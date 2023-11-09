MilliporeSigma: Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Wins Sustainability Excellence Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / MilliporeSigma

The Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany was named a World Sustainability Awards 2023 winner at the World Sustainability Awards 2023. The awards, sponsored by Sustainability Leaders, spotlight visionary leaders and companies who have demonstrated courage and resilience by placing sustainability at the very core of their strategic endeavors, leading to astonishing results.

The Life Science business received the Sustainability Excellence Award. According to the judges, "the impact of their vision and strategy is seen in the product design, eliminating waste in their efforts to increase the use of renewable energy and on the social aspects, supporting less-resourced students and communities, as well as future scientists and employees through different programs."

More specifically, the judges cited the team's accomplishments-reducing scope 1 & 2 emissions by 33% in two years, engaging the scientists of tomorrow through its SPARK volunteer program and introducing a customer sustainability dashboard to track impact.

To learn more about the company's sustainability initiatives, please visit its Sustainability & Social Business Innovation webpage.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MilliporeSigma on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: MilliporeSigma

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/milliporesigma

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MilliporeSigma

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801662/life-science-business-of-merck-kgaa-darmstadt-germany-wins-sustainability-excellence-award