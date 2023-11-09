Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (formerly, Caravan Energy Corporation) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the staking of five (5) new claim units contiguous to the Company's TREO claim group and comprising 4,887 hectares ("TREO"). The additional claims increase the TREO project's footprint to over 15,500 hectares (see map below), thereby securing a controlling position in the area and enhancing the Company's potential to define a possible mineral resource going forward.





Neotech Stakes Additional Claims to Expand TREO Property



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9768/186726_neotechmap.jpeg

"Neotech's recent addition of mineral claims marks a significant milestone, consolidating our position as a substantial landowner in the region," said Reagan Glazier, Neotech's CEO. "This expansion underscores our optimism regarding the potential of the TREO property and strengthens our commitment to long-term growth of the TREO project."

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ike Osmani, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

The Company is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., and holds options over the EBB nickel-cobalt property and owns 38 rare earth mineral claims, all of which are located in British Columbia, Canada.

Contact information

For More Information please contact:

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: reagan@neotechmetals.com

Telephone: (403) 815-6663

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release include statements relating to the TREO property. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186726