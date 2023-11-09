Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

Distributable Earnings of $5.0 billion for the Last Twelve Months



BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) announced strong financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Nick Goodman, President of Brookfield Corporation, stated, "We delivered strong financial results in the third quarter, bolstered by the growing cash flows and robust earnings of our underlying businesses. We are well positioned for the balance of the year and heading into 2024, supported by strong momentum in fundraising, anticipated acquisitions in our insurance solutions business, the resilience of our market-leading operating businesses and our differentiated capital base. As always, our focus remains on creating long-term wealth for all stakeholders."

Operating Results

Distributable earnings ("DE") before realizations increased by 11% per share over the last twelve months ("LTM"), after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business in December last year.

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income1 $ 35 $ 716 $ 2,015 $ 8,612 Distributable earnings before realizations2,3 1,056 1,216 4,156 4,224 - Adjusted for the special distribution2,3,4 1,056 1,085 4,049 3,707 - Per Brookfield share2,3,4 0.67 0.67 2.54 2.28 Distributable earnings2,3 1,150 1,363 4,992 5,032 - Per Brookfield share2,3 0.73 0.85 3.13 3.10

Net income in the third quarter was $35 million. DE before realizations were $1.1 billion for the quarter and $4.2 billion over the LTM. Our resilient and growing cash flows were supported by strong underlying operating earnings. The comparative period net income included higher one-time valuation gains.

Within our asset management business, fee-related earnings increased by 13%, when excluding performance fees, compared to the prior year, due to successful fundraising efforts and capital deployment.

Our insurance solutions business continues to deliver earnings growth driven by strong investment performance on our growing insurance asset base.

Our operating businesses generated stable and predictable streams of cash flows, supported by the underlying earnings across our renewable power & transition, infrastructure, and private equity businesses and growth in same-store net operating income ("NOI") in our real estate business.

During the quarter and over the last twelve months, earnings from realizations were $94 million and $836 million, respectively, with total DE for the quarter and the last twelve months of $1.2 billion and $5.0 billion, respectively.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly dividend for the Corporation of $0.07 per share, payable on December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 30, 2023. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

DE before realizations were $1.1 billion for the quarter and $4.2 billion for the LTM, representing an increase of 11% per share over the prior year, after adjusting for the special distribution of 25% of our asset management business. Total DE for the quarter was $1.2 billion and $5.0 billion for the LTM.

Asset Management:

Distributable earnings were $634 million in the quarter and $2.6 billion over the LTM.

Fee-related earnings increased by 13%, when excluding performance fees, compared to the prior year.

Fundraising continues to be strong with inflows of $61 billion year to date and $71 billion for the LTM. Fee-bearing capital was $440 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $33 billion or 8% over the LTM.

We closed our largest ever private equity fund in the quarter and the world's largest private infrastructure debt fund after quarter end. We remain on track towards achieving our $150 billion capital raising target.

Insurance Solutions:

Distributable operating earnings were $182 million in the quarter and $657 million over the LTM, an increase of 14% compared to the prior year quarter.

During the quarter, our insurance assets grew to approximately $50 billion and our average investment portfolio yield was 5.5%, about 200 bps higher than the average cost of capital.

We continue to track towards reaching $800 million of annualized earnings by the end of 2023. With the expected closing of Argo Group and American Equity Life, our insurance solutions business will grow to over $100 billion of assets and $1.2 billion of annualized earnings with a credible path to a stabilized earnings run-rate of approximately $2 billion annually over time.



Operating Businesses:

Distributable earnings were $366 million for the quarter and $1.5 billion over the LTM.

Operating Funds from Operations within our renewable power & transition and infrastructure businesses increased by 14% over the LTM, generating stable and growing cash distributions. Our private equity business continues to contribute resilient and high-quality cash flows.

Strong performance within our core real estate portfolio drove same-store NOI growth of 9% compared to the prior year, capturing higher revenues and tenant demand. Leasing activity remains strong with 0.8 million square feet completed in the quarter across all our office assets, and foot traffic increased by 7% versus the comparative period at our core retail portfolio.



Earnings from realizations of mature assets were $94 million for the quarter and $836 million for the LTM.

Executed on approximately $25 billion of asset sales year to date, bringing the total monetizations completed over the LTM to over $35 billion-substantially all transacting at values higher than our IFRS carrying values , providing strong evidence for the carrying values of our high-quality investments.

, providing strong evidence for the carrying values of our high-quality investments. Year to date, we have recognized $470 million of net realized carried interest into income and continue to see a path to realize well over $500 million of net realized carried interest into income this year.

Total accumulated unrealized carried interest now stands at $9.9 billion, representing an increase of 12% over the LTM, net of carried interest realized into income.



We ended the quarter with nearly $120 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

Since the end of the last quarter, we returned over $400 million to shareholders through regular dividends and share repurchases. Over the LTM, we have repurchased approximately $750 million of Class A shares in the open market.

We have significant amounts of deployable capital of nearly $120 billion, which includes $35 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn credit lines at the Corporation and our affiliates.

Our balance sheet remains conservatively capitalized, with a weighted-average term of 12 years and modest maturities through to the end of 2024.

We maintain strong access to the capital markets enabling us to refinance existing operations and fund growth. In just the past few months, our businesses have been able to access the capital markets and execute a number of financings, increasing the duration, and in many cases tightening the spreads of the debt.

Within our real estate business, we have successfully refinanced our 2023 maturities across 131 individual loans with no material impact to liquidity, and we expect to be able to refinance our upcoming maturities with similar success.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

September 30 December 31 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,087 $ 14,396 Other financial assets 26,334 26,899 Accounts receivable and other 34,613 30,208 Inventory 12,185 12,843 Equity accounted investments 54,431 47,094 Investment properties 121,520 115,100 Property, plant and equipment 136,428 124,268 Intangible assets 40,802 38,411 Goodwill 33,698 28,662 Deferred income tax assets 3,717 3,403 Total Assets $ 475,815 $ 441,284 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 13,007 $ 11,390 Accounts payable and other 57,116 57,941 Non-recourse borrowings 213,559 202,684 Subsidiary equity obligations 4,220 4,188 Deferred income tax liabilities 24,656 23,190 Equity Non-controlling interests in net assets $ 118,786 $ 98,138 Preferred equity 4,103 4,145 Common equity 40,368 163,257 39,608 141,891 Total Equity 163,257 141,891 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 475,815 $ 441,284







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 24,441 $ 23,418 $ 71,406 $ 68,556 Direct costs1 (18,842 ) (17,771 ) (54,166 ) (52,610 ) Other income and gains 381 111 2,245 605 Equity accounted income 809 933 1,639 2,340 Interest expense - Corporate borrowings (164 ) (128 ) (454 ) (369 ) - Non-recourse borrowings Same-store (3,581 ) (2,746 ) (9,558 ) (7,048 ) Acquisitions, net of dispositions2 (268 ) - (1,132 ) - Upfinancings2 (68 ) - (314 ) - Corporate costs (16 ) (30 ) (53 ) (89 ) Fair value changes (170 ) (549 ) (70 ) 834 Depreciation and amortization (2,246 ) (1,997 ) (6,648 ) (5,694 ) Income tax (241 ) (525 ) (924 ) (1,374 ) Net income $ 35 $ 716 $ 1,971 $ 5,151 Net income attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 230 $ 423 $ 431 $ 2,372 Non-controlling interests (195 ) 293 1,540 2,779 $ 35 $ 716 $ 1,971 $ 5,151 Net income per share Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 1.40 Basic 0.12 0.25 0.20 1.44

1. Direct costs disclosed above exclude depreciation and amortization expense.

2. Interest expense from acquisitions, net of dispositions, and upfinancings completed over the twelve months ended September 30, 2023.







SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Asset management $ 634 $ 748 $ 2,607 $ 3,008 Insurance solutions 182 159 657 239 BEP 105 100 415 395 BIP 80 75 315 296 BBU 9 9 36 30 BPG 179 191 766 882 Other (7 ) (5 ) (24 ) (83 ) Operating businesses 366 370 1,508 1,520 Corporate costs and other (126 ) (61 ) (616 ) (543 ) Distributable earnings before realizations1 1,056 1,216 4,156 4,224 Realized carried interest, net 94 99 750 416 Disposition gains from principal investments - 48 86 392 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,150 $ 1,363 $ 4,992 $ 5,032

1. Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8.







RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 35 $ 716 $ 2,015 $ 8,612 Financial statement components not included in DE: Equity accounted fair value changes and other items 298 141 2,743 1,334 Fair value changes and other 503 549 2,214 (2,814 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,246 1,997 8,637 7,433 Deferred income taxes (238 ) 240 (766 ) 768 Non-controlling interests in the above items1 (1,906 ) (2,347 ) (10,133 ) (10,226 ) Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 203 170 815 1,084 Less: total disposition gains (297 ) (151 ) (1,342 ) (1,055 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (94 ) (99 ) (750 ) (416 ) Working capital, net 306 - 723 (496 ) Distributable earnings before realizations2 1,056 1,216 4,156 4,224 Realized carried interest, net3 94 99 750 416 Disposition gains from principal investments - 48 86 392 Distributable earnings2 $ 1,150 $ 1,363 $ 4,992 $ 5,032

1. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting DE attributable to non-controlling interests, we are able to remove the portion of DE earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that is not attributable to Brookfield.

2. Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8.

3. Includes our share of Oaktree's distributable earnings attributable to realized carried interest.



EARNINGS PER SHARE

Unaudited

For the periods ended September 30

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 35 $ 716 $ 1,971 $ 5,151 Non-controlling interests 195 (293 ) (1,540 ) (2,779 ) Net income attributable to shareholders 230 423 431 2,372 Preferred share dividends1 (41 ) (37 ) (123 ) (111 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares - - - - Net income available to common shareholders 189 386 308 2,261 Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 1 1 2 4 Net income available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 190 $ 387 $ 310 $ 2,265 Weighted average shares 1,561.2 1,562.5 1,565.8 1,565.0 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2 and exchangeable shares of affiliate 24.5 48.9 23.9 53.5 Shares and share equivalents 1,585.7 1,611.4 1,589.7 1,618.5 Diluted earnings per share3 $ 0.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 1.40

1. Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $3 million (2022 - $3 million) and $8 million (2022 - $8 million) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which are recognized within net income.

2. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan.

3. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.



Additional Information

The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2023, contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield Corporation's external auditor.

Brookfield Corporation's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"). We define DE as the sum of distributable earnings from our asset management business, distributable operating earnings from our insurance solutions business, distributions received from our ownership of investments, realized carried interest and disposition gains from principal investments, net of earnings from our Corporate Activities, preferred share dividends and equity-based compensation costs. We also make reference to DE before realizations, which refers to DE before realized carried interest and realized disposition gains from principal investments. We believe these measures provide insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

Realized carried interest and realized disposition gains are further described below:

Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients' minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains from principal investments are included in DE because we consider the purchase and sale of assets from our directly held investments to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period DE.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO"). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and it includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company's share of equity accounted investments' FFO on a fully diluted basis.

FFO consists of the following components:

Operating FFO represents the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.

Realized Carried Interest as defined above.

Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.





We use DE and FFO to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield Corporation's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We also make reference to Net Operating Income ("NOI"), which refers to the revenues from our operations less direct expenses before the impact of depreciation and amortization within our real estate business. We present this measure as we believe it is a key indicator of our ability to impact the operating performance of our properties. As NOI excludes non-recurring items and depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, it provides a performance measure that, when compared to prior periods, reflects the impact of operations from trends in occupancy rates and rental rates.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include DE and FFO, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.bn.brookfield.com.

