The Chemours Company: Chemours Chief Sustainability Officer's Takeaways From Financial Times' Event on Navigating the Complexities of Scope 3 Reporting

Dr. Amber Wellman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chemours, recently joined leaders from Mars, CDP, and Moody's Analytics at Financial Times' Moral Money Summit Americas to discuss navigating the complexities of Scope 3 emissions reporting and why beginning to develop a Scope 3 reporting framework is critical.

The conversation was energizing and cemented how vital collaboration is for true transformation. Whether it's sharing data, knowledge, or value, working together across the public and private sectors to drive meaningful change and a low carbon future is necessary. It's also critical that sustainability is integrated across internal organizations, from procurement and engineering to IT and product development. Everyone has a role in enabling greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions.

Dr. Wellman's advice after participating in the Financial Times panel was clear: "Don't let perfect be the enemy of progress. Jump in and get started understanding your Scope 3 emissions and driving engagement with suppliers and customers. Don't let imperfect data be the reason for delay."

At Chemours, we've put this advice into action, pushing ourselves to achieve more when it comes to sustainability. Our dedicated team works continually to strengthen our climate goals, improve our processes, and set an example for the broader industry. For instance, in 2021, we moved to make our initial GHG reduction goal more ambitious, setting a higher bar--committing to a 60% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions and putting us on a path to net-zero by 2050. Then, in 2022, we committed to setting science-based targets for Scopes 1, 2, and 3 with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) - we were among the first group of chemical companies to do so. We aspire to influence reductions in Scope 3 emissions by partnering with our suppliers and customers and bringing low-carbon products to market.

Chemistry plays a critical role in advancing a low-carbon economy by enabling the sustainable technologies of the future. These essential products must also be manufactured responsibly, which is why we're focused on delivering against our sustainability goals. Learn more about Chemours' ongoing commitment to sustainability and progress at: www.chemours.com/en/sustainability







