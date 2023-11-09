Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI - the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, present 2023's shareholder's update.

The Passive Portal

The Passive Portal - is manufactured by Passive Security Scan Inc., a subsidiary of Defense Technologies International, Inc., at their manufacturing facility in Dallas Tx.

The Passive Portal - is the only known Walk-Through Weapons Detection Scanner with ZERO RADIATION (US Patent 7408461)

All other Walk-Through Scanners on the market today use technologies that are active sensing, meaning they use Electromagnetic Radiation (X-Ray; Micro-Wave; Radio-Wave, Radar, etc.)

Passive Portal Technology - PASSIVE SENSING - ZERO-RADIATION - Harmless

EBT Station (Elevated Body Temperature) - Contact Tracing - Mask Compliance.

General Information: http://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com

Details on the Products: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com

Photos / Videos: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/gallery.html

PASSIVE SECURITY SCAN INC. has started its Marketing Campaign

across the US, Asia and Europe.

Installation of the Passive Portal and Inauguration at Coastal Carolina University: http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/gallery.html



Michael Brown, Florence County Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Detention Center Director, S.C.

Installment of Passive Portal - 01 / 20 / 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/186748_94feccec34249b98_002full.jpg

Lt. Phillips, Myrtle Beach Police Department Detention Center, S.C.





Installment of Passive Portal - 02 / 09 / 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2003/186748_dtiipicture1.jpg

Presentation at the School Safety and HS Conference, Athens GA

https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/pdf/2023_06_20_NR_127_2023_GA_SchoolSafety_HSConference.pdf - https://www.passiveportal.com/galleryconference



Signing of Distributors and Current Sales: State of Virginia - King Distributor LLC Indonesia (first distributor in Asia) - PT Lab Sistematika Indonesia State of Georgia & Alabama - Victims Without Voices State of Texas - VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) State of South Carolina, Jonathan Silver Sale and Shipment to King Distributor VA Sale and Shipment to Indonesia Sale of 10 Passive Portals to VirExit Technologies Sale of 4 Passive Portals to Macon County School District, Tuskegee, Alabama Sale of 6 Passive Portals to Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama



Change in DTII/PSSI Company Structure: DTII - President & CEO, Director - Merrill W. Moses (previous)

https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/aboutus.html PSSI - President & Officer - Eric Forrest (new)

http://www.passivesecurityscan.com/company.html



Signing of Partnership-Agreement with SWA Connect of GA. SWA Connect is an authorized provider of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Providing qualified students with Free Tablets with broadband internet access. https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/pdf/2023_09_14_NR_136_DTII_Subsidiary_PSSI_signs_Pship_with_SWA_Connect_of_GA.pdf



Macon County School District, Tuskegee, Alabama September 18, 2023 - Sales and Shipment and Installation at Macon County Football Stadium.

https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/pdf/2023_06_20_NR_127_2023_GA_School_SafetyHS_Conference.pdf

https://www.wsfa.com/video/2023/09/22/new-detectors-being-used-macon-county-schools/



Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama November 03, 2023 - Sale and Shipment of 6 Passive Portals

https://www.defensetechnologiesintl.com/pdf/2023_11_01_NR_138_DTII_Sale_of_Passive_Portal_to_Lanett_City_Schools.pdf



* * *

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

Defense Technologies Intl Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) is a security technology company known for their Patented 'Passive Scanning Technology' (US Patent 7408461) and their 'Passive Portal', a non-invasive, passive, walk-through advanced body scanner, which detects subtle changes in the Earth's magnetic field caused by the presence of weapons (guns, knives, etc.) that may be concealed by an individual. The Passive Portal produces ZERO-RADIATION and poses no human health risk. For more information please see: https://www.passiveportal.com/safety

The EBT Station, DTII's latest technology, features Elevated Body Temperature and optional mask detection, which scans people's temperature with zero contact and can provide contact tracing of the people scanned. The Passive Portal and the EBT Station are crucial tools in the fight against Terrorism, violent crimes, and infectious disease spread. For more information about Defense Technologies International, pleasehttp://defensetechnologiesintl.com/.

