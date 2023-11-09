LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 29, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 GAAP Results

Revenue was $150.4 million, a decrease of 15.6%, compared to $178.1 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 1.2% compared to $148.5 million in the prior fiscal quarter;

Gross margin was 57.6%, compared to 60.9% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 58.0% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Income from operations was $15.6 million, or 10.4% of revenue, compared to income from operations of $37.0 million, or 20.8% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and income from operations of $17.3 million, or 11.7% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Net income was $24.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net income of $239.3 million, or $3.36 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and net income of $11.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter. Net income for fiscal year 2022 includes a $202.8 million non-cash income tax benefit associated with the release of the valuation allowance on the majority of our deferred tax assets.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 60.1%, compared to 62.6% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 60.1% in the prior fiscal quarter;

Adjusted income from operations was $37.2 million, or 24.7% of revenue, compared to adjusted income from operations of $56.9 million, or 32.0% of revenue, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and adjusted income from operations of $37.0 million, or 24.9% of revenue, in the prior fiscal quarter; and

Adjusted net income was $40.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $55.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and adjusted net income of $38.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 GAAP Results

Revenue was $648.4 million, a decrease of 4.0%, compared to $675.2 million in fiscal year 2022;

Gross margin was 59.5%, compared to 60.2% in fiscal year 2022;

Income from operations was $107.4 million, compared to $132.7 million in fiscal year 2022; and

Net income was $91.6 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $440.0 million, or $6.18 income per diluted share in fiscal year 2022. Net income for fiscal year 2022 includes a $118.2 million gain associated with the sale of an equity interest and a non-cash income tax benefit of $202.8 million associated with the release of the valuation allowance on the majority of our deferred tax assets.

Fiscal Year 2023 Adjusted Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted gross margin was 61.3%, compared to 62.0% in fiscal year 2022;

Adjusted income from operations was $189.6 million, or 29.2% of revenue, compared to $211.0 million, or 31.2% of adjusted revenue, in fiscal year 2022; and

Adjusted net income was $193.3 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $201.0 million, or $2.82 per diluted share in fiscal year 2022.

Management Commentary

"We believe focusing on the highest frequency, highest power and highest data rate applications will further strengthen our market position and results in fiscal year 2024," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal first quarter ending December 29, 2023, MACOM expects revenue to be in the range of $149 million to $153 million. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 59% and 61%, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.55 and $0.59 utilizing an anticipated non-GAAP income tax rate of 3% and 72.2 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the associated earnings call contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM's strategic plans, priorities and long-term growth drivers, our ability to execute our long-term strategy, strengthen our position and drive market share gains and growth, our ability to better address certain markets, expand our capabilities and extend our product offerings through the acquisition of Linearizer Communications Group ("Linearizer Acquisition"), statements about the potential market and product expansion opportunities resulting from MACOM's establishment of its European Semiconductor Center ("MESC"), the team's capabilities and technology and expansion thereof and any potential financial benefits derived by and financial impact to MACOM from the Linearizer Acquisition or the OMMIC SAS asset acquisition and MESC establishment and the pending acquisition of the RF business of Wolfspeed, Inc., strength and competitiveness of new product introductions and technology portfolio expansion, including the anticipated rate of new product introductions, anticipated demand for our products, MACOM's profitability, revenue targets, prospects and growth opportunities in our three primary markets, the potential impact to our business of an economic downturn or recession, anticipated financial and business improvements, the estimated financial results for our 2024 fiscal first quarter and the stated business outlook and future results of operations.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM's current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; component shortages or other disruptions in our supply chain, including as a result of geopolitical unrest or otherwise; inflationary pressures; any failure to accurately anticipate demand for our products and effectively manage our inventory; our dependence on a limited number of customers; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions; our ability to compete effectively; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Discussion Regarding the Use of Historical and Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") reporting, MACOM provides investors with financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with GAAP, such as: non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations and operating margin, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP income tax rate and non-GAAP interest (income) expense. In this release or elsewhere, we may alternatively refer to such non-GAAP measures as "adjusted" measures. This non-GAAP information excludes the effect, where applicable, of intangible amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, non-cash interest, acquisition and integration related costs, equity method investment gains and losses, debt extinguishment costs and the tax effect of each non-GAAP adjustment.

Management believes these excluded items are not reflective of our underlying performance and uses these non-GAAP financial measures to: evaluate our ongoing operating performance and compare it against prior periods, make operating decisions, forecast future periods, evaluate potential acquisitions, compare our operating performance against peer companies and assess certain compensation programs. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate the results of our ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. These non-GAAP measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial data is included in the supplemental financial data attached to this press release. We have not provided a reconciliation with respect to any forward-looking non-GAAP financial data presented because we do not have and cannot reliably estimate certain key inputs required to calculate the most comparable GAAP financial data, such as future acquisition costs, the possibility and impact of any litigation costs, changes in our GAAP effective tax rate and impairment charges. We believe these unknown inputs are likely to have a significant impact on any estimate of the comparable GAAP financial data.

Investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures and are urged to review and consider carefully the adjustments made by management to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value as analytical tools because they may exclude certain expenses that some investors consider important in evaluating our operating performance or ongoing business performance. Further, non-GAAP financial measures may have limited value for purposes of drawing comparisons between companies because different companies may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures in different ways because non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Additional information and management's assessment regarding why certain items are excluded from our non-GAAP measures are summarized below:

Amortization Expense - is related to acquired intangible assets which are based upon valuation methodologies, and are generally amortized over the expected life of the intangible asset at the time of acquisition, which may result in amortization amounts that vary over time. This non-cash expense is not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Share-Based Compensation Expense - includes share-based compensation expense for awards that are equity and liability classified on our balance sheet and the related employer tax expense at vesting. Share-based compensation expense is partially outside of our control due to factors such as stock price volatility and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our operating performance during the period in which the expense is incurred. It is an expense based upon valuation methodologies and assumptions that vary over time, and the amount of the expense can vary significantly between companies. Share-based compensation expense amounts are not considered by management in making operating decisions.

Non-cash Interest, Net - includes amounts associated with the amortization of certain fees associated with the establishment or amendment of our term loans and convertible notes that are being amortized over the life of the agreements. We believe these amounts are non-cash in nature, are not correlated to future business operations and do not reflect our ongoing operations.

Acquisition and Integration Related Costs - includes items such as professional fees and other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and integration specific activities which are not expected to have a continuing contribution to operations and the amortization of the fair market step-up value of acquired inventory and fixed assets. We believe the exclusion of these items is useful in providing management a basis to evaluate ongoing operating activities and strategic decision making.

Equity Method Investment Gain, net - primarily includes non-cash gains and losses associated with a non-marketable equity investment we had and the $118.2 million cash gain on the sale of this investment in December 2021. We believe these items are not correlated to future business operations and including such amounts does not reflect our ongoing operations.

Debt Extinguishment Costs - includes the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and professional fees associated with the paydown of our term loans. We believe these non-cash amounts are not correlated to future business operations and do no reflect our ongoing operations.

Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments - includes adjustments to arrive at an estimate of our non-GAAP income tax rate associated with our non-GAAP income over a period of time. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, cash taxes paid in relation to our non-GAAP net income before income taxes and our ability to realize tax assets. We generally assess this non-GAAP income tax rate quarterly and have utilized 3% for fiscal year 2023 and for our second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2022 and 5% for our first quarter of fiscal year 2022. Our historical effective income tax rate under GAAP has varied significantly from our non-GAAP income tax rate due primarily to gains or losses associated with our equity method investment in a private business, income taxed in foreign jurisdictions at generally lower tax rates, research and development tax credits and acquisition expenses. We believe it is beneficial for management to review our non-GAAP income tax rate on a consistent basis over periods of time. Items such as those noted above may have a significant impact on our GAAP income tax expense and associated effective tax rate over time.

Adjusted EBITDA - is a calculation that adds depreciation expense to our adjusted income from operations. Management reviews and utilizes this measure for operational analysis purposes. We believe competitors and others in the financial industry also utilize this measure for analysis purposes.

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 Revenue $ 150,375 $ 148,522 $ 178,143 $ 648,407 $ 675,170 Cost of revenue 63,749 62,396 69,636 262,610 268,989 Gross profit 86,626 86,126 108,507 385,797 406,181 Operating expenses: Research and development 37,508 36,668 39,678 148,545 148,228 Selling, general and administrative 33,511 32,152 31,798 129,852 125,279 Total operating expenses 71,019 68,820 71,476 278,397 273,507 Income from operations 15,607 17,306 37,031 107,400 132,674 Other income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 3,843 2,344 (372 ) 8,423 (4,300 ) Other (expense) income, net (458 ) (29 ) (120 ) (665 ) 114,746 Total other income (expense) 3,385 2,315 (492 ) 7,758 110,446 Income before income taxes 18,992 19,621 36,539 115,158 243,120 Income tax expense (benefit) (5,458 ) 7,768 (202,797 ) 23,581 (196,835 ) Net income $ 24,450 $ 11,853 $ 239,336 $ 91,577 $ 439,955 Net income per share: Income per share - Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 3.42 $ 1.29 $ 6.30 Income per share - Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.17 $ 3.36 $ 1.28 $ 6.18 Weighted average common shares: Shares - Basic 70,988 70,937 69,998 70,801 69,783 Shares - Diluted 71,828 71,408 71,274 71,503 71,166

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands) September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,952 $ 119,952 Short-term investments 340,574 466,580 Accounts receivable, net 91,253 101,551 Inventories 136,300 114,960 Prepaid and other current assets 19,114 10,040 Total current assets 761,193 813,083 Property and equipment, net 149,496 123,701 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 390,392 362,671 Deferred income taxes 218,107 237,415 Other long-term assets 34,056 34,947 Total assets $ 1,553,244 $ 1,571,817 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of finance lease obligations $ 1,162 $ 1,006 Accounts payable 24,966 30,733 Accrued liabilities 57,397 65,475 Total current liabilities 83,525 97,214 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 31,776 27,032 Financing obligation 9,307 9,544 Long-term debt obligations 447,134 565,920 Other long-term liabilities 33,902 29,359 Total liabilities 605,644 729,069 Stockholders' equity 947,600 842,748 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,553,244 $ 1,571,817

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited and in thousands) Twelve Months Ended September 29,

2023 September 30,

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 91,577 $ 439,955 Depreciation and intangible asset amortization 52,153 57,229 Share-based compensation 38,103 41,185 Gain on equity method investment, net - (114,908 ) Deferred income taxes 19,798 (200,431 ) Other adjustments, net (6,948 ) 644 Accounts receivable 12,253 (16,981 ) Inventories (10,570 ) (32,261 ) Accrued and other liabilities (21,315 ) (5,643 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (8,134 ) 8,193 Net cash provided by operating activities 166,917 176,982 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of business, net (87,692 ) - Proceeds from sale of equity method investment - 127,750 Sales, purchases and maturities of investments 140,727 (284,121 ) Purchases of property and equipment (24,699 ) (26,513 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 8,005 23 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 36,341 (182,861 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments of long-term debt (120,766 ) - Payments on finance leases and other (1,209 ) (957 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchases 5,574 8,052 Repurchase of common stock - tax withholdings on equity awards (32,619 ) (36,003 ) Net cash used in financing activities (149,020 ) (28,908 ) Foreign currency effect on cash (238 ) (1,798 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 54,000 (36,585 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning of period 119,952 156,537 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - End of period $ 173,952 $ 119,952

MACOM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Gross profit - GAAP $ 86,626 57.6 $ 86,126 58.0 $ 108,507 60.9 $ 385,797 59.5 $ 406,181 60.2 Amortization expense 1,341 0.9 1,131 0.8 1,778 1.0 4,369 0.7 7,839 1.2 Share-based compensation expense 1,389 0.9 1,180 0.8 1,166 0.7 5,304 0.8 4,597 0.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 981 0.7 760 0.5 - - 1,962 0.3 - - Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 90,337 60.1 $ 89,197 60.1 $ 111,451 62.6 $ 397,432 61.3 $ 418,617 62.0 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Operating expenses - GAAP $ 71,019 47.2 $ 68,820 46.3 $ 71,476 40.1 $ 278,397 42.9 $ 273,507 40.5 Amortization expense (6,092 ) (4.1 ) (5,976 ) (4.0 ) (6,258 ) (3.5 ) (23,735 ) (3.7 ) (25,592 ) (3.8 ) Share-based compensation expense (9,180 ) (6.1 ) (7,538 ) (5.1 ) (10,692 ) (6.0 ) (38,285 ) (5.9 ) (40,276 ) (6.0 ) Acquisition and integration related costs (2,462 ) (1.6 ) (3,095 ) (2.1 ) - - (8,379 ) (1.3 ) - - Debt extinguishment costs (143 ) (0.1 ) - - - - (143 ) - - - Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 53,142 35.3 $ 52,211 35.2 $ 54,526 30.6 $ 207,855 32.1 $ 207,639 30.8 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Income from operations - GAAP $ 15,607 10.4 $ 17,306 11.7 $ 37,031 20.8 $ 107,400 16.6 $ 132,674 19.7 Amortization expense 7,433 4.9 7,107 4.8 8,036 4.5 28,104 4.3 33,431 5.0 Share-based compensation expense 10,569 7.0 8,718 5.9 11,859 6.7 43,589 6.7 44,873 6.6 Acquisition and integration related costs 3,443 2.3 3,855 2.6 - - 10,341 1.6 - - Debt extinguishment costs 143 0.1 - - - - 143 - - - Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 37,195 24.7 $ 36,986 24.9 $ 56,926 32.0 $ 189,577 29.2 $ 210,978 31.2 Depreciation expense 6,218 4.1 5,827 3.9 6,141 3.4 23,846 3.7 23,798 3.5 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 43,413 28.9 $ 42,813 28.8 $ 63,067 35.4 $ 213,423 32.9 $ 234,776 34.8 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Net income - GAAP $ 24,450 16.3 $ 11,853 8.0 $ 239,336 134.4 $ 91,577 14.1 $ 439,955 65.2 Amortization expense 7,433 4.9 7,107 4.8 8,036 4.5 28,104 4.3 33,431 5.0 Share-based compensation expense 10,569 7.0 8,718 5.9 11,859 6.7 43,589 6.7 44,873 6.6 Non-cash interest, net 328 0.2 412 0.3 412 0.2 1,563 0.2 1,692 0.3 Acquisition and integration related costs 3,443 2.3 3,855 2.6 - - 10,341 1.6 - - Equity method investment gain, net - - - - - - - - (114,908 ) (17.0 ) Debt extinguishment costs 560 0.4 - - - - 560 0.1 - - Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6,698 ) (4.5 ) 6,576 4.4 (204,503 ) (114.8 ) 17,601 2.7 (204,037 ) (30.2 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,085 26.7 $ 38,521 25.9 $ 55,140 31.0 $ 193,335 29.8 $ 201,006 29.8 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income Income per

diluted share Net income Income per

diluted share Net income Income per

diluted share Net income Income per

diluted share Net income Income per

diluted share Net income - GAAP diluted $ 24,450 $ 0.34 $ 11,853 $ 0.17 $ 239,336 $ 3.36 $ 91,577 $ 1.28 $ 439,955 $ 6.18 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,085 $ 0.56 $ 38,521 $ 0.54 $ 55,140 $ 0.77 $ 193,335 $ 2.70 $ 201,006 $ 2.82 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 29, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Amount % Revenue Interest (income) expense, net - GAAP $ (3,843 ) (2.6 ) $ (2,344 ) (1.6 ) $ 372 0.2 $ (8,423 ) (1.3 ) $ 4,300 0.6 Non-cash interest expense (328 ) (0.2 ) (412 ) (0.3 ) (412 ) (0.2 ) (1,563 ) (0.2 ) (1,692 ) (0.3 ) Adjusted interest (income) expense (Non-GAAP) $ (4,171 ) (2.8 ) $ (2,756 ) (1.9 ) $ (40 ) - $ (9,986 ) (1.5 ) $ 2,608 0.4

