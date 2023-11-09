Middle East "Everything App" Careem Expands Agreement with Lacework to Secure Cloud Infrastructure

Lacework helps Careem securely ingest massive volumes of cloud data while powering transportation, payments, groceries, food delivery, and more

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Careem , the Middle East region's leading multi-service platform.

The Careem Everything App serves users in 10 countries and 70 cities from Morocco to Pakistan, allowing them to hail transportation, order food and grocery delivery, manage payments, and much more from a single application. Careem chose Lacework's unified cloud security platform to support the scale and complexity of the multi-service app, which is constantly innovating and adding functionality to maintain its leadership position in a hyper-competitive market.

Another key consideration for Careem, a company that prioritizes protecting its customers' data, was the Lacework platform's private-by-design architecture, which is unique in a crowded cloud security market.

"The Everything App is constantly growing and innovating to delight our customers, and Lacework has proven to be a security platform that can support that scale of growth while meeting our commitment to data sovereignty," says Dr. Srijith Nair, Chief Information Security Officer, Careem. "Our ambition is to simplify and improve the lives of people by delivering the region's most convenient digital services all in one place, and we're delighted to have a security partner that enables our ambition."

Partnering with Lacework has allowed Careem, one of the top tech players in the region, to turn security into a key enabler of innovation velocity at the company. As the company continues to modernize its architecture, for example, to a rapidly expanding Kubernetes environment, among other things, Lacework offers broad visibility and context to comply with industry standards. Careem has fully automated its posture workflow on Lacework: detecting true business risks in real-time, automatically generating tickets and context-driven assignments to the relevant product owner with detailed custom policies. The result is a highly efficient, streamlined cloud security operation that allows the company to innovate at a rapid pace.

"Careem is a true innovator, constantly developing cutting-edge new services for its Everything App," adds Andreas Schneider, Field CISO, Lacework. "We're privileged to be a part of that journey, and continually impressed at how they leverage Lacework to do more in the cloud, securely."

To learn more about Lacework, visit Lacework.com .

About Lacework

Lacework keeps organizations secure in the cloud, allowing them to innovate faster with confidence. Cloud security requires a fundamentally new approach and the Lacework platform is designed to scale with the volume, variety, and velocity of cloud data across an organization's cloud environment: code, identities, containers, and multi-cloud infrastructure. Only Lacework provides Security and Development teams with a correlated and prioritized end-to-end view that pinpoints the largest risks and handful of security events that matter most. Learn more at www.lacework.com .

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

Lacework Press Contact

Mark Wheeler

press@lacework.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1865984/Lacework_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/middle-east-everything-app-careem-expands-agreement-with-lacework-to-secure-cloud-infrastructure-301982784.html