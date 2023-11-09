Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI ("Nextech3D.ai" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a number of exciting new deals and renewals for its 3D modeling business. Thus far, the Company has delivered 60,000+ models to its customers across various industries. The Company expects to see significant growth in 2024 and beyond as Amazon increases its demands.

With 3D content, shoppers can virtually try on shoes or eyewear, visualize what an item will look like in their space, or virtually rotate and zoom in on the product from any direction to see features that might be missed through traditional 2D photography.

Amazon Has Measured the Following 3D/AR Model Benefits:

an 8X increase in customers who viewed a product in AR at Amazon, from 2018

2X improvement in purchase conversion observed on average in 2022 when AR Virtual Try-On (shoes and eyewear) or View in 3D is enabled on an Amazon Product Listing

94% of customers surveyed by Amazon said they would use Virtual Try-On again (2022 survey of over 2,000 Amazon customers)

9% improvement in sales observed on average when View in Your Room is enabled on an Amazon product listing

Other Benefits of 3D

3D content that is created can be used beyond the detail page.

Save money on product photography by using 3D assets to render detail page images

Lifestyle images or other brand marketing content can be quickly created without the need for a studio setup

Many 3D content creators can use 3D assets to create animations, videos and interactive or animated infographics. Clients should talk to their content creators to learn more about capabilities

Nextech3D.ai Continues to Sign New and Renewal 3D Modeling Deals

TecTake

TecTake Ltd is a dynamic, international e-commerce company with a wide range of work, home, leisure and garden products.

View Sun Lounger 3D model on Tectake website - click here

View Sun Lounger in Augmented Reality - Scan QR code below using smartphone

Raptor Tactical

Raptor Tactical is a designer and manufacturer of modern tactical equipment for Military, Police and other Law enforcement units.



City Grounds

City Grounds provides fresh and innovative merchandise from around the world for urban cycling needs and more. Beyond bicycles and components, they also carry a variety of functional streetwear and active lifestyle apparel.

View Bicycle 3D model on City Grounds website - click here



View Bicycle in Augmented Reality - Scan QR code below using smartphone



Kromer

Kromer is a company in Germany that provides commercial scissor lifts, column lifts, mobile lifting platforms, equipment and parts for workshops and garages.

William Wood Mirrors

William Wood Mirrors is located in the UK, and has almost four decades of experience in designing and manufacturing mirrors, lighting, and occasional furniture. They stock thousands of exquisitely designed mirrors ready for immediate collection or same-day delivery to their loyal customers across the country. Their work has been featured in taste-making publications like Vogue and GQ, while transforming over 500,000 homes and hotels nationwide.

View Mirror on William Wood Mirrors Website - click here

View Mirror in Augmented Reality - Scan QR code below using smartphone

HAMMER Sport

HAMMER Sport AG, based in Germany has been producing and selling sporting goods for 120 years. HAMMER and FINNLO fitness equipment is based on the development of quality products with innovative, partly patented product specifications - in order to meet the high demands of the global market. They sell endurance equipment, strength and weight lifting equipment and accessories, and boxing equipment and accessories.

Armadillo Tough

??Armadillo Tough is an American company that designs, manufactures, and sells their own product lines of garage cabinets, shelving racks, workbenches and accessories for garages and workshops.

View Work Station 3D Model on Armadillo Tough Website - click here

View Work Station in Augmented Reality - Scan QR code below using smartphone

Previously Announced Deals

As recently announced, Nextech3D.ai signed an enterprise 3D modeling contract with Kabbani Funiture, the number one furniture seller and manufacturer in Egypt. Kabbani Furniture's initial purchase order is for 500 3D models, which represents a small fraction of total SKU's. This deal also represents a significant growth opportunity, with the potential to grow with Kabbani's large network of retailers.



The Company also recently signed an expansion 3D modeling contract with Vornado Air LLC to to bring their 3D product models onto the Amazon e-commerce marketplace. Vornado Air LLC is a repeat 3D model customer, who has signed and completed 5 expansion contracts for additional 3D models with the Company. Nextech3D.ai has created over 100 models for Vornado Air thus far, all of which are live on Amazon and on the Vornado website.

Try it yourself - Existing Vornado 3D product Models on Amazon

Open the link, click the 3D product model to spin and rotate. Open on your mobile device to view it in your space with augmented reality.

View Vornado Velocity 1 Personal Space Heater on Amazon Website - click here

View Vornado MVH Vortex Heater on Amazon Website - click here

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@nextechar.com

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

