GXC to Demonstrate Advanced Private Cellular Technology at the Intel Public Sector Summit

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / GXC, a leading provider of private cellular network solutions, announced it will provide demonstrations of its Onyx private cellular solution at the Intel Public Sector Summit, scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at The Anthem at The Wharf in Washington, D.C. The demonstrations are taking place at GXC booth 318 throughout the day.

During the event, GXC will illustrate how its Onyx platform provides the high performance and low latency necessary to support the next generation of AI-driven applications and services entering the public sector. The platform enables agencies and public entities to quickly deploy a highly secure and scalable network that provides seamless coverage in challenging indoor and outdoor environments, at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies.

"We are delighted to showcase our solutions at the Intel Public Sector Summit, which brings together many of the most respected innovators and creative minds in our industry," said Hardik Jain, GXC's co-founder and chief technology officer. "From a performance, security, and cost perspective, private cellular technology offers a unique combination of benefits that are unmatched by other technologies. We are eager to participate in this event and demonstrate how these solutions can positively impact the public service market."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial venues. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

