Mylo President Belen Tokarski Named to Business Insurance Women to Watch Awards

Mylo's President and COO Belen Tokarski listed as one of this year's 30 award honorees

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Insurtech leader Mylo is pleased to announce that their President and Chief Operating Officer Belen Tokarski has been named a Women to Watch Awards honoree by Business Insurance, the leading source of news, information and data on risk management and commercial insurance.

The Business Insurance Women to Watch Awards program recognizes leaders doing extraordinary work across the risk management and insurance sector. Business Insurance readers nominated candidates for the Women to Watch Awards earlier this year, and a panel of Business Insurance editors selected the honorees from those nominations.

"I'm thrilled to congratulate Belen on this well-deserved award. Her dedication, leadership and commitment to Mylo's success has been remarkable," said David Embry , Mylo CEO. "This recognition is a testament to Belen's outstanding contributions, and I know she will continue to inspire and lead our team as we innovate insurance technology solutions."

Belen joined Mylo in 2019 as Mylo's Chief Strategy Officer and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer four months later. She was named Mylo President in 2022. Belen is responsible for optimizing Mylo's leading-edge technology platform that enables companies and agencies to deliver expert insurance solutions to small business owners and individuals. She is a recognized pioneer and leader in the insurtech industry with 20+ years of leadership in commercial operations and insurance automation strategy.

"In an industry that continues to evolve, I am proud to stand alongside the talented women who are shaping the future of insurance," said Tokarski. "This award fuels my commitment to empowering women to excel in our field, and I am excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to make a meaningful impact on the insurance industry."

During her time at Mylo, Belen has delivered double-digit gains in efficiency while servicing its growing number of small commercial clients. She has also taken an active role in bringing critical talent to Mylo.

Most recently, Belen has been supporting Mylo's upcoming launch of a new initiative that will enable agents and agencies who already sell insurance to upgrade their operations by using Mylo's Amplifi? technology platform. The platform can expand their agency reach and product expertise, boost efficiencies through much smoother data transfers and drive financial success through high volume, low premium transactions.

Mylo has earned additional industry accolades in 2023, including the Best InsurTech Company in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, InsurTech Company of the Year by Finance Monthly and Most Innovative InsurTech Company in the FinTech Awards program.

Visit here to view additional honorees for Business Insurance's 2023 Women to Watch honorees. To learn more about Mylo, visit www.ChooseMylo.com .

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About Business Insurance

Business Insurance is the leading source of news, information and data on risk management, workers compensation and commercial insurance. The publication was founded in 1967 by Crain Communications Inc. Business Insurance publishes a monthly magazine, online news and content, special research reports, exclusive industry rankings and data, as well as events and awards. Business Insurance readers are professional risk managers and executives in the commercial insurance industry, including brokers, insurers, reinsurers, claims managers, consultants and more. For more information, go to http://www.businessinsurance.com .

###

Mylo Contact Information

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Mylo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801103/mylo-president-belen-tokarski-named-to-business-insurance-women-to-watch-awards