debt financing volume, and a 64% decrease in property sales volume.
- The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was primarily driven by the decreased transaction volume.
- The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was driven by decreases in (i) origination fees and property sales broker fees driven by the decreases in related transaction volumes and (ii) net warehouse interest income due to the inverted yield curve throughout 2023, partially offset by an increase in placement fees and other interest income and investment banking fees and decreases in (i) commissions costs from lower transaction volume, and (ii) other operating expenses due to our cost-reduction initiatives that have resulted in $16.0 million in savings year to date in 2023.
- Operating margin decreased primarily as a result of the significant decline in our transaction activity.
- Return on equity declined largely as a result of the 56% decrease in net income combined with a 3% increase in stockholders' equity over the past year.
YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS
(dollars in thousands)
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Origination fees
$
167,679
$
273,660
$
(105,981
)
(39
)%
MSR income
107,446
159,970
(52,524
)
(33
)
Property sales broker fees
38,831
100,092
(61,261
)
(61
)
Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS
(7,006
)
9,415
(16,421
)
(174
)
Other revenues
40,735
29,838
10,897
37
Total revenues
$
347,685
$
572,975
$
(225,290
)
(39
)%
Personnel
$
281,502
$
372,656
$
(91,154
)
(24
)%
Amortization and depreciation
3,412
2,191
1,221
56
Interest expense on corporate debt
13,870
5,488
8,382
153
Other operating expenses
15,037
19,943
(4,906
)
(25
)
Total expenses
$
313,821
$
400,278
$
(86,457
)
(22
)%
Income from operations
$
33,864
$
172,697
$
(138,833
)
(80
)%
Income tax expense
8,462
41,878
(33,416
)
(80
)
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
25,402
$
130,819
$
(105,417
)
(81
)%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
1,741
995
746
75
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
23,661
$
129,824
$
(106,163
)
(82
)%
Capital Markets - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:
- The decrease in origination fees was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in the origination fee margin due to (i) an increase in Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume and (ii) increased profitability in our GSE debt financing volume.
- The decrease in MSR income is primarily attributable to a 36% decrease in Agency debt financing volume partially offset by a five-basis point increase in our Agency MSR margin.
- The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by a 64% decrease in property sales volumes.
- The decrease in net warehouse interest income was primarily due to an inverted yield curve during 2023. Short-term interest rates upon which we incur interest expense were higher than the long-term mortgage rates upon which we earn interest income.
- The increase in other revenues was primarily a result of an increase in investment banking revenues, driven by a large transaction closed by our team during the first quarter of 2023, and assumptions fees.
- The decrease in personnel expense was primarily driven by a decrease in commissions expense related to lower year-over-year property sales broker fees and origination fees.
- The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.
- The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.
YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT
(dollars in thousands)
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Origination fees
$
522
$
2,113
$
(1,591
)
(75
)%
Servicing fees
232,027
222,916
9,111
4
Investment management fees
44,844
47,345
(2,501
)
(5
)
Net warehouse interest income, LHFI
3,450
4,606
(1,156
)
(25
)
Placement fees and other interest income
100,636
26,166
74,470
285
Other revenues
42,697
57,624
(14,927
)
(26
)
Total revenues
$
424,176
$
360,770
$
63,406
18
%
Personnel
$
53,669
$
53,211
$
458
1
%
Amortization and depreciation
161,935
170,501
(8,566
)
(5
)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(11,088
)
(13,120
)
2,032
(15
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
31,385
15,388
15,997
104
Other operating expenses
16,465
15,535
930
6
Total expenses
$
252,366
$
241,515
$
10,851
4
%
Income from operations
$
171,810
$
119,255
$
52,555
44
%
Income tax expense
42,931
28,919
14,012
48
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
128,879
$
90,336
$
38,543
43
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(3,364
)
(2,027
)
(1,337
)
66
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
132,243
$
92,363
$
39,880
43
%
Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:
- The $8.2 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.
- Placement fees and other interest income increased, largely as a result of higher placement fee revenue on escrow deposit accounts due to substantially higher short-term interest rates, partially offset by a slight decrease in average escrow deposits.
- Other revenues decreased primarily due to a significant decline prepayment activity, partially offset by increases in syndication and other miscellaneous fees from our LIHTC operations.
- The decrease in amortization and depreciation is largely the result of a reduction in write offs of MSRs due to early loan prepayments in a higher interest rate environment, partially offset by an increase in amortization expense for existing MSRs.
- For both 2023 and 2022, the benefits for credit losses were primarily due to the impact of updating our historical loss rate factor. The updates occurred in the first quarter of each year and resulted in a reduction of the historical loss rate for both 2023 and 2022. The historical loss rate adjustment in 2023 was less than the adjustment in 2022.
- The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.
YEAR-TO-DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE
(dollars in thousands)
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Other interest income
$
8,674
$
517
$
8,157
1,578
%
Other revenues
(431
)
41,641
(42,072
)
(101
)
Total revenues
$
8,243
$
42,158
$
(33,915
)
(80
)%
Personnel
$
53,254
$
43,741
$
9,513
22
%
Amortization and depreciation
5,390
4,409
981
22
Interest expense on corporate debt
4,623
1,247
3,376
271
Other operating expenses
51,820
66,922
(15,102
)
(23
)
Total expenses
$
115,087
$
116,319
$
(1,232
)
(1
)%
Income (loss) from operations
$
(106,844
)
$
(74,161
)
$
(32,683
)
44
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(26,698
)
(24,302
)
(2,396
)
10
Walker & Dunlop net income (loss)
$
(80,146
)
$
(49,859
)
$
(30,287
)
61
%
Corporate - Discussion of Year-to-Date Results:
- The increase in other interest income was primarily driven by interest income from our corporate cash balances due to higher short-term interest rates year over year combined with an increase in the average balance held in interest earnings accounts.
- The decrease in other revenues was primarily driven by a $39.6 million gain from the revaluation of an equity-method investment in connection with an acquisition, a unique transaction in 2022. Additionally, income from equity-method investments decreased, partially offset by an increase in revenues from our deferred compensation plan.
- The increase in personnel expense is related to (i) an increase in corporate average headcount, which was the primary driver in increased subjective bonus and salaries and benefits expenses, and (ii) and increase in deferred compensation costs, partially offset by a decrease in performance-based stock compensation expense. The corporate average headcount for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 does not fully reflect the impact of our workforce reduction that we announced in April and that was effective at the beginning of May.
- The increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in (i) interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and (ii) the balance of our corporate debt.
- The decrease in other operating expenses is the result of our cost-reduction initiatives in 2023.
CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES
On November 8, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.63 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2023 to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of November 24, 2023.
On January 12, 2023, the Company entered into a lender joinder agreement and amendment to our existing credit agreement that provided for an incremental term loan with a principal amount of $200 million. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. Proceeds from the debt were used to repay $116 million of debt assumed in the Company's acquisition of Alliant and strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes.
On February 20, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2024 ("2023 Share Repurchase Program"). As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program.
Any purchases made pursuant to the 2023 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
ABOUT WALKER & DUNLOP
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income and diluted EPS.
Adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS represent net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation, provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the income statement impact from periodic revaluation and accretion associated with contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired companies, net of goodwill impairment resulting directly from the revaluation of contingent consideration liabilities, and other one-time adjustments, such as the gain associated with the revaluation of our previously held equity-method investment in connection with an acquisition, one-time benefit to tax expense related to our corporate restructuring and repatriation of intellectual property from an acquired subsidiary, and goodwill impairment resulting from our annual goodwill impairment test or our quarterly evaluations of recoverability. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses, net write-offs, stock-based incentive compensation charges, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the write-off of the unamortized balance of premium associated with the repayment of a portion of our corporate debt, goodwill impairment, and the gain from revaluation of a previously held equity-method investment. The goodwill impairment that is incorporated into the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA includes goodwill impairment resulting from our annual goodwill impairment test and the quarterly evaluations of recoverability. Goodwill impairment that results from a downward fair value adjustment to contingent consideration liabilities is not included as an adjustment to GAAP net income to arrive at Adjusted EBITDA since the goodwill impairment is offset by the downward fair value adjustment to the contingent consideration liability, resulting in no net impact to GAAP net income. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information, provide useful information to investors by offering:
- the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;
- the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and
- a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP By Segment."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, (5) success of our various investments funded with corporate capital, and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.
For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
(in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
236,321
$
228,091
$
188,389
$
225,949
$
152,188
Restricted cash
17,768
21,769
20,504
17,676
40,246
Pledged securities, at fair value
177,509
170,666
165,081
157,282
151,413
Loans held for sale, at fair value
758,926
1,303,686
934,991
396,344
2,180,117
Mortgage servicing rights
921,746
932,131
946,406
975,226
967,770
Goodwill
949,710
963,710
959,712
959,712
948,164
Other intangible assets
185,927
189,919
194,208
198,643
202,834
Receivables, net
265,234
242,397
224,776
202,251
216,963
Committed investments in tax credit equity
212,296
165,136
207,750
254,154
214,430
Other assets, net
552,414
589,919
651,235
658,122
928,888
Total assets
$
4,277,851
$
4,807,424
$
4,493,052
$
4,045,359
$
6,003,013
Liabilities
Warehouse notes payable
$
790,742
$
1,342,187
$
1,031,277
$
537,531
$
2,540,106
Notes payable
774,677
775,995
777,311
704,103
711,107
Allowance for risk-sharing obligations
30,957
32,410
33,087
44,057
49,658
Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity
196,250
156,617
196,522
239,281
198,073
Other liabilities
754,234
775,718
739,759
803,558
809,366
Total liabilities
$
2,546,860
$
3,082,927
$
2,777,956
$
2,328,530
$
|
4,308,310
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
$
328
$
327
$
327
$
323
$
323
Additional paid-in capital
420,062
412,182
405,303
412,636
407,417
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,864
)
(1,465
)
(1,621
)
(1,568
)
(1,460
)
Retained earnings
1,287,653
1,287,334
1,281,119
1,278,035
1,256,663
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,706,179
$
1,698,378
$
1,685,128
$
1,689,426
$
1,662,943
Noncontrolling interests
24,812
26,119
29,968
27,403
31,760
Total equity
$
1,730,991
$
1,724,497
$
1,715,096
$
1,716,829
$
1,694,703
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,277,851
$
4,807,424
$
4,493,052
$
4,045,359
$
6,003,013
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Nine months ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
2023
2022
Revenues
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("Origination fees")
$
56,149
$
64,968
$
47,084
$
72,234
$
90,858
$
168,201
$
275,773
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")
35,375
42,058
30,013
31,790
55,291
107,446
159,970
Servicing fees
79,200
77,061
75,766
77,275
75,975
232,027
222,916
Property sales broker fees
16,862
10,345
11,624
20,490
30,308
38,831
100,092
Investment management fees
13,362
16,309
15,173
24,586
16,301
44,844
47,345
Net warehouse interest income (expense)
(2,031
)
(1,526
)
1
1,756
3,980
(3,556
)
14,021
Placement fees and other interest income
43,000
35,386
30,924
26,147
18,129
109,310
26,683
Other revenues
26,826
28,014
28,161
28,572
24,769
83,001
129,103
Total revenues
$
268,743
$
272,615
$
238,746
$
282,850
$
315,611
$
780,104
$
975,903
Expenses
Personnel
$
136,507
$
133,305
$
118,613
$
137,758
$
157,059
$
388,425
$
469,608
Amortization and depreciation
57,479
56,292
56,966
57,930
59,846
170,737
177,101
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
421
(734
)
(10,775
)
1,142
1,218
(11,088
)
(13,120
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
17,594
17,010
15,274
12,110
9,306
49,878
22,123
Other operating expenses
28,529
30,730
24,063
26,736
33,991
83,322
102,400
Total expenses
$
240,530
$
236,603
$
204,141
$
235,676
$
261,420
$
681,274
$
758,112
Income from operations
$
28,213
$
36,012
$
34,605
$
47,174
$
54,191
$
98,830
$
217,791
Income tax expense
7,069
10,491
7,135
9,539
7,532
24,695
46,495
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
21,144
$
25,521
$
27,470
$
37,635
$
46,659
$
74,135
$
171,296
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(314
)
(2,114
)
805
(3,857
)
(174
)
(1,623
)
(1,032
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
75,758
$
172,328
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
(399
)
156
(53
)
(108
)
(1,238
)
(296
)
(4,018
)
Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income
$
21,059
$
27,791
$
26,612
$
41,384
$
45,595
$
75,462
$
168,310
Effective Tax Rate
25
%
29
%
21
%
20
%
14
%
25
%
21
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.64
$
0.82
$
0.80
$
1.25
$
1.41
$
2.26
$
5.18
Diluted earnings per share
0.64
0.82
0.79
1.24
1.40
2.25
5.13
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.63
0.63
0.63
0.60
0.60
1.89
1.80
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
32,737
32,695
32,529
32,361
32,290
32,654
32,300
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
32,895
32,851
32,816
32,675
32,620
32,853
32,645
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Nine months ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
2023
2022
Transaction Volume:
Components of Debt Financing Volume
Fannie Mae
$
1,739,332
$
2,230,952
$
1,358,708
$
994,590
$
3,038,788
$
5,328,992
$
8,955,562
Freddie Mac
1,072,048
1,212,887
975,737
2,305,826
1,885,492
3,260,672
4,014,375
Ginnie Mae - HUD
86,557
147,773
127,599
186,784
338,054
361,929
931,230
Brokered (1)
3,149,457
3,316,223
2,363,754
4,375,704
6,601,244
8,829,434
21,502,815
Principal Lending and Investing (2)
-
-
-
31,512
62,015
-
307,586
Total Debt Financing Volume
$
6,047,394
$
6,907,835
$
4,825,798
$
7,894,416
$
11,925,593
$
17,781,027
$
35,711,568
Property Sales Volume
2,508,073
1,504,383
1,894,682
3,315,287
4,993,615
5,907,138
16,417,367
Total Transaction Volume
$
8,555,467
$
8,412,218
$
6,720,480
$
11,209,703
$
16,919,208
$
23,688,165
$
52,128,935
Key Performance Metrics:
Operating margin
10
%
13
%
14
%
17
%
17
%
13
%
22
%
Return on equity
5
7
6
10
11
6
14
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
75,758
$
172,328
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
74,065
70,501
67,975
92,625
74,990
212,541
232,470
Diluted EPS
0.64
0.82
0.79
1.24
1.40
2.25
5.13
Adjusted core EPS (4)
1.11
0.98
1.17
1.41
1.41
3.25
4.38
Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
51
%
49
%
50
%
49
%
50
%
50
%
48
%
Other operating expenses
11
11
10
9
11
11
10
Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination fee margin (5)
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.97
%
0.92
%
0.76
%
0.94
%
0.77
%
MSR margin (6)
0.58
0.61
0.62
0.40
0.47
0.60
0.45
Agency MSR margin (7)
1.22
1.17
1.22
0.91
1.05
1.20
1.15
Other Data:
Market capitalization at period end
$
2,433,494
$
2,586,519
$
2,489,200
$
2,542,476
$
2,708,162
Closing share price at period end
$
74.24
$
79.09
$
76.17
$
78.48
$
83.73
Average headcount
1,344
1,385
1,440
1,464
1,452
Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period):
Fannie Mae
$
62,850,853
$
61,356,554
$
59,890,444
$
59,226,168
$
58,426,446
Freddie Mac
38,656,136
38,287,200
38,184,798
37,819,256
37,241,471
Ginnie Mae - HUD
10,320,520
10,246,632
10,027,781
9,868,453
9,634,111
Brokered (8)
17,091,925
16,684,115
16,285,391
16,013,143
15,224,581
Principal Lending and Investing (9)
40,000
71,680
187,505
206,835
251,815
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
128,959,434
$
126,646,181
$
124,575,919
$
123,133,855
$
120,778,424
Assets under management (10)
17,334,877
16,903,055
16,654,566
16,748,449
17,017,355
Total Managed Portfolio
$
146,294,311
$
143,549,236
$
141,230,485
$
139,882,304
$
137,795,779
Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics (end of period):
Custodial escrow deposit balance (in billions)
$
2.8
$
2.8
$
2.2
$
2.7
$
3.1
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
24.2
24.3
24.3
24.5
24.7
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
8.4
8.6
8.7
8.8
8.9
KEY CREDIT METRICS
Unaudited
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2023
2022
2022
Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae Full Risk
$
53,549,966
$
52,383,701
$
50,713,349
$
50,046,219
$
49,241,243
Fannie Mae Modified Risk
9,295,368
8,947,292
9,170,127
9,172,626
9,177,094
Freddie Mac Modified Risk
23,415
23,515
23,515
23,615
23,615
Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
62,868,749
$
61,354,508
$
59,906,991
$
59,242,460
$
58,441,952
Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae No Risk
$
5,519
$
25,561
$
6,968
$
7,323
$
8,109
Freddie Mac No Risk
38,632,721
38,263,685
38,161,283
37,795,641
37,217,856
GNMA - HUD No Risk
10,320,520
10,246,632
10,027,781
9,868,453
9,634,111
Brokered
17,091,925
16,684,115
16,285,391
16,013,143
15,224,581
Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
66,050,685
$
65,219,993
$
64,481,423
$
63,684,560
$
62,084,657
Total loans serviced for others
$
128,919,434
$
126,574,501
$
124,388,414
$
122,927,020
$
120,526,609
Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio
40,000
71,680
187,505
206,835
251,815
Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance
$
128,959,434
$
126,646,181
$
124,575,919
$
123,133,855
$
120,778,424
Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1)
$
736,320
$
895,491
$
894,829
$
892,808
$
900,037
At-risk servicing portfolio (2)
$
57,857,659
$
56,430,098
$
54,898,461
$
54,232,979
$
53,430,615
Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3)
11,750,068
11,346,580
11,132,473
10,993,596
10,826,654
Defaulted loans(4)
-
36,983
36,983
36,983
78,203
Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio
0.00
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.15
%
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio
0.05
0.06
0.06
0.08
0.09
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure
0.26
0.29
0.30
0.40
0.46
|____________________________________________
(1)
This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table.
(2)
At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
(3)
Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
(4)
Defaulted loans represent loans in our Fannie Mae at-risk portfolio which are probable of foreclosure or that have foreclosed and for which we have recorded a collateral-based reserve (i.e. loans where we have assessed a probable loss). Other loans that have defaulted but not foreclosed or that are not probable of foreclosure are not included here. Additionally, loans that have foreclosed or are probable of foreclosure but are not expected to result in a loss to us are not included here.
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Nine months ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
75,758
$
172,328
Income tax expense
7,069
10,491
7,135
9,539
7,532
24,695
46,495
Interest expense on corporate debt
17,594
17,010
15,274
12,110
9,306
49,878
22,123
Amortization and depreciation
57,479
56,292
56,966
57,930
59,846
170,737
177,101
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
421
(734
)
(10,775
)
1,142
1,218
(11,088
)
(13,120
)
Net write-offs (1)
(2,008
)
(6,033
)
-
(4,631
)
-
(8,041
)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
7,427
7,898
7,143
6,833
5,546
22,468
27,154
Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39,641
)
Write off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment
-
-
(4,420
)
-
-
(4,420
)
-
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
(35,375
)
(42,058
)
(30,013
)
(31,790
)
(55,291
)
(107,446
)
(159,970
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
74,065
$
70,501
$
67,975
$
92,625
$
74,990
$
212,541
$
232,470
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Capital Markets
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
7,050
$
36,463
Income tax expense
2,386
12,468
Interest expense on corporate debt
4,874
2,430
Amortization and depreciation
1,137
1,052
Stock-based compensation expense
4,224
4,180
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
(35,375
)
(55,291
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(15,704
)
$
1,302
Servicing & Asset Management
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
45,427
$
30,923
Income tax expense
15,040
10,204
Interest expense on corporate debt
11,096
6,324
Amortization and depreciation
54,375
57,139
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
421
1,218
Net write-offs
(2,008
)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
498
473
Adjusted EBITDA
$
124,849
$
106,281
Corporate
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income (Loss)
$
(31,019
)
$
(20,553
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
(10,357
)
(15,140
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
1,624
552
Amortization and depreciation
1,967
1,655
Stock-based compensation expense
2,705
893
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(35,080
)
$
(32,593
)
ADJUSTED CORE EPS RECONCILIATION
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
Nine months ended
September 30,
(in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted Core Net Income
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
75,758
$
172,328
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
421
(734
)
(10,775
)
1,142
1,218
(11,088
)
(13,120
)
Net write-offs(1)
(2,008
)
(6,033
)
-
(4,631
)
-
(8,041
)
-
Amortization and depreciation
57,479
56,292
56,966
57,930
59,846
170,737
177,101
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
(35,375
)
(42,058
)
(30,013
)
(31,790
)
(55,291
)
(107,446
)
(159,970
)
Contingent consideration accretion and fair value adjustments, net of goodwill impairment(2)
574
176
177
(12,637
)
1,944
927
3,767
Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(39,641
)
Income tax expense adjustment(3)(4)
(5,285
)
(2,227
)
(3,372
)
(4,279
)
(7,391
)
(11,267
)
6,802
Adjusted Core Net Income
$
37,264
$
33,051
$
39,648
$
47,227
$
47,159
$
109,580
$
147,267
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted core EPS
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
21,458
$
27,635
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
75,758
$
172,328
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
32,895
32,851
32,816
32,675
32,620
32,853
32,645
Diluted EPS
$
0.64
$
0.82
$
0.79
$
1.24
$
1.40
$
2.25
$
5.13
Adjusted Core Net Income
$
37,264
$
33,051
$
39,648
$
47,227
$
47,159
$
109,580
$
147,267
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
32,895
32,851
32,816
32,675
32,620
32,853
32,645
Adjusted Core EPS
$
1.11
$
0.98
$
1.17
$
1.41
$
1.41
$
3.25
$
4.38
