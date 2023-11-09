Leading blockchain expert will join regulators, industry leaders, and banking executives to discuss digital assets' role in the global financial system in 2024 and beyond

Chia Network, Inc. ("Chia" or the "Company"), founded by Bram Cohen to provide an open-source, public blockchain optimized for real-world adoption, today announced its CEO Gene Hoffman will speak at the Financial Times Crypto and Digital Assets Summit in London on December 5, 2023.

Hoffman will present on "Finding crypto's role in the global financial system," exploring the future of digital assets in traditional finance. The discussion will include use cases for digital assets beyond cryptocurrency and the role of blockchain technology in the global financial system.

Moderated by Katie Martin, Markets Editor and Columnist at The Financial Times, the conversation will also include Matt Howell, Vice President and Global Head of Derivatives and Multi-Asset Trading Solutions at T. Rowe Price.

The summit's themes include the integration between TradFi and DeFi, the role of tokenization in the markets, and the future of the financial system. Other event speakers will include Kristin Johnson, Commissioner, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Adrienne A. Harris, Superintendent, New York State Department of Financial Services; Sasha Mills, Executive Director, Financial Market Infrastructure, Bank of England; Andrei Kazantsev, Global Head of Crypto Trading, Goldman Sachs.

The event and interviews will be moderated by senior editors from the Financial Times Group and held at etc. venues, 155 Bishopsgate in London.

Chia Network built a better blockchain to drive real-world use and application. Founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent, Chia provides a secure, sustainable and regulatory compliant blockchain setting the standard for the infrastructure of digital currency and inclusive access to global, decentralized finance. Through the innovative Proof of Space and Time consensus algorithm, Chia Network's public, open source blockchain leverages hard drive space to create the first new Nakamoto Consensus since Bitcoin in 2009.

