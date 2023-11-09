Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed AMIS Platform (AMIS) on November 8, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AMIS/USDT trading pair is nnow officially available for trading.

AMIS Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/186770_ca99926cf45198f9_001full.jpg

AMIS Platform (AMIS) is a groundbreaking ecosystem that leverages blockchain technology and its native cryptocurrency, the AMIS Token, to create a seamless and eco-friendly solution for electric vehicle charging, incentivizing users to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to sustainable transportation.

Introducing AMIS Platform

AMIS Platform (AMIS) is an innovative and forward-thinking project that aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry while promoting sustainability and eco-friendliness. At its core, AMIS seeks to create a seamless and convenient payment ecosystem for EV owners by utilizing blockchain technology and its native cryptocurrency, the AMIS Token. This cryptocurrency serves as the backbone of the platform, allowing users to easily pay for EV charging services across various charging points, such as homes, offices, and public charging stations.

One of the key features of the AMIS platform is its commitment to environmental responsibility. By partnering with EV self-diagnosis OBD-2 service companies, AMIS can monitor the health of EV batteries, reduce replacement costs, and calculate carbon emissions data accurately. This data is then used to incentivize users with carbon credits in the form of AMIS Tokens, creating an incentive for EV owners to contribute to greenhouse gas reduction efforts. This unique approach not only benefits the environment but also provides a tangible value to AMIS Token holders.

Furthermore, the platform offers a range of charging infrastructure solutions, including billing-type outlets, fast chargers, and standard chargers, making it accessible to various users and charging scenarios. AMIS also introduces a portable EV charger with patented technology, ensuring convenient and secure charging without the need for separate installations. These innovations in EV charging infrastructure are designed to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and support sustainable transportation.

Overall, the AMIS platform is poised to disrupt the EV charging landscape by providing a user-friendly, eco-conscious, and technologically advanced solution. Through its ecosystem of partners, participants, and cutting-edge blockchain technology, AMIS aims to drive the widespread adoption of electric vehicles while reducing carbon emissions and offering compelling benefits to its users.

About AMIS Token

AMIS is the native cryptocurrency of the AMIS platform, designed to facilitate secure and efficient transactions within the ecosystem, enabling users to pay for electric vehicle charging fees, earn carbon credits, and participate in various aspects of the green energy and transportation sectors while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

Based on ERC20, AMIS has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The distribution of the AMIS Token (AMIS) is divided into various categories, with allocations as follows: Advisors (1.0%), Charging Payment (30.0%), Incentive for Carbon Credits & Green Energy (10.0%), Marketing (2.0%), Incentive for Ecosystem (15.0%), AMIS Token Operation and Sales (35.0%), and Team (7.0%). It was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on November 8, 2023. Investors who are interested in AMIS can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about AMIS Token:

Official Website: https://amisplatform.com/ENG/pc/html/main.html

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3E5a06A60dCB2817d321bE08BDbeF4a52154ecBF

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AMISPlatform

Kakao: https://open.kakao.com/o/gpgvgVpd

Telegram: https://t.me/AMISPLATFORM

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186770