Pizza Tomorrow Summit Pavilion to Be Featured at The 2024 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo Scheduled for August 25-27 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Restaurant Events LLC has announced that the Pizza Tomorrow Summit will feature a Pavilion offering exhibits and three full days of US Pizza Team Competitions at the 2024 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, taking place August 25-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The Western Foodservice Expo, sponsored by the California Restaurant Association, brings together hundreds of exhibiting companies and thousands of restaurateurs, foodservice and specialty beverage professionals, an extensive complimentary education program and dozens of special events including culinary competitions. Pizza Tomorrow Summit, which is held annually in Orlando, provides independent pizza operators with an immersive and fun experience, a wide range of products, a robust conference program, plus entertaining and informative pizza competitions and demonstrations.

"We are so pleased to make this announcement during our 2nd Annual Pizza Tomorrow Summit in Orlando and are thrilled to expand our partnership with The U.S. Pizza Team and offer the fast-growing California pizza market this new Pavilion to source products and enjoy three days of competitions," said Glenn Celentano, Founder, The Pizza Tomorrow Summit and Partner, Restaurant Events, LLC. "This new element will add another level of excitement to the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, and provide attendees the chance to see new companies, products, ideas, and initiatives that will help propel this evolving industry into the future."

"We are excited to host the 2024 US Pizza Cup & Acrobatic Trials at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo in Los Angeles, CA. With the success of this week's Galbani Professionale Pizza Cups at the Orlando based Pizza Tomorrow Summit, we can't wait to bring our pizza enthusiasm to the west coast," said Brian Hernandez, Director, US Pizza Team. "With a new 3-day format we will be able to expand our culinary categories for even more pizza competitions. As always, these events are made possible by the unwavering support of our sponsors and people like the crew of the Pizza Tomorrow Summit who share our passion and love for pizza."

In addition to the Pizza Tomorrow Summit Pavilion, The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo exhibit hall will feature hundreds of leading vendors, demonstrating and sampling products and services for the restaurant, foodservice, and specialty beverage markets. There will be two new areas on the show floor focused on Food & Beverage Trends and a Plant Based Food Pavilion in coordination with The Plant Based Foods Association. For exhibitor information for the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo contact LaShara Parham at 612-699-0930 or lashara@restaurantevents.com. For exhibitor information about the Pizza Tomorrow Summit contact Dave Kellogg at 203-788-3794 or david@pizzatomorrow.com.

The three-day trade show and conference, which is returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center, will feature demonstrations and competitions in the Culinary Innovation Theater as well as dozens of education sessions led by leading industry subject matter experts in several theaters in the Education Alley. Attendees will also have access to the Coffee Fest Los Angeles trade show, education program and competitions for those involved with serving or retailing coffee, tea and related products while staying at the forefront of emerging trends.

The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo is sponsored by the California Restaurant Association, (CRA) the uniting force in the restaurant industry, bringing together the community by impacting legislation, cultivating relationships, and providing valuable resources. The trade show and conference is owned by Restaurant Events, LLC which also produces the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and Pizza Tomorrow Summit, to be held November 6-7, 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL; the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, to be held March 3-5, 2024 at the Javits Center in New York City and the 2024 Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo to be held August 25-27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

For more information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801454/pizza-tomorrow-summit-pavilion-to-be-featured-at-the-2024-western-foodservice-hospitality-expo-scheduled-for-august-25-27-in-los-angeles