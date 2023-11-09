Health Care Administrators Association Announces Executive Forum 2024 Sessions and Speakers

HCAA's signature event to provide high-level discussion and educational sessions for executive leadership at third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers, and benefit administrators

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for Executive Forum 2024, to be held on February 19-21, 2024 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. The event will bring together self-funding industry executives including third-party administrators, brokers, and benefit administrators as they engage in high-level discussions centered around this year's theme of "Unleashing Potential - Igniting Change."

"Executive Forum is designed specifically to tackle the financial and operational hurdles faced by today's third-party administrators," said Carol Berry, CSFS, Chief Executive Officer of HCAA. "We've curated a lineup of our industry's most respected and sought-after speakers to empower TPA executives by advancing their business, igniting transformation, and sparking high-level discussions. Held each February, Executive Forum has a long-standing reputation of being the place where leaders converge to chart the course for the year ahead."

To kick-off Executive Forum 2024, day one will provide networking opportunities, a reception for first time attendees, as well as a welcome reception for all Executive Forum attendees. Day two will begin with the keynote, "Disrupt You! How to Unleash Your Potential and Thrive in this Era of Endless Innovation," from Jay Samit, American artist, bestselling author, and authority on disruption. His session will explore why business leaders of the future must anticipate change to create their own opportunities for personal satisfaction and professional success. Samit will share with attendees the unique method he has used to invent new markets and expand established businesses in today's volatile business landscape where adaptability and creativity are more crucial than ever.

In addition to Monday's keynote, Executive Forum 2024 will feature an educational lineup of industry expert speakers covering the following general topics:

Where the Puck is Going in the Self-Funding Market and How to Position for it - Jeff Bakke, CEO, healthEZ; Brian Poger, Executive in Residence, Frazier Healthcare Partners and Brintan Madonna, Executive Vice President, Sales & Producer Services, Benecon; moderated by Ernie Clevenger, Emcee

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the Executive Forum 2024. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators (TPAs) and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout its more than 40-year history, the association has remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of its members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit www.hcaa.org or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

