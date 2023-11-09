WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $108 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $5.09 billion from $4.76 billion last year.
Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $108 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.43 -Revenue (Q4): $5.09 Bln vs. $4.76 Bln last year.
