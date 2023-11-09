

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kelly Services (KELYB):



Earnings: $6.6 million in Q3 vs. -$16.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q3 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kelly Services reported adjusted earnings of $18.1 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.25 per share Revenue: $1.12 billion in Q3 vs. $1.17 billion in the same period last year.



