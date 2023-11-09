TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automobile major Toyota Motor Corp. announced on Thursday that it will debut its next-generation Toyota Camry on November 14.
The sedan is expected to have four-cylinder or six-cylinder power with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.
The interior elements might include a Nine-inch touch-screen interface, Android Auto, a Panoramic View Monitor, and a Blind Spot Monitor With Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
The company might offer the sedan in many colors including Cavalry Blue, Ice Edge, and more.
In pre-market activity, Toyota shares are trading at $186, up 1.41% on the New York Stock Exchange.
