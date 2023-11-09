

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened for the third straight month, monthly survey results from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The Eco Watchers current conditions index fell to 49.5 in October from 49.9 in the previous month. The expected reading was 50.1. This was the third consecutive fall.



A reading below 50 indicates that more respondents reported worsening conditions than improving.



The economic outlook index posted 48.4 in October compared to 49.5 in the previous month, the survey showed.



The cabinet office said the gradual economic recovery is expected to continue.



