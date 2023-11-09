

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M (MMM) announced two leadership changes. In conjunction with the planned spin-off of the Health Care Business, the company announced the departure of Jeff Lavers, group president, Health Care Business Group, effective December 1.



The Health Care Business will continue to be led by the CEO of Health Care, Bryan Hanson, as the company works toward a successful spin-off.



In addition, Ashish Khandpur, group president, Transportation and Electronics Business Group, will leave 3M to join another company as president and chief executive officer, effective December 1.



3M noted that it has initiated a comprehensive internal and external search with an outside agency for Khandpur's successor. In the interim, division presidents within Transportation and Electronics will report directly to 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman.



