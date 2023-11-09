

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) said the company expects fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS to be $12.70 to $13.00, which represents growth of approximately 4% to 6.5%. On a currency-neutral basis, adjusted EPS guidance represents growth of approximately 8.25% to 10.25%.



The company expects fiscal 2024 revenues to be in the range of approximately $20.1 billion to $20.3 billion. Organic revenue growth is expected to be 5.25% to 6.25%. Total currency-neutral revenue growth is expected to be 4.5% to 5.5%.



