DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 09-Nov-2023 / 13:33 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 Issuer Name RM PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Harwood Capital LLP City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) Name City of registered office Country of registered office Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Rockwood Strategic Plc London United Kingdom Harwood Capital LLP London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Nov-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Nov-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 12.041730 0.000000 12.041730 10100000 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 11.028400 0.000000 11.028400 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 1100000 1.311480 GB00BJT0FF39 9000000 10.730250 GB00BJT0FF39 Sub 10100000 12.041730% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold 10.730250 10.730250% Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Rockwood Strategic Plc 1.311480 1.311480% Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills Harwood Capital LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 283939 EQS News ID: 1769873 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 08:33 ET (13:33 GMT)