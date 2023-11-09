Leader in People-Centric Cybersecurity Demonstrates Compliance with Industry Best Practices for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality, According to Independent Auditor

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, today announced the availability of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type II report, which demonstrates the company's compliance with SOC 2 Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. The report provides evidence of Immersive Labs' high operational and security standards.

The report was completed by independent auditor BDO, which analyzed the company's processes and procedures from January 1 to May 31, 2023. The firm found that Immersive Labs' controls were operating effectively across the security, availability, and confidentiality pillars of the framework. Such reporting gives customers reassurance that they are working with reputable businesses.

"As a company that helps our customers assess, build, and prove cyber capabilities, we felt it was important to complete the SOC 2 Type II report to demonstrate our own internal commitment to cybersecurity best practices," said Phillip Neale, Senior Director of Risk and Compliance, Immersive Labs. "This latest report expands on our existing accreditations, and gives our customers transparency into our cybersecurity protocols."

To date, Immersive Labs has also achieved ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, and Cyber Essentials Plus accreditations and certifications.

A copy of the SOC 2 Type II report is available on request. To learn more about the Immersive Labs Platform and its enterprise-class capabilities, please visit: https://www.immersivelabs.com/

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cyber resilience, empowers your entire organization to effectively prevent and respond to cyber threats. Our tailored approach continuously assesses, builds, and proves your cyber capabilities, relevant to individual roles, while keeping your team ahead of an ever-evolving threat landscape, including the impact of AI as both a threat and opportunity. We have a relentless focus on evidence, giving you unparalleled visibility into your organization's cyber resilience. With a single enterprise platform for individuals, teams, and your entire workforce, Immersive Labs helps you take a unified approach to cyber resilience. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world's largest organizations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Humana, HSBC, the UK Ministry of Defence, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, Ten Eleven Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.

