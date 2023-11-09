MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW) ("CareMax" or the "Company"), a leading technology-enabled value-based care delivery system, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"Tomorrow marks one year since the acquisition of our national MSO and nearly two and a half years of rapid growth in our patient and provider base. Over that period, we experienced fluctuations in our revenue and EBITDA as we underwent numerous initiatives to integrate that membership. With significant progress made in many of those initiatives, we have increased confidence in our ability to effectively manage our members on their glidepath to risk and operate toward more consistent financial outcomes. Looking ahead, we feel well positioned to navigate the evolving utilization environment and execute on the embedded value in our platform," said Carlos de Solo, Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Total membership of 273,000, up 194% year-over-year.

Medicare Advantage membership of 107,000, up 171% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $201.8 million, up 28% year-over-year.

Net loss was $103.1 million, including $80.0 million of non-cash goodwill impairment, compared to net loss of $22.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.1 million, compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2022. 1

Platform Contribution was $21.1 million, compared to $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2022. 1

Medical Expense Ratio was 88.0%, compared to 75.2% for the third quarter of 2022.

De novo pre-opening costs and post-opening losses for the third quarter of 2023 were $5.8 million.2

Financial Outlook for Full Year 2023

CareMax is reaffirming the following full year 2023 guidance:

Total revenue of $750 million to $800 million, up 19% to 27% year-over-year.

De novo pre-opening costs and post-opening losses are anticipated to be approximately $25 million in 2023.

CareMax is updating the following full year 2023 guidance:

Year-end Medicare Advantage membership of approximately 110,000, up 18% year-over-year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $25 million, compared to $19.1 million for the year-ended December 31, 2022.1

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Platform Contribution are non-GAAP financial metrics. A reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Beginning with the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company has updated its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA on a retrospective basis to no longer add back certain compensation costs for stay-on bonuses and duplicative salaries previously included within the Business Combination integration costs adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA as previously reported for the third quarter of 2022 included an addback of $0.9 million for stay-on bonuses and duplicative salaries. Adjusted EBITDA as previously reported for the year ended December 31, 2022 included an addback of $2.9 million for stay-on bonuses and duplicative salaries. 2 De novo pre-opening costs represent (1) incremental payroll costs from employees specifically associated with the operational, contractual, physical, or regulatory infrastructure for de novo centers, prior to their opening; (2) legal costs directly associated with the de novo centers, incurred prior to their opening, which includes services such as execution of leases, health plan contracts and other agreements; (3) other expenses related to diligence, design, permitting, and other "soft costs" at new sites; and (4) rent and facility expenses prior to center opening. De novo post-opening losses include center-level operating losses recognized at a de novo center until the center breaks even, up to 18 months after opening, which consist of revenue, external provider costs and cost of care allocated for the de novo center.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET today to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2508 for U.S. participants, or (240) 789-2735 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 7874605. A live audio webcast as well as related presentation materials will also be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of CareMax's investor relations website at ir.caremax.com. Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About CareMax

Founded in 2011, CareMax is a value-based care delivery system that utilizes a proprietary technology-enabled platform and multi-specialty, whole person health model to deliver comprehensive, preventative and coordinated care for its members. With over 200,000 Medicare Value-Based Care Members across 10 states, and fully integrated, Five-Star Quality rated health and wellness centers, CareMax is redefining healthcare across the country by reducing costs, improving overall outcomes and promoting health equity for seniors. Learn more at www.caremax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth, strategy and financial performance. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "indicate," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possibly," "potential," "predict," "probably," "pro forma," "project," "seek," "should," "target," or "will," or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements include, among others, the Company's ability to integrate acquired businesses, including the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the Steward transaction; the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Steward transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions; the impact of COVID-19 or any variant thereof or any other pandemic or epidemic on the Company's business and results of operation; the Company's ability to attract new patients; the availability of sites for de novo centers and the costs of opening such de novo centers; changes in market or industry conditions, regulatory environment, competitive conditions, and receptivity to the Company's services; the Company's ability to continue its growth, including in new markets; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the Company's business, in particular with respect to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with health plans and other key payers; any delay, modification or cancellation of government contracts; the Company's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including funds to satisfy its liquidity needs and the Company's ability to comply with the covenants under the agreements governing its indebtedness; the Company's ability to address the material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified team members and independent physicians; risks related to future acquisitions; the Company's ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting and the impact of any prior period developments. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law, and forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain financial information and data contained in this press release is unaudited and does not conform to Regulation S-X. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in, or may be presented differently in, any periodic filing, information or proxy statement, or prospectus or registration statement to be filed by the Company with the SEC. Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Platform Contribution and margin thereof have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures of financial results are not GAAP measures of our financial results or liquidity and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial results, cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes.

The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. For this reason, these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other companies' similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results.

A reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA and Platform Contribution to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included below. A reconciliation of projected 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not included in this press release because, without unreasonable efforts, the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or timing of non-GAAP adjustments that are used to calculate this. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

CAREMAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,264 $ 41,626 Accounts receivable, net 139,573 151,036 Risk settlement receivables 251 707 Related party receivables 754 - Other current assets 3,820 3,968 Total Current Assets 176,662 197,336 Property and equipment, net 27,837 21,006 Operating lease right-of-use assets 130,826 108,937 Goodwill, net 522,643 700,643 Intangible assets, net 106,889 123,585 Deferred debt issuance costs 896 1,685 Other assets 92,363 17,550 Total Assets $ 1,058,117 $ 1,170,743 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,345 $ 7,687 Accrued expenses 14,999 16,854 Risk settlement liabilities 21,934 14,171 Related party liabilities 47 1,777 Related party debt, net 34,517 30,277 Current portion of third-party debt, net 355 253 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,555 5,512 Other current liabilities 8,589 790 Total Current Liabilities 98,341 77,322 Derivative warrant liabilities 983 3,974 Long-term debt, net 302,612 230,725 Long-term operating lease liabilities 117,668 96,539 Contingent earnout liability - 134,561 Other liabilities 13,897 8,075 Total Liabilities 533,501 551,196 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock (1,000,000 shares authorized; one share issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022) - - Class A common stock ($0.0001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 112,096,998 and 111,332,584 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 11 11 Additional paid-in-capital 779,776 657,126 Accumulated deficit (255,171 ) (37,590 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 524,616 619,547 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,058,117 $ 1,170,743

CAREMAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Medicare risk-based revenue $ 134,105 $ 122,267 $ 411,184 $ 373,677 Medicaid risk-based revenue 23,950 19,852 79,630 59,914 Government value-based care revenue 28,067 - 60,284 - Other revenue 15,721 15,551 48,169 33,278 Total revenue 201,843 157,670 599,267 466,869 Operating expenses External provider costs 139,139 106,900 406,807 320,104 Cost of care 43,826 30,213 122,645 87,925 Sales and marketing 3,501 2,355 10,593 7,955 Corporate, general and administrative 19,282 21,687 64,021 58,728 Depreciation and amortization 6,833 4,573 20,237 14,538 Goodwill impairment 80,000 - 178,000 - Acquisition related costs 34 494 108 3,549 Total operating expenses 292,615 166,222 802,412 492,799 Operating loss (90,772 ) (8,552 ) (203,145 ) (25,930 ) Nonoperating income (expense) Interest expense (14,000 ) (6,088 ) (37,908 ) (11,712 ) Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 1,450 (7,331 ) 2,991 (3,476 ) Gain on remeasurement of contingent earnout liabilities - - 19,916 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (6,172 ) Other income (expense), net 376 99 1,097 (408 ) (12,174 ) (13,320 ) (13,904 ) (21,768 ) Loss before income tax (102,946 ) (21,872 ) (217,049 ) (47,698 ) Income tax expense (177 ) (181 ) (532 ) (532 ) Net loss $ (103,123 ) $ (22,053 ) $ (217,581 ) $ (48,230 ) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 112,085,154 87,408,605 111,704,585 87,415,801 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 112,085,154 87,408,605 111,704,585 87,415,801 Net loss per share Basic $ (0.92 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (0.55 ) Diluted $ (0.92 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (0.55 )

CAREMAX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (217,581 ) $ (48,230 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash and cash equivalents: Depreciation and amortization expense 20,237 14,538 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 6,422 1,093 Stock-based compensation expense 8,004 7,486 Income tax provision 532 532 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (2,991 ) 3,476 Gain on remeasurement of contingent earnout liabilities (19,916 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt - 6,172 Payment-in-kind interest expense 8,643 3,038 Provision for credit losses 382 - Goodwill impairment 178,000 - Amortization of right-of-use assets 8,872 - Other non-cash, net 1,140 (774 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,121 (43,109 ) Other current assets 148 (69 ) Risk settlement receivables and liabilities 11,020 (144 ) Other assets (74,024 ) (1,037 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,390 ) - Accounts payable (410 ) 9,291 Accrued expenses (1,855 ) 6,705 Related party receivables and payables (1,212 ) - Other liabilities 14,414 1,222 Net cash used in operating activities (62,446 ) (39,811 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (8,007 ) (4,862 ) Return of cash held in escrow - 785 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (892 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,007 ) (4,969 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 62,000 184,000 Principal payments of debt (189 ) (121,926 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (720 ) (6,456 ) Collateral for letters of credit - (5,439 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 61,091 50,179 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (9,361 ) 5,399 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 41,626 47,917 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 32,264 $ 53,315

Non-GAAP Financial Summary Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31, 2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Medicare risk-based revenue $ 76,428 $ 91,277 $ 107,747 $ 143,664 $ 122,267 $ 113,041 $ 121,593 $ 155,486 $ 134,105 Medicaid risk-based revenue 20,884 20,160 20,165 19,896 19,852 36,620 25,626 30,054 23,950 Government value-based care revenue - - - - - - 10,010 22,206 28,067 Other revenue 7,308 6,869 9,008 8,719 15,551 14,602 15,754 16,694 15,721 Total revenue 104,620 118,306 136,920 172,279 157,670 164,263 172,983 224,440 201,843 External provider costs 73,329 79,724 92,856 120,348 106,900 104,078 110,673 156,995 139,139 Cost of care 20,315 22,606 26,854 30,293 30,150 34,581 37,627 38,865 41,599 Platform contribution 10,976 15,977 17,210 21,638 20,620 25,604 24,683 28,580 21,106 Platform contribution margin (%) 10.5 % 13.5 % 12.6 % 12.6 % 13.1 % 15.6 % 14.3 % 12.7 % 10.5 % Sales and marketing 1,274 2,615 3,301 2,299 2,355 3,806 3,765 3,381 3,501 Corporate, general and administrative 9,715 11,228 10,873 12,165 13,877 17,263 21,329 18,158 15,527 Adjusted operating expenses 10,988 13,843 14,174 14,464 16,232 21,069 25,094 21,539 19,028 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13 ) $ 2,134 $ 3,035 $ 7,175 $ 4,388 $ 4,535 $ (411 ) $ 7,042 $ 2,077

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Net Income (loss) $ (14,479 ) $ (3,553 ) $ (16,797 ) $ (9,381 ) $ (22,053 ) $ 10,434 $ (82,082 ) $ (32,376 ) $ (103,123 ) Interest expense 1,291 1,905 1,728 3,896 6,076 8,542 10,711 13,197 14,000 Depreciation and amortization 5,176 6,089 5,062 4,903 4,573 7,180 6,576 6,828 6,833 Remeasurement of warrant and contingent earnout liabilities 1,398 (8,734 ) 3,536 (7,391 ) 7,331 (84,171 ) (37,242 ) 15,786 (1,450 ) Goodwill impairment - - - - - 70,000 98,000 - 80,000 Stock-based compensation 966 375 1,087 2,788 3,611 2,786 2,298 2,464 3,243 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (279 ) 7 - 6,172 - - - - - Business Combination integration costs (1) 3,176 2,277 4,379 1,887 2,586 163 716 686 483 Acquisition and integration related costs (2) 1,871 2,325 3,429 4,074 2,118 10,632 622 815 652 DeSpac costs 27 742 9 10 11 10 - - - Other (3) 840 543 421 46 (46 ) (967 ) (187 ) (535 ) 1,263 Income tax provision (benefit) - 159 181 171 181 (20,074 ) 177 177 177 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13 ) $ 2,134 $ 3,035 $ 7,175 $ 4,388 $ 4,535 $ (411 ) $ 7,042 $ 2,077 Memo: De novo pre-opening costs $ 544 $ 806 $ 973 $ 506 $ 2,426 $ 3,205 $ 1,975 $ 1,560 $ 1,880 De novo post-opening costs 195 489 1,119 993 1,533 2,274 3,885 4,228 3,906

(1) Represents initial costs to set up public company processes, incremental vendor expenses identified as temporary or duplicative and expected to be rationalized in the short term, and legal and professional expenses outside of the ordinary course of business, which are being incurred as part of the Company's efforts as it integrates the two privately held companies that were combined in the Business Combination. Significant components of Business Combination integration costs were as follows:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Consulting and legal fees (a) $ 2,204 $ 1,639 $ 3,190 $ 887 $ 725 $ 257 $ 282 $ 237 $ 69 Severance costs - 949 25 252 1,080 167 11 13 - Other (b) 972 (311 ) 1,164 748 782 (261 ) 423 436 414 $ 3,176 $ 2,277 $ 4,379 $ 1,887 $ 2,586 $ 163 $ 716 $ 686 $ 483

(a) Represents consulting and legal costs directly associated with efforts related to integration of the two privately held companies that were combined in the Business Combination. (b) Represents primarily vendor expenses identified as temporary or duplicative and/or expenses outside the ordinary course of business and not necessary to run the Company's business. (2) Includes all costs recognized in acquisition related costs in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and incremental payroll compensation expense for employees directly associated with services to achieve synergies related to closed transactions. Significant components of acquisition and integration related costs were as follows:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Advisor and other professional fees (a) $ 1,183 $ 1,183 $ 1,622 $ 2,359 $ 1,219 $ 9,877 $ (258 ) $ (34 ) $ 94 Compensation costs (b) 688 1,142 1,808 1,715 899 755 880 849 558 $ 1,871 $ 2,325 $ 3,429 $ 4,074 $ 2,118 $ 10,632 $ 622 $ 815 $ 652

(a) Includes payments to our third-party transaction advisory firm associated with transaction contracts, including the Steward transaction that closed in November 2022. Also, costs include legal and accounting fees directly associated with contemplated or closed transactions. (b) Includes incremental payroll compensation expense for employees directly associated with services to achieve synergies related to closed transactions. (3) Components of other were as follows:

Three Months Ended (in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Software sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (1,000 ) $ - $ - $ - Tax-related costs 266 95 265 69 (178 ) 46 - - - Legal settlement 75 229 - (43 ) - - - - - Interest income - - - - - - (253 ) (602 ) (433 ) Severance costs - - - - - - - - 1,639 Other 499 219 156 19 133 (13 ) 66 67 58 $ 840 $ 543 $ 421 $ 46 $ (46 ) $ (967 ) $ (187 ) $ (535 ) $ 1,263

Non-GAAP Operating Metrics Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Centers 40 45 48 48 51 62 62 62 62 Markets 3 4 6 6 7 7 7 7 7 Patients (MCREM)* 40,400 50,100 50,600 54,000 57,400 221,500 225,100 226,500 228,700 Patients in value-based care arrangements (MCREM) 87.2 % 79.3 % 79.8 % 81.0 % 78.2 % 97.6 % 99.0 % 99.4 % 98.8 % Platform Contribution ($, millions) $ 11.0 $ 16.0 $ 17.2 $ 21.6 $ 20.6 $ 25.6 $ 24.7 $ 28.6 $ 21.1 * MCREM defined as Medicare Equivalent Members, which assumes the level of support received by a Medicare patient is equivalent to that received by three Medicaid or Commercial patients.

Reconciliation to Platform Contribution Three Months Ended (in millions) Sep 30,

2021 Dec 31,

2021 Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Mar 31,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Gross profit (a) $ 4.5 $ 9.6 $ 11.2 $ 15.4 $ 14.8 $ 17.2 $ 17.1 $ 20.4 $ 12.0 Depreciation and amortization 5.2 6.1 5.1 4.9 4.6 7.2 6.6 6.8 6.8 Stock-based compensation - 0.1 0.4 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.0 1.3 1.2 Other adjustments (b) 1.3 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.1 - - - 1.0 Platform Contribution $ 11.0 $ 16.0 $ 17.2 $ 21.6 $ 20.6 $ 25.6 $ 24.7 $ 28.6 $ 21.1 (a) Gross profit reflects the reclassification of stock-based compensation expense previously included in corporate, general and administrative expenses, which decreased gross profit by $0.1 million during the three months ended December 31, 2021, $0.4 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, $1.3 million during the three months ended June 30, 2022, $1.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $1.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2022. (b) Other adjustments include incremental costs related to post-Business Combination integration initiatives and other one-time center-level costs. Other adjustments reflected during the three months ended September 30, 2021 include $0.6 million of incremental costs relating to one-time operational projects and $0.3 million of non-cash true-up of deferred rent expense. Other adjustments reflected during the three months ended March 31, 2022 include $0.3 million of costs for a pilot project regarding outsourcing and during the three months ended September 30, 2023 include $1.0 million of severance costs related to center staff.

Calculation of the Medical Expense Ratio Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except ratio) 2023 2022 2023 2022 External provider costs $ 139,139 $ 106,900 $ 406,807 $ 320,104 Medicare and Medicaid risk-based revenue 158,055 142,119 490,814 433,591 Medical Expense Ratio 88.0 % 75.2 % 82.9 % 73.8 %

