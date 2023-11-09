Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A31C30 | ISIN: DE000A31C305 | Ticker-Symbol: M0YN
09.11.23
13:19 Uhr
17,95018,35013:45
09.11.2023
Mynaric AG: Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) today announced that CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, will participate in the following investor conference:

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

November 27 - 29, 2023

Further information including details regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at www.mynaric.com/investor-relations/calendar/.

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)(FRA:M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit mynaric.com.

SOURCE: Mynaric AG

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801626/mynaric-announces-management-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference

