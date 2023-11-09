Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2023) - Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) ("Eguana" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, for self-certification. This significant achievement highlights Eguana's technical commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality for product development and compliance testing.

ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation requires a rigorous assessment process to meet very stringent guidelines and minimum standards. This achievement underlines Eguana's ability to conduct grid compliance and safety tests independently. By having the ability to conduct self testing processes, Eguana gains a significant advantage to not only certify new products for AC grid interconnection compliance, but also introduce alternate components quickly, while saving time and money through the certification process.

"ISO 17025 accreditation for AC grid code is a significant milestone for us," said Daljit Ghotra, Chief Technology Officer at Eguana. "We are extremely proud of our team's hard work and competency to achieve this capability, as it enables us to be in control of our certification schedules and timing, improving speed to market."

The Company also announces the results of its annual general meeting held on November 2, 2023 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all matters presented by management were duly approved and authorized by the Company's shareholders, which included: (I) the number of directors of the Company being fixed at five; (ii) the election of all of the directors of the Company, being Michael Carten, Justin Holland, Karen Hayward, Graeme Stening and George W. Powlick; and (iii) the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. All matters received more than 90% of eligible votes cast, for the resolution.

The Company also recognizes and sincerely appreciates the commitment and dedication of Mr. Robert D. Penner, for 15 plus years of service to the Eguana Board of Directors. Mr. Penner decided not to seek re-election, as he focuses on other interests.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana Technologies (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. The Company also markets and sells a suite of micro inverter products which are integrated with its energy storage platform providing consumers with full solar + storage system architecture for residential and commercial applications. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America and Australia.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

