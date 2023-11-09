BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

" Revenue in the third quarter was disappointing for Desktop Metal and also for the entire additive manufacturing industry. However, while we are dissatisfied with our top-line performance, I am incredibly proud of the progress that Team DM has made in executing our $100 million of annualized cost reductions announced in June 2022," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. " Desktop Metal continues to take aggressive steps to ensure we have sufficient capital to navigate this challenging period. There are several strong, positive currents running through our results today, which adds to our confidence in the future of Desktop Metal as a profitable, high-growth leader in additive manufacturing.

" The entire Desktop Metal team is driving to profitability on the cash we have."

Importantly, Fulop noted that recurring revenue in the first three quarters increased 34% to $49.2 million compared to the same three-quarter period a year ago. " Despite softer revenue in the third quarter, our recurring revenue streams continue to perform well, contributing to a positive shift in adjusted EBITDA and a path towards reaching breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2023.," Fulop noted.

Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights:

Corporate

Continued execution of cost reduction plans with year-over-year improvements to non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow in third quarter 2023

Desktop Metal agreement with Stratasys has been terminated; company remains focused on path to profitability - with improvements in non-GAAP gross margins, operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and operating cash flow expected to continue through year end

Product Performance

Pennsylvania-based FreeFORM Technologies placed orders for a DM Production System P-50 and a full fleet of metal binder jet systems, targeting metal part production in industrial, defense, medical, robotic, and consumer goods markets

Wisconsin-based DSB Technologies has adopted the complete X-Series metal binder jetting product lineup, including DM Live Sinter software

Launched the ETEC Pro XL, a cost-competitive premium DLP polymer printer that delivers extreme accuracy, resolution, and surface finish in a large build area with high throughput speeds

Launched Live Monitor, a software application that provides useful real-time data from printing systems to improve efficiency and management of a single printing system or a full fleet

Desktop Health launched the PrintRoll rotating build platform for the 3D-Bioplotter®, a first-of-its-kind bioprinting tool to develop and manufacture tubular solutions for vascular, digestive, respiratory, and other channels of the body

Signed a commercial supply agreement for Flexcera dental resins to be offered on Carbon 3D hardware, demonstrating progress with monetizing the Company's DLP intellectual property portfolio

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $42.8 million, compared to $47.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 driven by lower product sales, a focus on sales of products with higher margins, and partially offset by increased services sales

GAAP gross margin of 4.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 21.9%, an improvement of 190 basis points from third quarter 2022

GAAP net loss of $46.4 million, including $10.4 million amortization of acquired intangibles; non-GAAP net loss of $24.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $(20.5) million, an improvement of $7.7 million from third quarter 2022

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $108.2 million as of September 30, 2023, down $19.4 million from the close of second quarter 2023

Financial Outlook:

Revising Revenue expectation to between $187 to $207 million for full year 2023

Revising Adjusted EBITDA expectation of between $(70) to $(50) million for full year 2023, with expectation to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven before year end 2023

Desktop Metal has not provided a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Conference Call Information:

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to discuss third quarter 2023 results. Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-4018, international callers may use 1-201-689-8471, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

About Desktop Metal:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We're the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world's toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in these communications, including statements regarding Desktop Metal's future results of operations and financial position, financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: risks associated with the integration of the business and operations of acquired businesses; Desktop Metals' ability to realize the benefits from cost saving measures; supply and logistics disruptions, including shortages and delays. For more information about risks and uncertainties that may impact Desktop Metal's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal's reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" and/or other information included in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,432 $ 76,291 Current portion of restricted cash 841 4,510 Short-term investments 803 108,243 Accounts receivable 40,088 38,481 Inventory 107,196 91,736 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,987 16,325 Assets held for sale - 830 Total current assets 281,347 336,416 Restricted cash, net of current portion 612 1,112 Property and equipment, net 38,387 56,271 Goodwill 108,651 112,955 Intangible assets, net 178,802 219,830 Other noncurrent assets 36,465 27,763 Total Assets $ 644,264 $ 754,347 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 32,114 $ 25,105 Customer deposits 6,918 11,526 Current portion of lease liability 6,644 5,730 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,899 26,723 Current portion of deferred revenue 17,015 13,719 Current portion of long-term debt 368 584 Total current liabilities 90,958 83,387 Long-term debt, net of current portion 120 311 Convertible notes 112,382 111,834 Lease liability, net of current portion 23,680 17,860 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,780 3,664 Deferred tax liability 4,693 8,430 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,077 1,359 Total liabilities 238,690 226,845 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value-authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common Stock, $0.0001 par value-500,000,000 shares authorized; 323,658,575 and 318,235,106 shares issued at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, 323,642,480 and 318,133,434 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 32 32 Additional paid-in capital 1,901,931 1,874,792 Accumulated deficit (1,457,696 ) (1,308,954 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,693 ) (38,368 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 405,574 527,502 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 644,264 $ 754,347

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Products $ 37,502 $ 42,937 $ 121,597 $ 135,085 Services 5,248 4,149 15,755 13,381 Total revenues 42,750 47,086 137,352 148,466 Cost of sales Products 37,175 43,639 119,290 130,454 Services 3,651 3,756 11,413 11,252 Total cost of sales 40,826 47,395 130,703 141,706 Gross profit (loss) 1,924 (309 ) 6,649 6,760 Operating expenses Research and development 20,455 22,382 64,822 78,357 Sales and marketing 8,549 16,204 28,596 56,299 General and administrative 9,528 18,924 50,673 62,472 Impairment charges 6,062 - 6,062 - Goodwill impairment 2,450 - 2,450 229,500 Total operating expenses 47,044 57,510 152,603 426,628 Loss from operations (45,120 ) (57,819 ) (145,954 ) (419,868 ) Interest expense (1,045 ) (680 ) (2,965 ) (1,281 ) Interest and other expense, net (349 ) (1,677 ) (498 ) (8,443 ) Loss before income taxes (46,514 ) (60,176 ) (149,417 ) (429,592 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 141 (598 ) 675 1,602 Net loss $ (46,373 ) $ (60,774 ) $ (148,742 ) $ (427,990 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.36 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 323,187,608 316,007,716 321,328,016 313,901,704

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (46,373 ) $ (60,774 ) $ (148,742 ) $ (427,990 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale marketable securities, net (211 ) (389 ) 126 (418 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (684 ) (15,866 ) (451 ) (54,324 ) Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes of $0 $ (47,268 ) $ (77,029 ) $ (149,067 ) $ (482,732 )

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid-in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE-July 1, 2023 322,630,201 $ 32 $ 1,893,548 $ (1,411,323 ) $ (37,798 ) $ 444,459 Exercise of Common Stock options 37,935 - 46 - - 46 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 9,779 - - - - - Vesting of restricted stock units 986,925 - - - - - Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (22,360 ) - (39 ) - - (39 ) Stock-based compensation expense - - 8,376 - - 8,376 Net loss - - - (46,373 ) - (46,373 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (895 ) (895 ) BALANCE-September 30, 2023 323,642,480 $ 32 $ 1,901,931 $ (1,457,696 ) $ (38,693 ) $ 405,574 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid-in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE-January 1, 2023 318,133,434 $ 32 $ 1,874,792 $ (1,308,954 ) $ (38,368 ) $ 527,502 Exercise of Common Stock options 1,006,046 - 1,203 - - 1,203 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 85,372 - - - - - Vesting of restricted stock units 4,061,967 - - - - - Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (89,132 ) - (147 ) - - (147 ) Issuance of Common Stock related to settlement of contingent consideration 444,793 - 797 - - 797 Stock-based compensation expense - - 25,286 - - 25,286 Net loss - - - (148,742 ) - (148,742 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) - - - - (325 ) (325 ) BALANCE-September 30, 2023 323,642,480 $ 32 $ 1,901,931 $ (1,457,696 ) $ (38,693 ) $ 405,574

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (148,742 ) $ (427,990 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,322 38,294 Stock-based compensation 26,699 37,826 Goodwill impairment 2,450 229,500 Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments (490 ) (305 ) Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 548 276 Provision for bad debt 640 1,038 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 501 209 Net increase (decrease) in accrued interest related to marketable securities 238 771 Net unrealized (gain) loss on equity investment 286 6,172 Net unrealized (gain) loss on other investments - 745 Deferred tax benefit (675 ) (1,602 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (254 ) Foreign currency transaction loss 392 1,202 Impairment charges 6,062 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,446 ) 3,166 Inventory (16,052 ) (31,195 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,716 ) (969 ) Other assets 2,425 1,196 Accounts payable 7,397 (2,959 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,009 (3,855 ) Customer deposits (4,542 ) 2,360 Deferred revenue 3,590 (1,589 ) Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net (4,456 ) (2,850 ) Other liabilities 1,706 24 Net cash used in operating activities (91,854 ) (150,789 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,709 ) (8,157 ) Proceeds from other investment - 3,155 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 9,942 6 Purchase of marketable securities (4,973 ) (158,404 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 112,719 205,650 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries 4,089 - Proceeds from capital grant - 200 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (500 ) (23 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 118,568 42,427 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,203 3,036 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement upon vesting of restricted stock units (147 ) (230 ) Repayment of loans (337 ) (421 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes - 115,000 Costs incurred in connection with the issuance of convertible notes - (3,619 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 719 113,766 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (461 ) (1,491 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 26,972 3,913 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 81,913 68,258 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 108,885 $ 72,171 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,432 $ 66,987 Restricted cash included in other current assets 841 4,072 Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 612 1,112 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 108,885 $ 72,171 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ - $ - Taxes paid $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Net unrealized (gain) loss on investments $ (339 ) $ 418 Common Stock issued for settlement of contingent consideration $ 797 $ 500 Deferred contract costs $ - $ 1,341 Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 11,443 $ 10,742 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 326 $ 1,507 Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expense $ 90 $ - Transfers from property and equipment to inventory $ 1,647 $ 2,470 Transfers from inventory to property and equipment $ 1,370 $ 3,475

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We define non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, acquisition-related and integration costs, and inventory step-up adjustments

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, inventory step-up adjustments, and acquisition-related and integration costs

We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, inventory step-up adjustments, acquisition-related and integration costs, and change in fair value of investments

We define non-GAAP operating expense as GAAP operating expense excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, and acquisition-related and integration costs including in operating expenses

We define EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding change in fair value of investments, inventory step-up adjustments, stock-based compensation, restructuring, and acquisition-related and integration costs

In addition to Desktop Metal's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal's management uses this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing Desktop Metal's operating performance.

We believe that the use of Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing, capital expenditures, and non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and warrants, and provides investors with a means to compare Desktop Metal's financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate these measures in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results. Desktop Metal has not provided a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLE (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP gross margin $ 1,924 $ (309 ) $ 6,649 $ 6,760 Stock-based compensation included in cost of sales(1) 517 734 1,787 1,892 Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of sales 6,889 5,877 20,744 17,817 Restructuring expense in cost of sales 16 3,085 3,221 3,126 Acquisition-related and integration costs included in cost of sales - - 913 1,148 Inventory step-up adjustment in cost of sales - - - 1,496 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 9,346 $ 9,387 $ 33,314 $ 32,239 GAAP operating loss $ (45,120 ) $ (57,819 ) $ (145,954 ) $ (419,868 ) Stock-based compensation(2),(3) 7,683 12,040 26,699 41,170 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,398 9,069 31,297 28,522 Restructuring expense 142 3,085 6,610 5,086 Inventory step-up adjustment in cost of sales - - - 1,496 Acquisition-related and integration costs(4) (5,452 ) 1,476 3,313 6,633 Goodwill impairment 2,450 - 2,450 229,500 Impairment charges 6,062 - 6,062 - Non-GAAP operating loss $ (23,837 ) $ (32,149 ) $ (69,523 ) $ (107,461 ) GAAP net loss $ (46,373 ) $ (60,774 ) $ (148,742 ) $ (427,990 ) Stock-based compensation(2),(3) 7,683 12,040 26,699 41,170 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 10,398 9,069 31,297 28,522 Restructuring expense 142 3,085 6,610 5,469 Inventory step-up adjustment in cost of sales - - - 1,496 Acquisition-related and integration costs(4) (5,452 ) 1,476 3,313 6,633 Goodwill impairment 2,450 - 2,450 229,500 Impairment charges 6,062 - 6,062 - Change in fair value of investments 775 2,052 1,061 8,493 Non-GAAP net loss $ (24,315 ) $ (33,052 ) $ (71,250 ) $ (106,707 )

(1) Includes $(0.1) million and $0.3 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes $0.1 million and $0.2 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes $(0.7) million and $2.2 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes $1.2 million and $3.4 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. (3) Includes $7.3 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with the restructuring initiative for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (4) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company incurred an additional $4.3 million in merger expenses related to the Stratasys transaction and recognized a $10.0 million reduction in expenses as a result of the reimbursement from Stratasys. The net gain of $5.6 million is included in the adjustment for Acquisition-related and integration costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we incurred $10.0 million in merger expenses related to the Stratasys transaction and recognized a $10.0 million reduction in expenses as a result of the reimbursement from Stratasys, with no net impact to the adjustment for Acquisition-related and integration costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION TABLE (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating expenses $ 47,044 $ 57,510 $ 152,603 $ 426,628 Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses(1),(2) (7,166 ) (11,306 ) (24,912 ) (39,278 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in operating expenses (3,509 ) (3,192 ) (10,553 ) (10,705 ) Restructuring expense included in operating expenses (126 ) - (3,389 ) (1,960 ) Acquisition-related and integration costs included in operating expenses(3) 5,452 (1,476 ) (2,400 ) (5,485 ) Goodwill impairment (2,450 ) - (2,450 ) (229,500 ) Impairment charges (6,062 ) - (6,062 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 33,183 $ 41,536 $ 102,837 $ 139,700

(1) Includes $(0.6) million and $1.9 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes $1.1 million and $3.2 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes $7.3 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with the Initiative for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company incurred an additional $4.3 million in merger expenses related to the Stratasys transaction and recognized a $10.0 million reduction in expenses as a result of the reimbursement from Stratasys. The net gain of $5.6 million is included in the adjustment for Acquisition-related and integration costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we incurred $10.0 million in merger expenses related to the Stratasys transaction and recognized a $10.0 million reduction in expenses as a result of the reimbursement from Stratasys, with no net impact to the adjustment for Acquisition-related and integration costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (46,373 ) $ (60,774 ) $ (148,742 ) $ (427,990 ) Interest (income) expense, net 1,045 680 2,965 1,281 Income tax expense (benefit) (141 ) 598 (675 ) (1,602 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,357 12,692 40,322 38,294 EBITDA (32,112 ) (46,804 ) (106,130 ) (390,017 ) Change in fair value of investments 775 2,052 1,061 8,493 Inventory step-up adjustment - - - 1,496 Stock-based compensation expense(1),(2) 7,683 12,040 26,699 41,170 Restructuring expense 142 3,085 6,610 5,469 Goodwill impairment 2,450 - 2,450 229,500 Impairment charges 6,062 - 6,062 - Acquisition-related and integration costs(3) (5,452 ) 1,476 3,313 6,633 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,452 ) $ (28,151 ) $ (59,935 ) $ (97,256 )

(1) Includes $7.3 million of stock-based compensation expense associated with the Initiative for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. (2) Includes $(0.7) million and $2.2 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Includes $1.2 million and $3.4 million of liability-award stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company incurred an additional $4.3 million in merger expenses related to the Stratasys transaction and recognized a $10.0 million reduction in expenses as a result of the reimbursement from Stratasys. The net gain of $5.6 million is included in the adjustment for Acquisition-related and integration costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, we incurred $10.0 million in merger expenses related to the Stratasys transaction and recognized a $10.0 million reduction in expenses as a result of the reimbursement from Stratasys, with no net impact to the adjustment for Acquisition-related and integration costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

