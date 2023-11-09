Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Significant Shareholder Acknowledgement

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(OTCQX:VLERF) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), the upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey, acknowledges the reported shareholding by Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited ("TTA") of a 10.14% interest in its common shares.

TTA has disclosed its acquisition of 10,309,900 shares in Valeura, amounting to a 10.14% interest in the Company and therefore becomes the Company's second largest shareholder. Further, TTA has announced that its purchase was conducted on the open market.

Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura commented:

"I am pleased to welcome TTA to our shareholder register. We continue to believe an investment in Valeura shares offers substantial potential value for both pre-existing and new shareholders alike. Having a seasoned local investor take up a substantial position in our shares validates our strategy. We intend to continue delivering value through growth, for the benefit of all our stakeholders."

TTA is a Thailand-based strategic investment holding company that is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. They hold a diverse portfolio of interests covering the shipping, offshore service, agrochemical, and food & beverage industries, and have been known to invest in various facets of the oil & gas industry.

About the Company

Valeura Energy Inc. is a Canada-based public company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The Company is pursuing a growth-oriented strategy and intends to re-invest into its producing asset portfolio and to deploy resources toward further organic and inorganic growth in Southeast Asia. Valeura aspires toward value accretive growth for stakeholders while adhering to high standards of environmental, social and governance responsibility.

Additional information relating to Valeura is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

