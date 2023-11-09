CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and corporate highlights.

"We continue to demonstrate record revenue growth as we execute on our strategy. Because of this strong performance, we are further tightening our full year 2023 revenue guidance from $155 million - $165 million to $160 million - $165 million, which is at the high end of our original range," said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris Biopharma. "Due to continued disciplined expense management coupled with our strong revenue growth we are confident we will achieve cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Three months ended

September 30, Change 2023 2022 $ % Product revenue (in thousands): Gvoke $ 17,735 $ 13,663 $ 4,072 29.8 Keveyis 15,865 13,371 2,494 18.7 Recorlev 8,097 2,520 5,577 nm Product revenue, net 41,697 29,554 12,143 41.1 Royalty, contract and other revenue 6,623 171 6,452 nm Total revenue $ 48,320 $ 29,725 $ 18,595 62.6 nm - not meaningful

Commercial Products

Gvoke® : Third quarter 2023 net revenue was $17.7 million as compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 - an increase of approximately 30%. Gvoke prescriptions topped 58,000 for the first time, growing 52% compared to the same period in 2022. Gvoke's market share of the retail TRx glucagon market grew to over 31% through late October.

: Third quarter 2023 net revenue was $17.7 million as compared to $13.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 - an increase of approximately 30%. Gvoke prescriptions topped 58,000 for the first time, growing 52% compared to the same period in 2022. Gvoke's market share of the retail TRx glucagon market grew to over 31% through late October. Keveyis® : Third quarter net revenue was $15.9 million - an increase of approximately 19% compared to the same period in 2022. The average number of patients on Keveyis increased approximately 5% from the same period in 2022.

: Third quarter net revenue was $15.9 million - an increase of approximately 19% compared to the same period in 2022. The average number of patients on Keveyis increased approximately 5% from the same period in 2022. Recorlev®: Third quarter net revenue was $8.1 million - an increase of $5.6 million compared to the same period of 2022. The average number of patients on Recorlev increased over 203% from the same period in 2022.

Pipeline Program

XeriSol® levothyroxine (XP-8121): The Phase 2 clinical study is over 85% enrolled, and the study should be completed in the first half of 2024 based on the current enrollment rate.

Technology Partnerships

Horizon/Amgen: Xeris successfully formulated the prespecified target product profile of the XeriJect formulation of TEPEZZA® which triggered revenue of $6.0 million in the third quarter from a milestone payment under the research collaboration and option agreement with Horizon (subsequently acquired by Amgen) that was signed in November 2022. The payment was subsequently received in the fourth quarter. Amgen has the option to license the XeriJect technology to further the development of an ultra-concentrated, ready-to-use, subcutaneous injection of TEPEZZA®.

Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, Change 2023 2022 $ % Product revenue (in thousands): Gvoke $ 48,406 $ 37,595 $ 10,811 28.8 Keveyis 42,708 35,506 7,202 20.3 Recorlev 19,741 3,623 16,118 nm Product revenue, net 110,855 76,724 34,131 44.5 Royalty, contract and other revenue 8,669 380 8,289 nm Total revenue $ 119,524 $ 77,104 $ 42,420 55.0 nm - not meaningful

Gvoke ®: Net revenue was $48.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 29% increase compared to prior year. Gvoke prescriptions for the first three quarters of 2023 were over 156,000 TRx's, growing 51% compared to the same period in 2022. The growth in product demand was partially offset by a decrease in net pricing.

®: Net revenue was $48.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 29% increase compared to prior year. Gvoke prescriptions for the first three quarters of 2023 were over 156,000 TRx's, growing 51% compared to the same period in 2022. The growth in product demand was partially offset by a decrease in net pricing. Keveyis ®: Net revenue was $42.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 20% increase from last year. This increase was driven by higher patient demand and an increase in net pricing.

®: Net revenue was $42.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, a 20% increase from last year. This increase was driven by higher patient demand and an increase in net pricing. Recorlev®: Net revenue was $19.7 million for the nine months ended September 30,2023, a $16.1 million increase from last year, driven primarily by increases in the number of patients on therapy.

Cost of goods sold increased by $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period ended September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to higher product sales. Cost of goods sold increased by $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period ended September 30, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to higher product sales partially offset by the product mix and a one-time contract credit in the first quarter of 2023.

Research and development expenses decreased by $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period ended September 30, 2022 driven by lower product development costs. Research and development expenses were flat in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period ended September 30, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.8 million and $5.1 million for the three and nine months ended 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods ended September 30, 2022, due to higher personnel costs and rent expenses related to the new lease commenced in April 2023.

Net Loss was $12.2 million, or $0.09 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and a net loss of $48.9 million, or $0.36 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at September 30, 2023 was $66.0 million compared to $122.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Shares outstanding at October 31, 2023 was 138,124,595.

Third Quarter Conference Call and Webcast Details

In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis®, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. Xeris also has a robust pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. including statements regarding the financial outlook for 2023, including projections that the company will achieve cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter and revenue guidance, the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, the timing of clinical studies and trials, including advancement of its levothyroxine clinical program and expected Phase 2 study completion in the first half of 2024, the potential utility of its formulation platforms, cash management, and other statements containing the words "will," "would," "continue," "expect," "should," "anticipate" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris' experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris' actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, its financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance in a competitive business environment, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, and its and collaborators' ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and information about potential impacts of financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris can be found in Xeris' filings, including its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to us, as of the date of this communication and, while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Product revenue, net $ 41,697 $ 29,554 $ 110,855 $ 76,724 Royalty, contract and other revenue 6,623 171 8,669 380 Total revenue 48,320 29,725 119,524 77,104 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 8,201 5,260 21,075 16,343 Research and development 5,034 6,043 15,959 16,011 Selling, general and administrative 37,287 34,491 108,527 103,388 Amortization of intangible assets 2,711 2,711 8,132 8,132 Total costs and expenses 53,233 48,505 153,693 143,874 Loss from operations (4,913) (18,780) (34,169) (66,770) Other expense (7,614) (3,390) (15,709) (16,046) Net loss before benefit from income taxes (12,527) (22,170) (49,878) (82,816) Benefit from income taxes 338 339 1,013 1,086 Net loss $ (12,189) $ (21,831) $ (48,865) $ (81,730) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.16) $ (0.36) $ (0.60) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 138,059,781 135,951,761 137,523,202 135,508,203

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,143 $ 121,966 Short-term investments 19,832 - Trade accounts receivable, net 45,966 30,830 Inventory 38,143 24,735 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,967 9,287 Total current assets 158,051 186,818 Property and equipment, net 6,185 5,516 Intangible assets, net 112,475 120,607 Goodwill 22,859 22,859 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,407 3,992 Other assets 4,807 4,730 Total assets $ 327,784 $ 344,522 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,078 $ 4,606 Current operating lease liabilities 2,366 1,580 Other accrued liabilities 19,073 36,786 Accrued trade discounts and rebates 21,554 16,818 Accrued returns reserve 13,328 11,173 Current portion of contingent value rights 17,517 - Other current liabilities 1,123 2,658 Total current liabilities 87,039 73,621 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 190,423 187,075 Non-current contingent value rights 5,099 25,688 Non-current operating lease liabilities 35,154 9,402 Deferred tax liabilities 2,504 3,518 Other liabilities 3,700 31 Total liabilities 323,919 299,335 Total stockholders' equity 3,865 45,187 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 327,784 $ 344,522

