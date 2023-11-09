BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 8 November 2023 were:

571.87p Capital only

584.56p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 8th November 2023, the Company has 96,015,066 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,194,798 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.