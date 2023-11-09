ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / ARway.ai ("ARway' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces ten new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249/month from countries around the globe, targeted at various industries and use-cases leveraging ARway's groundbreaking augmented reality technology. ARway.ai currently has over 3,000 user accounts signed up for its platform which represent additional future potential revenue.

These developer SaaS deals mark a significant step forward for ARway's global expansion by bringing the Company's cutting-edge solutions to diverse markets.

Top Ten Recent Deals:

1. Staghill, Belgium

Staghill is a Belgian company focused on transforming user experiences with cutting edge technologies. This agency will be focused on targeting Museums to transform attendee experiences and provide convenient navigation with ARway's technology.

2. Akrotonx, Switzerland

Akrontonx is a Swiss technology firm specializing in VR and AR applications for business processes for various sectors, including industrial and consumer applications. This agency will be focused on targeting Universities in Switzerland to transform student and faculty experiences and ease navigation with ARway's technology.

3. Maker Faire, Italy

The renowned Italian Maker Faire, a hub for innovation and creativity, is collaborating with ARway to enhance visitor experiences. This agency will target events, tradeshows and conventions to revolutionize attendee experiences with ARway's technology.

4. Coddle Technologies, India

Coddle Technologies is a software design and development company with a combined 25+ years of leadership expertise in delivering software services to worldwide customers.

5. Noono Studio, Brazil

Noono Studio is a Brazilian creative agency that will leverage ARway's technology to create innovative marketing and advertising experiences. Notable clients of Noono Studios include Netflix, Asics, Zara, Coca Cola and more.

6. 20Dash, Brazil

20Dash is a boutique creative technology agency using Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence to deliver immersive mobile and social media experiences for large companies around the world. They will be using ARway's platform to deliver interactive and engaging AR experiences. Notable clients of 20Dash include Adidas, Burger King, Pepsico, Reebok, and more.

7. ARSpaces by DKS, Portugal

ARSpaces is a Portuguese agency working to incorporate ARway's technology into large scale maps and outdoor venues.

8. Comcast, USA

Comcast, the renowned US-based media and technology conglomerate, creates, produces, and distributes leading entertainment, sports, and news and brings incredible attractions to life around the globe with innovative technology. Comcast reaches hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide.

9. SuperTrunk, Korea

SuperTrunk is a specialized game/metaverse content/platform developer that provides development, consulting, and project services.

10. Memorial Foundation, USA

The Memorial Foundation is a US-based nonprofit organization that is collaborating with ARway to create augmented reality experiences in support of its mission. The foundation has organized in-person and virtual activities that will take place over the holiday.

Each of these companies and agencies has recognized the immense potential of ARway's technology to enhance user engagement, drive innovation, and create new business opportunities. This series of partnerships marks a significant achievement for ARway.ai, illustrating the growing demand for their advanced solutions in various sectors globally.

The collaboration between ARway.ai and these diverse companies will open new avenues for augmented reality applications across industries.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801396/arwayai-expands-its-saas-augmented-reality-experience-platform-with-new-wave-of-global-developer-sign-ups