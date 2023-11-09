Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Bayhorse Silver Inc, (TSXV: BHS) (OTCQB: BHSIF) (FSE: 7KXN) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") reports that it received the first payment from the Agreement with Canadian Critical Minerals ("CCMI") (dated October 17, 2023), to rent its Steinert KSS100 Ore-Sorter to allow CCMI to upgrade their approximately 180,000 ton run of mine mineralized stockpile at its Bull River Mine, near Cranbrook, BC.

Bayhorse has operated its Ore-Sorter effectively since 2018 to increase grade and reduce the volume of mineralized material for processing at its Bayhorse Silver Mine flotation mill, Payette, Idaho, thus reducing mill operating costs. The Steinert X-Ray Transmissive Ore-Sorter has proven to be a very effective technology for reducing milling operating costs by reducing waste rock from the mineralized processing stream.

Bayhorse CEO, Graeme O'Neill, comments: "the Company's geological consultants are reviewing the significant mineral discovery 28 miles north-northwest of the Bayhorse Silver Mine in Idaho, recently announced by Hercules Silver, that he believes is related to the recent increase in trading volume of Bayhorse."

The Company has granted 1,400,000 incentive stock options to Officers, Directors, Consultants and Employees that fully vest on the date of grant and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share on or before November 10, 2025.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its content.

On Behalf of the Board.

Graeme O'Neill, CEO

866-399-6539

About Bayhorse Silver Inc.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is an exploration and production company with a 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Mine located in Oregon, USA. With state of the art Steinert Ore-Sorting technology reducing waste rock entering the processing stream by up to 85%, we have created a minimum environmental impact facility capable of mining 200 tons of mineralization per day and the ability to process and supply 3,600 tons per year of silver/copper/antimony concentrate ranging between 7,500 to 15,000 g/t using standard flotation processing at its milling facility in nearby Payette County, Idaho, USA, with an offtake agreement in place with Ocean Partners UK Limited. The Company also has an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine high grade silver/gold property located in B.C. Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive mining expertise in both exploration and building mines.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186780