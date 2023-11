Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and information on STAR-0215 and STAR-0310 at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, at 10:30am GMT in London, UK.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff287/atxs/1884032. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

