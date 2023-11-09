OUKITEL launches Innovative WP30 Pro Rugged Phone and Sleek OT5 Tablet on Double 11 Shopping Hype

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oukitel, known for its exceptional rugged devices, has recently released its long-anticipated WP30 Pro tough smartphone and OT5 smart tablet on AliExpress. The launch exemplifies the brand's dedication to offering superior-quality products to the industry of rugged smartphones and smart tablets.

Oukitel WP30 Pro: Pushing Boundaries with Unparalleled Technologies

Running on MediaTek's top-notch 5G Dimensity 8050 processor, the WP30 Pro delivers a peak speed of 3GHz, significantly improving gaming experience. The rugged phone also features 120W fast charge, charging to 50% of its 11000mAh battery in 15 minutes.

Moreover, the WP30 Pro excels in storage with up to 24GB RAM, and its 512GB ROM boasts a read speed of 1,800MB/s. A remarkable 108MP Samsung main camera comes with a 32MP Sony front camera and a 20MP Sony night-vision camera.

The 6.78-inch WP30 Pro also features a unique 1.8-inch AMOLED back display. Plus, eSIM support is available as well.

Oukitel OT5: Redefining Visuals and Performance in the Smart Tablet Arena

With an impressive 12-inch 2K display, the OT5 smart tablet is ideal for multimedia and work. The children-friendly screen is TÜV SÜD certified to filter harmful blue light, ensuring eye protection in low-light conditions.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the OT5 features a large 11000mAh battery. Remarkably, it offers 12GB base RAM, expandable up to 36GB. Additionally, its 256GB ROM storage is expanded by up to 2TB.

Measuring at 278.5x174x7.5mm, the OT5 offers three vibrant colors - gray, blue, and green that allow users to express their style.

Pricing and Availability

During the premiere sale at AliExpress from November 11 to 17, buyers can enjoy up to 50% off on WP30 Pro and OT5. With discounts combined, the final sale price is $263.99 for the first 300 orders of WP30 Pro, while $164.99 for the first 300 orders of the OT5 tablet.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

