Eigenmann Veronelli, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and food ingredients, today announced the acquisition of B&C S.p.A., a well-known distributor of specialty ingredients focused on the food market, based in Gorla Minore (VA), Italy.

The acquisition represents a strategic expansion in the food industry, reinforcing EV's footprint while expanding its compelling portfolio. In addition to the Group's existing offering, BC will enable EV to create an advanced food offer to achieve its growth strategy goals in Italy and in the foreign markets.

Founded in 1998, BC has developed a diversified portfolio of specialty ingredients and applications, and robust market expertise across most segments of the industry, including dairy and ice-cream, beverages, sauces, dressings, and meat applications. In 2022, BC posted revenues of EUR 15,1 million with 14 employees.

Gabriele Bonomi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EV, comments on the acquisition: "This acquisition places our Group on the front foot for further growth in the food market across Italy and in the foreign markets. BC offers innovative solutions and advanced technology that perfectly complements our existing product portfolio. Our suppliers and customers will benefit from access to the enhanced capabilities, broadened portfolio and expanded commercial network of the combined organization

Manuel Macchi, Market Manager Food of BC, added: "EV shares our mission to provide partners with the most highly qualified ingredients solutions, technical support, application know-how, service excellence and transparency. We have experienced rapid growth over recent years, and we believe this acquisition to be the next step towards realizing our objectives and creating new opportunities for future development

About Eigenmann Veronelli S.p.A.

Founded in 1910, Eigenmann Veronelli is an international solutions provider of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. Headquartered in Rho (MI), Italy, EV has a direct presence in Italy, Iberia, Turkey and U.A.E. and a commercial reach in more than 40 countries. In 2022, EV generated a consolidated turnover of EUR 417 million with more than 350 employees. The Company is synonymous with effectiveness and efficiency, combining local market knowledge with international chemical innovations, and offering a high-quality and diversified portfolio of specialty chemicals and ingredients as well as tailor-made application, marketing and supply chain solutions, technical and formulation support, and comprehensive regulatory know-how for a wide range of industries. For more information, visit: www.eigver.com

About B&C S.p.A.

Since 1998, BC presents itself to the food markets in 29 countries. The Company is specialized in emulsifiers, thickening agent, gelling agents and stabilizing systems for ice cream, desserts, drinks, sauces. To find out more about BC, please visit: https://bcfooditaly.com

