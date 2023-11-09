Anzeige
Dow Jones News
09.11.2023 | 15:04
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 

RM plc (RM.) 
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 
09-Nov-2023 / 13:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BJT0FF39 
Issuer Name 
RM PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Harwood Capital LLP 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Harwood Capital LLP           London                 United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Rockwood Strategic Plc         London                 United Kingdom 
 
 
 
Harwood Capital LLP           London                 United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

07-Nov-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Nov-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 12.041730        0.000000          12.041730        10100000 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   11.028400        0.000000          11.028400 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                  1100000                             1.311480 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
 
                  9000000                             10.730250 
GB00BJT0FF39 
 
 
                Sub 10100000                            12.041730% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
                                    10.730250                            10.730250% 
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills  Rockwood Strategic Plc 
 
 
                                    1.311480                            1.311480% 
Christopher Harwood Bernard Mills  Harwood Capital LLP

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13. Place Of Completion

London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  283939 
EQS News ID:  1769873 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2023 08:33 ET (13:33 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
