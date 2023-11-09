KeyBank Northwest Ohio Market President Receives 20 Under 40 Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / KeyBank Market President for Northwest Ohio, Dan Dower, has received the 20 Under 40 Award for his leadership and work throughout the community.

Each year since 1996, 20 young community leaders are nominated to receive the prestigious award. The leadership recognition program showcases dynamic leaders from Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan who are under the age of 40 who have distinguished themselves in their careers and/or in the community.

More than 100 people were nominated for the 2023 award.

Dower began his career at KeyBank in 2013 and was promoted to Market President in 2023. He is responsible for leading the bank's activities and resources, its 200+ employees within the market and representing Key in the community. In 2022, he was promoted Commercial Sales Leader for Northwest Ohio and was the youngest of 25 peers across the country.

During the pandemic he originated over $40 million in fully forgivable PPP loans for his clients. He received the KeyBank "Star Performer" recognition for seven consecutive years from 2015-2021. A native of Bellevue, he began his career in his family's building materials industry. He joined Huntington Bank in Toledo in 2010 and in under two years was managing an $80 million loan portfolio.

In the community, he serves as a board member of Imagination Station, board vice president and treasurer for Leadership Toledo and board member and coach for The Miracle League of Northwest Ohio. He co-led a capital campaign for the Miracle League that raised nearly $300,000 for improvements at their accessible baseball complex in Northwood. He is a Hall of Fame campaign manager for United Way of Greater Toledo.

In addition to honoring the recipients, the program is intended to help motivate young people throughout our area to become community leaders.

Photo: Dan Dower, Market President for Northwest Ohio, KeyBank.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801659/keybank-northwest-ohio-market-president-receives-20-under-40-award