Vibrant Wellness Launches the NutriProZ Longevity Program

Pioneering Personalized Cellular Nutrition

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / Vibrant Wellness, a pioneer in research and lab diagnostics, announced the launch of the NutriProZ Longevity Program, offering healthcare professionals a personalized, data-driven strategy to optimize patient health and longevity.

This program enables individualized cellular nutrition, moving away from generic supplements.

A Data-Driven Strategy Rooted in Scientific Rigor

The NutriProZ Longevity Program departs from the traditional, one-size-fits-all approach to supplements. By integrating intra- and extra-cellular testing with genetic insights and lifestyle analysis, the program enables personalized strategies for long-term health.

Two-Part Plan for Comprehensive Nutritional Insight

The NutriProZ Longevity Program addresses the complexities of individual biochemistry, metabolism, and genetics with a two-part approach:

Longevity Starter Plan: The Longevity Starter Plan uses detailed lifestyle assessments and advanced genetic and cellular nutrient testing to create premium supplements tailored to each patient. The compounded, physician-grade formulas can replace up to 70 individual products, seamlessly integrating into patient routines. Moreover, personalized supplements can save patients hundreds of dollars each month compared to purchasing supplements separately.

Longevity Maintenance Plan: Building on the foundation of the Starter Plan, this phase incorporates micronutrient-level retesting, ensuring nutrient formulas evolve with changing health needs.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

Supplements are developed in a U.S.-based NSF-certified, FDA-registered, and GMP-registered facility and undergo stringent screenings for impurities like heavy metals and environmental toxins to ensure purity and freshness.

The Future of Personalized Healthcare

The NutriProZ Longevity Program exemplifies Vibrant Wellness' commitment to advancing healthcare by tailoring treatments to the individual. As the future of medicine leans increasingly towards personalization, Vibrant Wellness stands at the forefront, providing tools and insights necessary for practitioners to offer unmatched care.

The NutriProZ Longevity Program is available to wellness providers through vibrant-wellness.com and its healthcare eCommerce platform Well ProZ.

About Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company in Santa Clara, California. As a CLIA-certified lab, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing. For more information, please visit vibrant-wellness.com.

Contact Information:

Tyana Smith

Content Manager

hello@vibrant-wellness.com

SOURCE: Vibrant Wellness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/800974/vibrant-wellness-launches-the-nutriproz-longevity-program