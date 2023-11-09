Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARTM) today is proud to announce that its platform has introduced A.I. to ensure its user base has a more streamlined viewing experience. The first benefit will occur as the platform searches other sources for related content to the users and brings it back to the platform. NewborhoodTalks users will see more of the information that interests them on their feed, saving time and effort over other platforms.

NewborhoodTalks.com is a premier social media site providing easy sign up and promoting a safe and welcoming interaction among people all over the world. Its amazing success in attracting users to the platform can be attributed to the lack of congestion on the site and allowing users to be at the forefront of new trends.

Launched in India, NewborhoodTalks.com is currently providing many connection features for the user. Upgrades are continuously underway to provide even more value to the users joining daily. Many sought after internet handles are still available on the platform, as well as likes, pokes, common links, who is on and what is trending. NewborhoodTalks.com continues to be one of the fastest growing social media sites with additional features being added and improved upon by the NewborhoodTalks.com team.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT:

AMERICAN NORTEL COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Bill Williams 214 534-2615

bwilliams@americannortel.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186675