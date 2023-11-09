

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK), a Japanese investment major, on Thursday reported a wider loss for the first-half of 2023. However, the company recorded an increase in revenue.



the company reported wider loss for the first-half on higher loss on investments particularly at WeWork which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net loss of 1.408 trillion yen or 974.03 yen per share, compared with a loss of 129.098 billion yen or 95.14 yen per share, registered for the same period last year.



Pre-tax loss was at 907.425 billion yen as against last year's profit of 292.636 billion yen.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were at 1.354 trillion yen, compared with 1.254 trillion yen of last year.



Total loss on investment moved up to 963.555 billion yen from 849.598 billion yen of previous year. Loss associated with the investment and financial support provided to WeWork stood at 234.392 billion yen.



Derivative gain, which excludes loss on investments, plunged to 701.718 billion yen from 1.029 trillion yen a year ago.



Sales improved to 3.227 trillion yen from previous year's 3.182 trillion yen.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company aims to pay a total dividend of 44 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken